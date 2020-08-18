Westminster, Maryland-based Lutheran Social Ministries of Maryland Inc. serves as the parent organization of faith-based life plan communities Carroll Lutheran Village (CLV), Westminster, Md, and The Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant (LVMG), Ellicott City, Md. CLV serves approximately 700 residents in independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. For more information, visit clvillage.org. LVMG serves 375 residents in independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. For more information, visit millersgrant.org.