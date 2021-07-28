[IMAGE DEPICTING NEW EXECUTIVE TEAM: League of Women Voters of the US Executive Team; Virginia Kase Solomon, Chief Executive Officer; Ayo Atterberry, Chief Strategy Officer; Cecilia Calvo, Chief Development Officer; Sarah Courtney, Chief Communications Officer; Ellen Hobby, Chief Operating Officer; Kelly McFarland Stratman, Chief of Staff; Celina Stewart, Chief Counsel; LOGOS: Women Power Democracy and League of Women Voters logos]