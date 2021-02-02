DENVER, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Executive Chairman, stated, "MDC delivered another quarter of significant order growth and strong profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020. The dollar value of our net orders for the quarter increased 92% year-over-year on a 67% improvement in sales pace, as we continued to see broad-based strength in demand from both a geographic and a product standpoint. Net income rose 59% to $147.5 million, based on the significant growth of both our homebuilding and our financial services operations."

Mr. Mizel continued, "The new home industry continues to benefit from a number of tailwinds, including limited existing home inventory, low mortgage rates, pent-up demand resulting from millennials aging into their prime home-buying years and an increased emphasis on single family home ownership brought about by the pandemic. The outlook for each of these drivers appears to be favorable to start 2021, giving us optimism for our industry and our Company. Given this positive outlook, we have taken steps to fortify our financial position, including the expansion of our homebuilding line of credit to $1.2 billion and the recent issuance of $350 million of senior notes at a record low rate of 2.5%. With a positive industry backdrop, a sizable backlog and a strong balance sheet, MDC is well positioned to build on our success from 2020."

David D. Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "2020 was an outstanding year for our company as we successfully navigated the challenges brought about by the pandemic and delivered strong returns for our shareholders. Our focus on more-affordable product and our build-to-order operating model proved to be ideally suited for these turbulent times and allowed us to post significant improvements to nearly every relevant operating metric for the year. As we head into 2021, we remain excited about the opportunities available to our Company, including our recent entry into the Boise market. With a proven business model, a seasoned leadership team and an established track record of success, MDC remains well positioned to take advantage of the favorable housing demand we see today."

2020 Fourth Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2019 Fourth Quarter



•  Home sale revenues increased 10% to $1.18 billion from $1.07 billion



•  Unit deliveries up 7% to 2,564



•  Average selling price of deliveries up 2% to $461,000

•  Gross margin from home sales increased 350 basis points to 22.0% from 18.5%

•  Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") of 10.0% vs. 9.8%

•  Homebuilding pretax income increased 52% to $142.3 million from $93.4 million

•  Financial services pretax income increased 54% to $29.0 million from $18.8 million

•  Net income of $147.5 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, up 59% from $92.6 million or $1.42 per diluted share



•  Effective tax rate of 13.9% vs. 17.5%

•  Dollar value of net new orders increased 92% to $1.32 billion from $684.9 million



•  Unit net orders increased 72% to 2,708



•  Average selling price of net orders up 12%





2020 Full Year Highlights and Comparisons to 2019 Full Year



•  Home sale revenues increased 17% to $3.77 billion from $3.21 billion



•  Unit deliveries up 17% to 8,158

•  Net income of $367.6 million, or $5.58 per diluted share, up 54% from $238.3 million or $3.72 per diluted share

•  Gross margin from home sales of 20.8% vs. 18.8%

•  SG&A rate of 10.7% vs. 11.3%

•  Homebuilding pretax income increased 55% to $378.5 million from $244.8 million



•  Effective tax rate of 19.7% vs. 21.9%

•  Financial services pretax income increased 31% to $79.0 million from $60.2 million

•  Dollar value of net new orders increased 56% to $5.46 billion from $3.50 billion



•  Unit net orders increased 40% to 11,012



•  Monthly sales absorption pace increased 36% to 4.85





2021 Outlook and Other Selected Information1



•  Backlog dollar value at December 31, 2020 up 87% year-over-year to $3.26 billion

•  Home deliveries for the 2021 first quarter between 2,200 and 2,400



•  Average selling price for 2021 first quarter unit deliveries between $470,000 and $480,000



•  Gross margin from home sales for the 2021 first quarter of approximately 21.5% (assuming no impairments or warranty adjustments)

•  Full year 2021 home deliveries between 10,000 and 11,000

•  Active subdivision count at December 31, 2020 of 194, up 5% year-over-year



•  Targeting an increase of at least 10% year-over-year in ending active subdivision count for 2021

•  Lots controlled of 29,469 at December 31, 2020, up 8% year-over-year

•  Homebuilding line of credit increased to $1.20 billion in December 2020

•  Issued $350 million of 10-year senior notes at 2.500% in January 2021

•  Quarterly cash dividend of forty cents ($0.40) per share declared on January 25, 2021, up 21% from the  prior year

•  8% stock dividend declared on January 25, 2021





1 See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 210,000 homebuyers since 1977.  MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland and Boise. MDC's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

 

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Homebuilding:















Home sale revenues

$

1,180,987





$

1,074,852





$

3,765,379





$

3,205,248



Home cost of sales

(921,060)





(876,156)





(2,982,668)





(2,600,196)



Inventory impairments





(325)









(935)



Total cost of sales

(921,060)





(876,481)





(2,982,668)





(2,601,131)



Gross profit

259,927





198,371





782,711





604,117



Selling, general and administrative expenses

(117,949)





(105,101)





(403,218)





(362,790)



Interest and other income

868





1,579





4,233





9,070



Other expense

(569)





(1,447)





(5,209)





(5,635)



Homebuilding pretax income

142,277





93,402





378,517





244,762



















Financial Services:















Revenues

44,179





29,616





135,832





88,005



Expenses

(16,064)





(16,118)





(52,465)





(45,001)



Other income (expense), net

902





5,346





(4,372)





17,223



Financial services pretax income

29,017





18,844





78,995





60,227



















Income before income taxes

171,294





112,246





457,512





304,989



Provision for income taxes

(23,806)





(19,657)





(89,930)





(66,677)



Net income

$

147,488





$

92,589





$

367,582





$

238,312



















Comprehensive income

$

147,488





$

92,589





$

367,582





$

238,312



















Earnings per share:















Basic

$

2.27





$

1.48





$

5.76





$

3.84



Diluted

$

2.19





$

1.42





$

5.58





$

3.72



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

64,427,363





62,192,849





63,455,422





61,616,988



Diluted

66,824,729





64,609,357





65,441,279





63,702,666



















Dividends declared per share

$

0.40





$

0.30





$

1.39





$

1.18



 

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) 





December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019











(Dollars in thousands, except

per share amounts)

ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

411,362





$

424,186



Restricted cash

15,343





14,279



Trade and other receivables

72,466





65,829



Inventories:







Housing completed or under construction

1,486,587





1,036,191



Land and land under development

1,345,643





1,330,384



Total inventories

2,832,230





2,366,575



Property and equipment, net

61,880





60,414



Deferred tax asset, net

11,454





21,768



Prepaids and other assets

101,685





78,358



Total homebuilding assets

3,506,420





3,031,409



Financial Services:







Cash and cash equivalents

77,267





35,747



Marketable securities





56,747



Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

232,556





197,021



Other assets

48,677





17,432



Total financial services assets

358,500





306,947



Total Assets

$

3,864,920





$

3,338,356



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$

98,862





$

87,364



Accrued and other liabilities

300,735





245,940



Revolving credit facility

10,000





15,000



Senior notes, net

1,037,391





989,422



Total homebuilding liabilities

1,446,988





1,337,726



Financial Services:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

95,630





68,529



Mortgage repurchase facility

202,390





149,616



Total financial services liabilities

298,020





218,145



Total Liabilities

1,745,008





1,555,871



Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 64,851,126 and 62,574,961 issued and 

     outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

649





626



Additional paid-in-capital

1,407,597





1,348,733



Retained earnings

711,666





433,126



Total Stockholders' Equity

2,119,912





1,782,485



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

3,864,920





$

3,338,356



 

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



















(Dollars in thousands)

Operating Activities:















Net income

$

147,488





$

92,589





$

367,582





$

238,312



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Stock-based compensation expense

11,526





7,838





30,062





26,016



Depreciation and amortization

8,285





7,576





27,166





23,054



Inventory impairments





325









935



Net (gain) loss on marketable equity securities





(3,863)





8,285





(11,797)



Deferred income tax expense

2,195





4,182





10,688





13,670



Net changes in assets and liabilities:















Trade and other receivables

4,697





(8,315)





(12,815)





(12,997)



Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

(72,050)





(80,001)





(35,535)





(47,810)



Housing completed or under construction

(62,613)





168,265





(449,882)





(83,484)



Land and land under development

(123,742)





(139,116)





(15,032)





(149,577)



Prepaids and other assets

(24,618)





(805)





(44,932)





(4,694)



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

56,295





42,276





91,318





66,205



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(52,537)





90,951





(23,095)





57,833



















Investing Activities:















Purchases of marketable securities





(1,368)





(10,804)





(11,708)



Sales of marketable securities





1,360





59,266





7,637



Purchases of property and equipment

(5,892)





(4,586)





(26,777)





(24,714)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(5,892)





(4,594)





21,685





(28,785)



















Financing Activities:















Advances on mortgage repurchase facility, net

71,529





59,145





52,774





32,801



Payments on homebuilding line of credit, net









(5,000)







Payments of senior notes









(250,000)







Proceeds from issuance of senior notes









298,050







Dividend payments

(25,952)





(18,780)





(89,008)





(73,117)



Payments of deferred debt issuance costs

(4,471)









(4,471)







Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net

(1,149)





(963)





28,825





15,341



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

39,957





39,402





31,170





(24,975)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(18,472)





125,759





29,760





4,073



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Beginning of period

522,444





348,453





474,212





470,139



End of period

$

503,972





$

474,212





$

503,972





$

474,212



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Homebuilding:















Cash and cash equivalents

$

411,362





$

424,186





$

411,362





$

424,186



Restricted cash

15,343





14,279





15,343





14,279



Financial Services:















Cash and cash equivalents

77,267





35,747





77,267





35,747



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

503,972





$

474,212





$

503,972





$

474,212



 

 

New Home Deliveries





Three Months Ended December 31,



2020



2019



% Change



Homes



Home Sale

Revenues



Average

Price



Homes



Home Sale

Revenues



Average

Price



Homes



Home

Sale

Revenues



Average

Price







































(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,389





$

658,307





$

473.9





1,299





$

606,558





$

466.9





7

%



9

%



1

%

Mountain

810





407,160





502.7





762





$

371,098





487.0





6

%



10

%



3

%

East

365





115,520





316.5





328





$

97,196





296.3





11

%



19

%



7

%

Total

2,564





$

1,180,987





$

460.6





2,389





$

1,074,852





$

449.9





7

%



10

%



2

%





Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



% Change



Homes



Home Sale

Revenues



Average

Price



Homes



Home Sale

Revenues



Average

Price



Homes



Home

Sale

Revenues



Average

Price







































(Dollars in thousands)

West

4,412





$

2,106,241





$

477.4





3,763





$

1,771,061





$

470.7





17

%



19

%



1

%

Mountain

2,530





1,293,779





511.4





2,242





$

1,131,568





504.7





13

%



14

%



1

%

East

1,216





365,359





300.5





969





$

302,619





312.3





25

%



21

%



(4)

%

Total

8,158





$

3,765,379





$

461.6





6,974





$

3,205,248





$

459.6





17

%



17

%



0

%

 

Net New Orders





Three Months Ended December 31,



2020



2019



% Change



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate *



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Monthly

Absorption Rate *



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate



















































(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,453





$

712,792





$

490.6





4.75



884





$

400,147





$

452.7





3.19



64

%



78

%



8

%



49

%

Mountain

835





448,908





537.6





4.66



436





212,772





488.0





2.21



92

%



111

%



10

%



111

%

East

420





153,650





365.8





4.41



254





71,950





283.3





2.80



65

%



114

%



29

%



57

%

Total

2,708





$

1,315,350





$

485.7





4.66



1,574





$

684,869





$

435.1





2.79



72

%



92

%



12

%



67

%





Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



% Change



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate *



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate *



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate



















































(Dollars in thousands)

West

6,099





$

3,078,584





$

504.8





5.29



4,263





$

1,963,489





$

460.6





3.91



43

%



57

%



10

%



35

%

Mountain

3,337





1,818,833





545.1





4.46



2,410





1,189,193





493.4





3.04



38

%



53

%



10

%



47

%

East

1,576





562,419





356.9





4.27



1,166





342,469





293.7





3.68



35

%



64

%



22

%



16

%

Total

11,012





$

5,459,836





$

495.8





4.85



7,839





$

3,495,151





$

445.9





3.56



40

%



56

%



11

%



36

%



*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

 

Active Subdivisions

















Average Active Subdivisions



Active Subdivisions



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



%



December 31,



%



December 31,



%



2020



2019



Change



2020



2019



Change



2020



2019



Change

West

103





89





16

%



102





92





11

%



96





90





7

%

Mountain

60





65





(8)

%



60





66





(9)

%



62





66





(6)

%

East

31





31





%



32





30





6

%



31





27





15

%

Total

194





185





5

%



194





188





3

%



189





183





3

%

 

Backlog





December 31,



2020



2019



% Change



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price







































(Dollars in thousands)

West

3,710





$

1,831,205





$

493.6





2,023





$

960,057





$

474.6





83

%



91

%



4

%

Mountain

2,018





1,090,557





540.4





1,211





624,672





515.8





67

%



75

%



5

%

East

927





341,439





368.3





567





160,618





283.3





63

%



113

%



30

%

Total

6,655





$

3,263,201





$

490.3





3,801





$

1,745,347





$

459.2





75

%



87

%



7

%

 

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)





December 31,



%



2020



2019



Change

Unsold:











Completed

48





122





(61)

%

Under construction

131





255





(49)

%

Total unsold started homes

179





377





(53)

%

Sold homes under construction or completed

4,797





2,779





73

%

Model homes under construction or completed

498





473





5

%

Total homes completed or under construction

5,474





3,629





51

%

 

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019







Lots

Owned



Lots

Optioned



Total



Lots

Owned



Lots

Optioned



Total



Total

% Change

West

12,335





3,460





15,795





9,538





2,805





12,343





28

%

Mountain

6,279





2,591





8,870





6,654





3,879





10,533





(16)

%

East

2,868





1,936





4,804





2,313





2,197





4,510





7

%

Total

21,482





7,987





29,469





18,505





8,881





27,386





8

%

 

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



Change



2020



2019



Change



























(Dollars in thousands)

General and administrative expenses

$

53,232





$

46,178





$

7,054





$

184,720





$

175,027





$

9,693



General and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

4.5

%



4.3

%



20 bps





4.9

%



5.5

%



-60 bps



Marketing expenses

$

26,275





$

23,349





$

2,926





$

95,103





$

81,615





$

13,488



Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

2.2

%



2.2

%



0 bps





2.5

%



2.5

%



0 bps



Commissions expenses

$

38,442





$

35,574





$

2,868





$

123,395





$

106,148





$

17,247



Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

3.3

%



3.3

%



0 bps





3.3

%



3.3

%



0 bps



Total selling, general and administrative expenses

$

117,949





$

105,101





$

12,848





$

403,218





$

362,790





$

40,428



Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

10.0

%



9.8

%



20 bps





10.7

%



11.3

%



-60 bps



 

Capitalized Interest





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



















(Dollars in thousands)

Homebuilding interest incurred

$

14,849





$

15,745





$

61,276





$

63,635



Less: Interest capitalized

(14,849)





(15,745)





(61,276)





(63,635)



Homebuilding interest expensed

$





$





$





$



















Interest capitalized, beginning of period

$

55,217





$

59,621





$

55,310





$

54,845



Plus: Interest capitalized during period

14,849





15,745





61,276





63,635



Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales

(17,289)





(20,056)





(63,809)





(63,170)



Interest capitalized, end of period

$

52,777





$

55,310





$

52,777





$

55,310



 

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

