DENVER, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Executive Chairman, stated, "MDC delivered another quarter of strong profitability, generating net income of $111 million, or $1.51 per diluted share. Home sale revenues grew 49% year-over-year on a 41% increase in closings and 6% rise in average selling prices. We continue to see heightened demand for our homes, as evidenced by the 34% year-over-year increase to unit orders for the quarter. The only constraint to our sales efforts are ones that we are imposing on ourselves, in an effort to balance orders and pricing to best manage our backlog. These efforts resulted in a 200 basis point expansion to our gross margin from home sales in the quarter to 21.9%. We have also been successful in leveraging our overhead expenses, lowering our SG&A ratio by 180 basis points in the quarter to 11.0%. Given the size of our quarter-ending backlog and the current state of the housing market, we believe MDC is in a great position to deliver excellent results for the full year."

Mr. Mizel continued, "We continue to run our business in a prudent manner by focusing on steady growth in each of our markets while maintaining a strong capital position. This focus was recognized by S&P Global Ratings earlier this month, which upgraded our credit rating to investment grade. We believe this is validation for our long-term approach to the business and the strength of our balance sheet, which we feel benefits both debt and equity investors over time."

David D. Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "While the entire industry is benefiting from the ongoing imbalance between housing supply and demand, we believe MDC is uniquely positioned to succeed in today's market thanks to our continued focus on more affordable price points and our build-to-order model. There is a real need for additional housing in this country, especially for people looking to buy their first home, and a majority of our communities cater to these buyers. There is also a desire for new home customization among these buyers, which is another benefit that our business model offers. We believe these two trends will be in place for the foreseeable future, giving us a great runway for continued success."

2021 First Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2020 First Quarter

Home sale revenues increased 49% to $1.04 billion from $697.1 million



Unit deliveries up 41% to 2,178



Average selling price of deliveries up 6% to $478,000

Homebuilding pretax income increased 129% to $113.5 million from $49.7 million



Gross margin from home sales increased 200 basis points to 21.9% from 19.9%



Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 180 basis points to 11.0%

Financial services pretax income increased $31.9 million to $30.8 million, compared to a pretax loss of $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2020

Net income of $110.7 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, up 201% from $36.8 million or $0.52 per diluted share*



Effective tax rate of 23.3% vs. 24.3%

Dollar value of net new orders increased 50% to $1.64 billion from $1.09 billion



Unit net orders increased 34% to 3,209



Average selling price of net orders up 12%

Dollar value of ending backlog up 81% to $3.93 billion from $2.17 billion



Unit backlog increased 65% to 7,686



Average selling price of homes in backlog up 9%

* Per share amount for the 2020 first quarter has been adjusted for the 8% stock dividend declared and paid in the 2021 first quarter.

2021 Outlook and Other Selected Information1

Home deliveries for the 2021 second quarter between 2,500 and 2,700



Average selling price for 2021 second quarter unit deliveries of approximately $500,000



Gross margin from home sales for the 2021 second quarter of approximately 22.5% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments)

Full year 2021 home deliveries between 10,000 and 11,000

Active subdivision count goal of at least 10% growth during 2021 (from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021)

Lots controlled of 32,023 at March 31, 2021, up 18% year-over-year

Quarterly cash dividend of forty cents ($0.40) per share declared on April 26, 2021, up 31% year-over-year (after adjusting for 8% stock dividend in March 2021)

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 210,000 homebuyers since 1977.  MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland and Boise. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2021



2020











(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Homebuilding:







Home sale revenues

$

1,041,858





$

697,085



Home cost of sales

(813,888)





(558,647)



Gross profit

227,970





138,438



Selling, general and administrative expenses

(114,993)





(89,321)



Interest and other income

967





1,889



Other expense

(437)





(1,337)



Homebuilding pretax income

113,507





49,669











Financial Services:







Revenues

45,023





21,886



Expenses

(15,105)





(10,929)



Other income (expense), net

887





(12,064)



Financial services pretax income (loss)

30,805





(1,107)











Income before income taxes

144,312





48,562



Provision for income taxes

(33,622)





(11,802)



Net income

$

110,690





$

36,760











Comprehensive income

$

110,690





$

36,760











Earnings per share:







Basic

$

1.58





$

0.54



Diluted

$

1.51





$

0.52











Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

69,790,927





67,490,537



Diluted

72,788,177





70,125,723











Dividends declared per share

$

0.37





$

0.31



 

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) 





March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020











(Dollars in thousands, except

per share amounts)

ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

678,194





$

411,362



Restricted cash

17,314





15,343



Trade and other receivables

107,823





72,466



Inventories:







Housing completed or under construction

1,705,424





1,486,587



Land and land under development

1,310,721





1,345,643



Total inventories

3,016,145





2,832,230



Property and equipment, net

60,394





61,880



Deferred tax asset, net

12,802





11,454



Prepaids and other assets

107,428





101,685



Total homebuilding assets

4,000,100





3,506,420



Financial Services:







Cash and cash equivalents

81,100





77,267



Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

230,789





232,556



Other assets

70,941





48,677



Total financial services assets

382,830





358,500



Total Assets

$

4,382,930





$

3,864,920



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$

120,496





$

98,862



Accrued and other liabilities

333,880





300,735



Revolving credit facility

10,000





10,000



Senior notes, net

1,384,475





1,037,391



Total homebuilding liabilities

1,848,851





1,446,988



Financial Services:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

101,725





95,630



Mortgage repurchase facility

217,482





202,390



Total financial services liabilities

319,207





298,020



Total Liabilities

2,168,058





1,745,008



Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 70,265,205 and 64,851,126 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

703





649



Additional paid-in-capital

1,698,109





1,407,597



Retained earnings

516,060





711,666



Total Stockholders' Equity

2,214,872





2,119,912



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

4,382,930





$

3,864,920



 

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2021



2020











(Dollars in thousands)

Operating Activities:







Net income

$

110,690





$

36,760



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Stock-based compensation expense

9,926





4,440



Depreciation and amortization

7,003





5,152



Net (gain) loss on marketable equity securities





13,268



Deferred income tax expense

(1,348)





1,131



Net changes in assets and liabilities:







Trade and other receivables

(40,282)





(1,611)



Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

1,767





63,100



Housing completed or under construction

(218,655)





(178,873)



Land and land under development

34,978





29,051



Prepaids and other assets

(23,594)





(8,460)



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

61,558





(1,131)



Net cash used in operating activities

(57,957)





(37,173)











Investing Activities:







Purchases of marketable securities





(9,782)



Sales of marketable securities





9,276



Purchases of property and equipment

(5,749)





(6,512)



Net cash used in investing activities

(5,749)





(7,018)











Financing Activities:







Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net

15,092





(40,872)



Repayment of senior notes





(250,000)



Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

347,725





298,050



Dividend payments

(26,665)





(20,768)



Payments of deferred financing costs

(819)







Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net

1,009





8,194



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

336,342





(5,396)











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

272,636





(49,587)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:







Beginning of period

503,972





474,212



End of period

$

776,608





$

424,625











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

678,194





$

386,704



Restricted cash

17,314





15,762



Financial Services:







Cash and cash equivalents

81,100





22,159



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

776,608





$

424,625



 

New Home Deliveries





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020



% Change



Homes



Home Sale

Revenues



Average

Price



Homes



Home Sale

Revenues



Average

Price



Homes



Home

Sale

Revenues



Average Price







































(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,276





$

616,611





$

483.2





871





$

405,498





$

465.6





46

%



52

%



4

%

Mountain

612





324,717





530.6





435





222,858





512.3





41

%



46

%



4

%

East

290





100,530





346.7





241





68,729





285.2





20

%



46

%



22

%

Total

2,178





$

1,041,858





$

478.4





1,547





$

697,085





$

450.6





41

%



49

%



6

%

 

Net New Orders





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020



% Change



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate *



Homes



Dollar Value



Average Price



Monthly

Absorption Rate *



Homes



Dollar Value



Average Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate



















































(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,775





$

904,691





$

509.7





5.80



1,382





$

655,892





$

474.6





5.13



28

%



38

%



7

%



13

%

Mountain

1,011





562,753





556.6





5.91



693





339,132





489.4





3.54



46

%



66

%



14

%



67

%

East

423





168,021





397.2





4.62



324





97,723





301.6





3.66



31

%



72

%



32

%



26

%

Total

3,209





$

1,635,465





$

509.6





5.64



2,399





$

1,092,747





$

455.5





4.33



34

%



50

%



12

%



30

%



*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

 

Active Subdivisions

















Average Active Subdivisions



Active Subdivisions



Three Months Ended



March 31,



%



March 31,



%



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

West

97





92





5

%



102





90





13

%

Mountain

55





64





(14)

%



57





65





(12)

%

East

34





29





17

%



31





30





3

%

Total

186





185





1

%



190





185





3

%

 

Backlog





March 31,



2021



2020



% Change



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price







































(Dollars in thousands)

West

4,209





$

2,157,618





$

512.6





2,534





$

1,227,996





$

484.6





66

%



76

%



6

%

Mountain

2,417





$

1,355,201





560.7





1,469





$

754,155





513.4





65

%



80

%



9

%

East

1,060





$

414,474





391.0





650





$

191,972





295.3





63

%



116

%



32

%

Total

7,686





$

 

3,927,293





$

511.0





4,653





$

2,174,123





$

467.3





65

%



81

%



9

%

 

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)





March 31,



%



2021



2020



Change

Unsold:











Completed

36





160





(78)

%

Under construction

64





216





(70)

%

Total unsold started homes

100





376





(73)

%

Sold homes under construction or completed

5,854





3,259





80

%

Model homes under construction or completed

502





502





%

Total homes completed or under construction

6,456





4,137





56

%

 

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)





March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020







Lots

Owned



Lots

Optioned



Total



Lots

Owned



Lots

Optioned



Total



Total

% Change

West

12,658





3,921





16,579





9,641





2,393





12,034





38

%

Mountain

6,790





3,418





10,208





6,540





4,007





10,547





(3)

%

East

3,088





2,148





5,236





2,410





2,133





4,543





15

%

Total

22,536





9,487





32,023





18,591





8,533





27,124





18

%

 

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020



Change















(Dollars in thousands)

General and administrative expenses

$

57,163





$

45,089





$

12,074



General and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

5.5

%



6.5

%



-100 bps

Marketing expenses

$

25,703





$

21,446





$

4,257



Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

2.5

%



3.1

%



-60 bps

Commissions expenses

$

32,127





$

22,786





$

9,341



Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

3.1

%



3.3

%



-20 bps

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

$

114,993





$

89,321





$

25,672



Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

11.0

%



12.8

%



-180 bps

 

Capitalized Interest





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2021



2020











(Dollars in thousands)

Homebuilding interest incurred

$

17,332





$

16,534



Less: Interest capitalized

(17,332)





(16,534)



Homebuilding interest expensed

$





$











Interest capitalized, beginning of period

$

52,777





$

55,310



Plus: Interest capitalized during period

17,332





16,534



Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales

(14,841)





(12,767)



Interest capitalized, end of period

$

55,268





$

59,077



 

