PLANO, Texas, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied BioScience, a Dallas-based biotechnology company specializing in novel antimicrobial coatings designed to reduce infection and illness across public spaces, announced today that Lydia Partners' Managing Director Mohammed "Rab" Shanableh has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Allied BioScience also announced that it is among Lydia Partners' initial round of multimillion-dollar investments in consumer technology, healthcare, and biomedical ventures.
"We are pleased to welcome Rab to our Board of Directors at this exciting stage of Allied BioScience's evolution," stated Mike Ruley, Allied BioScience's Chief Executive Officer. "Given his success delivering inflection point growth at early stage and large companies, we look forward to Rab's expertise in bringing our revolutionary continuous antimicrobial coatings to broad application during this critical time."
Mr. Shanableh has held executive positions in Operations, Development and Systems Engineering in his 25-year technology career, leading divisions that have pioneered the way for the delivery of Mobile Packet Network. As co-founder and VP of Global Operations at Affirmed Networks (which Microsoft recently signed an agreement to acquire), he shared in the honor of Affirmed Networks being named to Forbes' prestigious Global Unicorn Club, an exclusive award recognizing outstanding current private companies valued at $1B+.
"Amidst our current global pandemic, investment in paradigm-shifting technologies that support public health is critical. With the solutions that Allied BioScience brings to market to help mitigate transmission of pathogens, and the strength of their leadership and experience in infection control, we look forward to scaling operations and pursuing channels for which their products can meet Public Health need," Rab Shanableh states.
About Allied BioScience:
Allied BioScience is dedicated to improving Public Health by developing innovative solutions to create continuously cleaner environments. Allied BioScience's patented Always-On™ coatings provide 90 days of continuous surface protection and have been proven to drive significant reductions in both bioburden and correlated Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI).1
About Lydia Partners:
Lydia Partners is a venture capital firm focusing on early stage investments in the consumer technology, healthcare and biomedical industries. We partner with creative entrepreneurs and founders who seek to revolutionize their industries through innovative technology. Our work empowers creative solutions that improve the quality of life and the health of our consumers.
1 Ellingson, Katherine D, et al. "Impact of a Novel Antimicrobial Surface Coating on Healthcare-Associated Infections and Environmental Bioburden at Two Urban Hospitals." Clinical Infectious Diseases, 2019, doi:10.1093/cid/ciz1077.
