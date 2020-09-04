Lummus_Technology_Logo.jpg
By Lummus Technology, LLC;Lukoil NNOS;

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology today announced that its Novolen business has been awarded a contract by Lukoil NNOS for a petrochemical facility in Kstovo, Russia. Lummus' scope includes the technology license for a 500 kta polypropylene unit as well as basic design engineering, training and services, and catalyst supply.

"This award demonstrates how major operators such as Lukoil have tremendous confidence in our best in class polypropylene technology," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "We are grateful to Lukoil for expanding our longstanding relationship with this new contract, especially as we continue to expand in Russia, a critical market where Lummus has had a strong presence for decades."

The award increases the total amount of licensed volume for Novolen technology worldwide to more than 17 million tonnes per annum.

Lummus Novolen Technology GmbH licenses polypropylene technology and provides related engineering and technical support/advisory services. Novolen also supplies NHP catalysts for the production of high performance polypropylene grades and NOVOCENE metallocene catalyst for the production of special polypropylene grades.

About Lummus Technology
 With a heritage spanning more than 110 years and a focus on innovation that has resulted in approximately 130 technologies and 3,400 patents, Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing and implementing process technologies. We are a Master Licensor of petrochemical, refining, gasification and gas processing technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment and related services to customers worldwide. To learn more about the new Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.