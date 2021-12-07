RESTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the winter holiday season in full swing, LuminoCity welcomes visitors to Roer's Zoofari for a one-of-a-kind outdoor holiday light display experience. The festival, which is open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, includes African, Asian, Arid, and Ancient-themed exhibits of spectacularly lit art displays set up in the zoo's walk-through area.
This year's festival is LuminoCity's third annual light display, but 2021 marks the first time the festival is coming to a location outside of the New York area. Inspired by the hardships of the pandemic and the warmth of the holidays, the theme of this year's festival is 'Shine Again.' Each light display is carefully hand-made and uses more than 400 lights to create an unforgettable holiday event that includes life-sized polar bears, seasonal displays, and imagined creatures.
A new exhibit this year, 'Lumi's Utopia,' features the artwork of six incredible, young artists from local communities in Virginia and New York. Their 2D art designs, which took inspiration from the theme 'My Favorite Gift,' have been brought to life as luminous 3D art sculptures.
In addition to the new Utopia creations, the annual 'Lumi's Friends' exhibit is back again with a new lineup of animal faces. LuminoCity's team has brought to life twelve of today's most popular social media pet influencers as light sculptures including Maya the Cat & Family, Hobbikats, and Smush.
"We are thrilled to introduce the greater Washington DC area to LuminoCity Festival to experience our wonderful world of lights," said LuminoCity CEO Xiaoyi Chen. "It is an honor for us to bring some hope and joy to many individuals and families during this holiday season, and we're confident our 2021 exhibit will be a spectacular, festive experience for everyone."
The LuminoCity Festival at Roer's Zoofari is open to visitors until January 2nd, 2022. To purchase tickets and reserve a time slot, please visit: https://www.luminocityfestival.com/roers-zoofari-va.
Roer's Zoofari is located at 1228 Hunter Mill Road, Vienna, VA 22182.
LuminoCity Inc. is a multimedia entertainment company that transforms captivating stories into multidimensional experiences. The LuminoCity Festival is a one-of-a-kind immersive outdoor light display experience for all ages that features light installations as a celebration of cultures and the world around us. A must-see holiday light display experience, the 2021 LuminoCity Festival is now open in Reston, Virginia and Long Island, New York.
