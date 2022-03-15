NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lunii, creators of My Fabulous Storyteller, announce a licensing partnership with Nelvana, a world-leading international producer, distributor and licensor of children's animated and live action content, and The Clifford Ross Company, to bring new stories of Babar, the king of the elephants, to the Luniistore.
Babar Visits the Elephant Kingdoms, written by Lunii, is based on the work of author Laurent de Brunhoff, and recommended for ages three and up. The stories are available for download on My Fabulous Storyteller, a screen-free audio player that fosters children's imagination.
"We are delighted to launch this audio-first album of new interactive stories starring Babar and his family, the characters created by Laurent de Brunhoff that children have loved and grown up with for generations," said Marine Baudoin, Editorial Director at Lunii. "Through our partnership with Nelvana, our listeners can now enjoy the classic elephant family in these new original stories created exclusively for Lunii's My Fabulous Storyteller."
"Story time is such a special time for children, allowing them to foster their imagination and creativity," said Mellany Masterson, Head of Nelvana Enterprises. "The audio and sounds Lunii incorporated into original Babar stories not only create an immersive screen-free experience for children, but also provide fun and exciting new ways for kids to learn about different cultures, foods and customs as they explore the world with Babar's iconic red hot air balloon."
Children discover new adventures of the famous elephant in these previously unpublished stories featuring Babar, his wife, Celeste, and their three children, Pom, Flora and Alexander.
The beloved elephant family starts a world tour onboard their hot air balloon. With their ears to the wind, they meet the pachyderms of the globe and elsewhere, with stopovers in Asia, Africa and space. Each trip is an opportunity for kids to learn more about the local culture, foods and customs, and above all, to enjoy the company of the big family of elephants.
My Fabulous Storyteller empowers children to craft their own stories by choosing a hero, a location, characters, and an object. The audio player features 48 stories, or three hours of listening, which are available in an additional seven languages, along with six bedtime stories in English. Hundreds of additional albums are available for purchase on the Luniistore.
For more information, visit Lunii's catalog.
Lunii is the maker of My Fabulous Storyteller, a screen-free interactive audio player for children. The company publishes original and licensed immersive audio stories to inspire kids every day. Their authors, sound designers, voice actors, translators and engineers are passionate about delivering a fun and unique experience. Their mission is to help kids Awaken Their Imagination, develop their vocabulary, improve their concentration, relax, learn new languages, discover art and explore the world around them.
Entertaining kids for over 50 years, Nelvana is a world-leading international producer, distributor and licensor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and action series, and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 180 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has well over 4,800 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at http://www.nelvana.com.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit http://www.corusent.com.
About The Clifford Ross Company
Founded in 1985 by multi media artist Clifford Ross, The Clifford Ross Company focused on three classic properties during its early years: the works of Edward Gorey, Tom Swift and Babar. After optioning the rights to Babar in 1986 directly from Laurent de Brunhoff and the de Brunhoff family, CRC entered into a working relationship with Nelvana on all aspects of the property. For over 30 years, the companies have worked together producing both television and feature-length movies featuring the Babar characters and developing a worldwide licensing program.
Media Contact
Leah Cybulski, Lunii, 7084268730, Leah@teamchicexecs.com
SOURCE Lunii