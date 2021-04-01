SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lynx Technology, an IoT smart home, media server solution, and app development company, today announced its official strategic partnership with longtime collaborator, CodeNoise, a mobile app and web software development company.
"We are pleased to make our partnership official, having worked together for a little over a year on many of Lynx's media connectivity and IoT solutions," commented Lynx CEO John Driver. "Joe Fox and the team at CodeNoise perfectly complement our offerings, and they take pride in providing quality development that exceeds the expectations of our global clients."
As a top software development shop, CodeNoise is a dedicated partner of Lynx Technology and as both companies are based in Southern California, ongoing project collaboration has been seamless and effortless.
"Lynx Technology understands the importance of leveraging proven technology as it capitalizes on new applications and markets," added CodeNoise CEO Joe Fox. "We understand there are lots of options for dev work, and are confident that offering an option to work with people you know and trust sets us apart from the rest. We combine the expertise of Lynx and CodeNoise to give our customers a development partner they can call anytime, with a true competitive advantage in high-quality development."
Lynx embraces this partnership with CodeNoise for its potential to provide additional resources to deliver exceptional development work and to lend support for projects of any size for our clients. To date, Lynx and CodeNoise have delivered strategic software development solutions for technology clients on a domestic and global scale.
ABOUT CODENOISE
Software development is our passion. The CodeNoise team focuses on getting software out to the hands of users. Our process and expertise help companies to define and work with us to develop the software that gives them a competitive edge. CodeNoise is based in San Diego, California. To learn more, please visit http://www.codenoise.com.
ABOUT LYNX TECHNOLOGY
For Consumer Electronics Companies and Service Providers who want to deliver innovative IoT smart home solutions for their customers in any environment, Lynx provides device connectivity software that allows consumers to quickly and securely discover and enjoy their smart home devices and media libraries, while coordinating and controlling them from any mobile device. Lynx Technology is based in San Diego, California. We serve customers across North America, Europe, Asia and Japan. To learn more, please visit http://www.lynxtechnology.com.
