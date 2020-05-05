DENVER, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. In light of recent market volatility and business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company also provided selected preliminary April 2020 results.
2020 First Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2019 First Quarter
March 31, 2020 Financial Position Highlights
2020 April Highlights and Comparison to 2019 April (preliminary and unaudited)
Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have adapted our business to protect the health and safety of our employees, subcontractors and customers. For example, we are using technology to help drive compliance with social distancing and shelter-in-place requirements by guiding many customers through the homebuilding process using a virtual environment. Our technology has also enabled hundreds of our employees to work from home. For those who cannot work remotely, we have greatly enhanced our cleaning and sanitizing protocols and implemented screening at our sites and offices across the country, and we have modified our business practices as necessary to allow for social distancing. On behalf of our management team, I would like to express sincere gratitude to our dedicated employees and all others who have supported our Company in adjusting to the new reality brought on by COVID-19."
Mr. Mizel continued, "As our results from the first quarter demonstrate, 2020 was off to an excellent start thanks to a robust job market, elevated consumer confidence and low levels of new and existing home inventory. This positive fundamental backdrop, coupled with our continued shift to more affordable product offerings, resulted in a 21% increase in our homebuilding pretax income for the quarter, as well as solid order and backlog growth. While demand trends deteriorated significantly at the end of March and into April, we believe the long-term outlook for our industry remains positive due to the ongoing demographic shifts taking place in our country and the lack of available housing supply."
Mr. Mizel concluded, "Although the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on the economy is still unclear, MDC is well-positioned to weather the current economic crisis thanks to our seasoned leadership team, our strong balance sheet and our conservative operating model. With high liquidity, low leverage and limited speculative inventory, our Company is built to succeed through the entirety of the homebuilding cycle. We believe that this approach, coupled with our industry-leading dividend, will lead to superior risk-adjusted returns for shareholders over time."
About MDC
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 205,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Homebuilding:
Home sale revenues
$
697,085
$
647,278
Home cost of sales
(558,647)
(524,552)
Inventory impairments
-
(610)
Total cost of sales
(558,647)
(525,162)
Gross profit
138,438
122,116
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(89,321)
(82,261)
Interest and other income
1,889
2,391
Other expense
(1,337)
(1,191)
Homebuilding pretax income
49,669
41,055
Financial Services:
Revenues
21,886
17,404
Expenses
(10,929)
(8,957)
Other income (expense), net
(12,064)
6,104
Financial services pretax income (loss)
(1,107)
14,551
Income before income taxes
48,562
55,606
Provision for income taxes
(11,802)
(15,056)
Net income
$
36,760
$
40,550
Comprehensive income
$
36,760
$
40,550
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.58
$
0.66
Diluted
$
0.56
$
0.64
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
62,491,238
60,939,364
Diluted
64,931,225
62,708,334
Dividends declared per share
$
0.33
$
0.30
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands, except
per share amounts)
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
386,704
$
424,186
Restricted cash
15,762
14,279
Trade and other receivables
69,301
65,829
Inventories:
Housing completed or under construction
1,215,214
1,036,191
Land and land under development
1,301,433
1,330,384
Total inventories
2,516,647
2,366,575
Property and equipment, net
62,316
60,414
Deferred tax asset, net
20,660
21,768
Prepaid and other assets
78,002
78,358
Total homebuilding assets
3,149,392
3,031,409
Financial Services:
Cash and cash equivalents
22,159
35,747
Marketable securities
43,985
56,747
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
133,921
197,021
Other assets
24,255
17,432
Total financial services assets
224,320
306,947
Total Assets
$
3,373,712
$
3,338,356
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$
97,980
$
87,364
Accrued and other liabilities
233,034
245,940
Revolving credit facility
15,000
15,000
Senior notes, net
1,036,900
989,422
Total homebuilding liabilities
1,382,914
1,337,726
Financial Services:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
70,977
68,529
Mortgage repurchase facility
108,744
149,616
Total financial services liabilities
179,721
218,145
Total Liabilities
1,562,635
1,555,871
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 63,052,495 and 62,574,961 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
631
626
Additional paid-in-capital
1,361,362
1,348,733
Retained earnings
449,084
433,126
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,811,077
1,782,485
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
3,373,712
$
3,338,356
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Operating Activities:
Net income
$
36,760
$
40,550
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Stock-based compensation expense
4,440
4,251
Depreciation and amortization
5,152
4,878
Inventory impairments
-
610
Net (gain) loss on marketable equity securities
13,268
(4,840)
Deferred income tax expense
1,131
2,696
Net changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade and other receivables
(1,611)
(13,771)
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
63,100
38,401
Housing completed or under construction
(178,873)
2,137
Land and land under development
29,051
(18,496)
Prepaid and other assets
(8,460)
1,085
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(1,131)
(3,153)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(37,173)
54,348
Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable securities
(9,782)
(4,785)
Sales of marketable securities
9,276
4,737
Purchases of property and equipment
(6,512)
(6,386)
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,018)
(6,434)
Financing Activities:
Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net
(40,872)
(31,959)
Repayment of senior notes
(250,000)
-
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
298,050
-
Dividend payments
(20,768)
(17,115)
Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net
8,194
7,087
Net cash used in financing activities
(5,396)
(41,987)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(49,587)
5,927
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Beginning of period
474,212
470,139
End of period
$
424,625
$
476,066
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
386,704
$
416,374
Restricted cash
15,762
8,136
Financial Services:
Cash and cash equivalents
22,159
51,556
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
424,625
$
476,066
New Home Deliveries
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
% Change
Homes
Home Sale
Average
Homes
Home Sale
Average
Homes
Home Sale
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
West
871
$
405,498
$
465.6
752
$
369,558
$
491.4
16%
10%
(5)%
Mountain
435
222,858
512.3
409
209,192
511.5
6%
7%
0%
East
241
68,729
285.2
197
68,528
347.9
22%
0%
(18)%
Total
1,547
$
697,085
$
450.6
1,358
$
647,278
$
476.6
14%
8%
(5)%
Net New Orders
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
% Change
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Monthly
Homes
Dollar
Average
Monthly
Homes
Dollar
Average
Monthly
(Dollars in thousands)
West
1,382
$
655,892
$
474.6
5.13
965
$
433,307
$
449.0
3.82
43%
51%
6%
34%
Mountain
693
339,132
489.4
3.54
719
336,932
468.6
3.52
(4)%
1%
4%
1%
East
324
97,723
301.6
3.66
272
81,179
298.5
4.17
19%
20%
1%
(12)%
Total
2,399
$
1,092,747
$
455.5
4.33
1,956
$
851,418
$
435.3
3.75
23%
28%
5%
16%
*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period
Active Subdivisions
Average Active Subdivisions
Active Subdivisions
Three Months Ended
March 31,
%
March 31,
%
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
West
92
88
5%
90
84
7%
Mountain
64
64
0%
65
69
(6)%
East
29
26
12%
30
22
36%
Total
185
178
4%
185
175
6%
Backlog
March 31,
2020
2019
% Change
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
West
2,534
$
1,227,996
$
484.6
1,736
$
830,703
$
478.5
46%
48%
1%
Mountain
1,469
754,155
513.4
1,353
690,623
510.4
9%
9%
1%
East
650
191,972
295.3
445
133,140
299.2
46%
44%
(1)%
Total
4,653
$
2,174,123
$
467.3
3,534
$
1,654,466
$
468.2
32%
31%
(0)%
Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)
March 31,
%
2020
2019
Change
Unsold:
Completed
160
120
33%
Under construction
216
177
22%
Total unsold started homes
376
297
27%
Sold homes under construction or completed
3,259
2,362
38%
Model homes under construction or completed
502
459
9%
Total homes completed or under construction
4,137
3,118
33%
Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Lots Owned
Lots Optioned
Total
Lots Owned
Lots Optioned
Total
Total %
West
9,641
2,393
12,034
7,894
2,462
10,356
16%
Mountain
6,540
4,007
10,547
6,636
2,612
9,248
14%
East
2,410
2,133
4,543
1,989
1,294
3,283
38%
Total
18,591
8,533
27,124
16,519
6,368
22,887
19%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Change
(Dollars in thousands)
General and administrative expenses
$
45,089
$
42,572
$
2,517
General and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues
6.5%
6.6%
(10) bps
Marketing expenses
$
21,446
$
18,296
$
3,150
Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues
3.1%
2.8%
30 bps
Commissions expenses
$
22,786
$
21,393
$
1,393
Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues
3.3%
3.3%
0 bps
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
$
89,321
$
82,261
$
7,060
Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues
12.8%
12.7%
10 bps
Capitalized Interest
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Homebuilding interest incurred
$
16,534
$
16,031
Less: Interest capitalized
(16,534)
(16,031)
Homebuilding interest expensed
$
-
$
-
Interest capitalized, beginning of period
$
55,310
$
54,845
Plus: Interest capitalized during period
16,534
16,031
Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales
(12,767)
(13,929)
Interest capitalized, end of period
$
59,077
$
56,947