FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bleakley Financial has added 24 year industry veteran Lyle G Weintraub, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC® as a Managing Director and Wealth Management Advisor to their Fairfield, NJ headquarters. Mr. Weintraub will also hold office space in Manhattan. Weintraub becomes the 6th new member to affiliate with Bleakley in the last 12 months.
Weintraub and his staff of three operate a planning-focused wealth management practice serving affluent families, corporate executives and privately held businesses in the greater NY metropolitan area and across the country.
Says Weintraub of the new affiliation, "The decision to move our practice was not an easy one. Ultimately, I felt the need to align with a group where my clients could get their financial advice and execution separately from where products are manufactured and sold. After considering several compelling options, it became clear that the vision of the team at Bleakley - along with the advisor support model they have built - lined up very well with how we want to engage with our clients and run our practice."
According to Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial, "We are thrilled to welcome Lyle and his team to our firm. His passion for planning and commitment towards serving his clients best interest makes him and ideal growth partner. We are confident that his group will be able to seamlessly leverage the advanced resources available at Bleakley and that his clients will benefit as a result."
Vince Nauheimer, Managing Director at Bleakley Financial added, "We never lose sight of the fact that cultural fit is critical in order for these types of partnerships to thrive. Spending time with Lyle gave us great confidence that his group shares our core values around client service, a robust planning process and pro-active client engagement. With our expanded advisor service model, we believe affiliating with Bleakley opens more options for advisors like Lyle to execute on those values and be more responsive to industry changes and technology advancements that will ultimately benefit the client experience. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with Lyle in the years ahead."
Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Private Advisor Group a registered investment advisor. Private Advisor Group and Bleakley Financial Group are separate entities from LPL Financial.
CONTACT:
Vincent Nauheimer
973-575-4180
vincent.nauheimer@bleakley.com