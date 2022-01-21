TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luminescent Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Luminescent Real Estate, a firm committed to customer-centered real estate, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Luminescent Real Estate founder Necol Keenan is a Southern California native who understands the nuances of the area, and her fresh marketing ideas and high-level negotiating skills have helped her become a top-producing agent in the region. Keenan is a residential sales specialist who also has extensive experience guiding first-time home buyers and those looking for a larger home or downsizing.
Luminescent Real Estate is a team of values-driven professionals who work with kindness and strive to do better. At Luminescent, Keenan is joined by members of her former team, the Necol Keenan Group, who closed $20 million in transactions in 2020 and receive an average of 5% over the list price when selling homes. The company serves buyers and sellers in the Temecula, Murrieta, Orange County, San Marcos, Oceanside, and Carlsbad areas.
"Doing right by people is in our bones — we never compromise, no matter the cost," said Keenan. "We're determined to be the agents you can't help but call friends and the people you never hesitate to call, even years after the sale."
Partnering with Side will ensure Luminescent Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Luminescent Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Luminescent Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"At Luminescent, we take a personal approach to real estate," added Keenan. "Working with Side allows us to access state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services, which means we can focus on providing the highest level of customer service and delivering clients a positive real estate experience."
About Luminescent Real Estate
Luminescent Real Estate is a customer-focused real estate company that uses local expertise, innovative marketing ideas, and personalized plans to help people navigate the Southern California real estate market. Its team members are committed to achieving their client's real estate goals while providing a stress-free experience. For more information, visit http://www.luminescentrealestateca.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
