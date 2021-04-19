NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) – the nation's largest non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to funding innovative lymphoma research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives, and patient services – will return to the highly-ranked Quaker Ridge Golf Club in Scarsdale, New York on Monday, May 24 to host the Annual LRF Golf Invitational.

Golfers are invited to test their skills in a safe and socially distanced way at one of the genuine golfing treasures of metropolitan New York. The course, highly regarded on both national and international levels, is rated #39 in the United States by Golf Magazine in its 2020-2021 Rankings. Quaker Ridge has hosted three Met Opens, three Met Amateurs, and three Met PGA Championships. In addition, in 2018, upon hosting the Curtis Cup, it became only the second course to host two of the most prestigious USGA International Amateur Championship matches – the Walker Cup (1997) and the Curtis Cup.

"Each year, the LRF Golf Invitational provides golf enthusiasts throughout the region with a unique opportunity to play this historic course while supporting our critical mission," said Steven J. Prince, Past Chair of the LRF Board of Directors and event co-chair. "We are thrilled to be able to bring our community together safely during this time of COVID-19 to raise awareness and funds for lymphoma." Prince is joined by James A. Stern, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of The Cypress Group as co-chairs for the 2021 Golf Invitational.

The event includes lunch, golf and refreshments at Quaker Ridge Golf Club, with foursomes available for $7,500. For additional information concerning participation or support of the LRF Golf Invitational, please contact Rebecca Rausch, Senior Manager of Distinguished Events at rrausch@lymphoma.org or at (917) 882-9036 or visit lymphoma.org/golf.

Media Contact

Nichole Musumeci, Lymphoma Research Foundation, 2123492390, nmusumeci@lymphoma.org

 

SOURCE Lymphoma Research Foundation

