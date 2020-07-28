DENVER, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "MDC experienced a remarkable turnaround in the second quarter of 2020, as order activity rebounded sharply from the initial weeks of the pandemic. Unit net orders for the quarter rose 5% year-over-year and increased 53% for the month of June, with our sales efforts gaining momentum as the quarter progressed. We also generated strong revenue growth and margin expansion in the quarter, resulting in net income of $84.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share."
Mr. Mizel continued, "Our results this quarter reflect the favorable industry dynamics in place today, including a low interest rate environment, a lack of available supply and a highly motivated buyer. They also reflect our continued shift in focus to the more affordable segments of the market and the benefits of our build-to-order strategy, which caters to the wants and needs of a large segment of the buying population. We believe that providing homebuyers with flexibility and choice at an affordable price is a winning strategy for our company. Given the favorable market conditions we are experiencing, we now believe that we may achieve as many as 8,000 home deliveries for the 2020 full year, which would be a 15% increase from the prior year."
Mr. Mizel concluded, "While there are still many uncertainties regarding the pandemic's impact on our industry and the broader economy, MDC is well positioned for the future given our seasoned leadership team, our strategic focus and our balance sheet strength. I want to thank all of our team members who have done such an excellent job adapting to this new reality and who have been vigilant in providing a safe environment for our employees, suppliers and customers."
2020 Second Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2019 Second Quarter
• Home sale revenues increased 21% to $886.8 million from $732.8 million
• Unit deliveries up 25% to 1,900
• Average selling price of deliveries down 4% to $466,700
• Homebuilding pretax income increased 38% to $84.9 million from $61.6 million
• Gross margin from home sales increased 70 basis points to 20.2% from 19.5%
• Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 90 basis points to 10.4%
• Financial services pretax income increased 110% to $26.7 million vs. $12.7 million
• Loan capture rate increased 800 basis points to 69%
• Net income of $84.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, up 55% from $54.6 million or $0.86 per diluted share
• Effective tax rate of 24.4% vs. 26.6%
• Dollar value of net new orders increased 8% to $1.04 billion from $967.9 million
• Unit net orders increased 5% to 2,390
• Average selling price of net orders up 3%
• Dollar value of ending backlog up 23% to $2.37 billion from $1.93 billion
• Unit backlog increased 20% to 5,143
• Average selling price of homes in backlog up 3%
June 30, 2020 Financial Position Highlights
• Total liquidity of $1.52 billion
• Total cash and cash equivalents of $544.9 million
• $964.1 million of availability under homebuilding line of credit ($1.0 billion facility size; maturity of December 2023)
• No senior note maturities until 2024
2020 Outlook and Other Selected Information1
• Home deliveries for the 2020 third quarter between 1,900 and 2,100
• Average selling price for 2020 third quarter unit deliveries exceeding $460,000
• Gross margin from home sales for the 2020 third quarter of approximately 20% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments)
• Full year 2020 home deliveries between 7,700 and 8,000
• Active subdivision count at June 30, 2020 of 192, up 3% year-over-year
• Lots controlled of 25,027 at June 30, 2020, up 6% year-over-year
• Quarterly cash dividend of thirty-three cents ($0.33) per share declared on July 27, 2020, up 10% from prior year
1 See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.
About MDC
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 210,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Homebuilding:
Home sale revenues
$
886,758
$
732,844
$
1,583,843
$
1,380,122
Home cost of sales
(707,789)
(590,172)
(1,266,436)
(1,114,724)
Inventory impairments
—
—
—
(610)
Total cost of sales
(707,789)
(590,172)
(1,266,436)
(1,115,334)
Gross profit
178,969
142,672
317,407
264,788
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(92,316)
(82,712)
(181,637)
(164,973)
Interest and other income
720
2,764
2,609
5,155
Other expense
(2,452)
(1,110)
(3,789)
(2,301)
Homebuilding pretax income
84,921
61,614
134,590
102,669
Financial Services:
Revenues
32,964
18,597
54,850
36,001
Expenses
(12,178)
(9,574)
(23,107)
(18,531)
Other income (expense), net
5,931
3,694
(6,133)
9,798
Financial services pretax income
26,717
12,717
25,610
27,268
Income before income taxes
111,638
74,331
160,200
129,937
Provision for income taxes
(27,242)
(19,738)
(39,044)
(34,794)
Net income
$
84,396
$
54,593
$
121,156
$
95,143
Comprehensive income
$
84,396
$
54,593
$
121,156
$
95,143
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.33
$
0.88
$
1.92
$
1.55
Diluted
$
1.31
$
0.86
$
1.87
$
1.50
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
63,015,827
61,336,404
62,755,310
61,138,982
Diluted
64,080,940
63,323,267
64,538,835
63,023,149
Dividends declared per share
$
0.33
$
0.30
$
0.66
$
0.60
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except
ASSETS
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
482,702
$
424,186
Restricted cash
15,668
14,279
Trade and other receivables
88,279
65,829
Inventories:
Housing completed or under construction
1,270,300
1,036,191
Land and land under development
1,235,598
1,330,384
Total inventories
2,505,898
2,366,575
Property and equipment, net
62,516
60,414
Deferred tax asset, net
19,828
21,768
Prepaid and other assets
69,484
78,358
Total homebuilding assets
3,244,375
3,031,409
Financial Services:
Cash and cash equivalents
62,218
35,747
Marketable securities
—
56,747
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
173,567
197,021
Other assets
25,775
17,432
Total financial services assets
261,560
306,947
Total Assets
$
3,505,935
$
3,338,356
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$
95,018
$
87,364
Accrued and other liabilities
278,543
245,940
Revolving credit facility
10,000
15,000
Senior notes, net
1,037,062
989,422
Total homebuilding liabilities
1,420,623
1,337,726
Financial Services:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
70,033
68,529
Mortgage repurchase facility
142,094
149,616
Total financial services liabilities
212,127
218,145
Total Liabilities
1,632,750
1,555,871
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 63,384,866 and 62,574,961 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
634
626
Additional paid-in-capital
1,359,985
1,348,733
Retained earnings
512,566
433,126
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,873,185
1,782,485
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
3,505,935
$
3,338,356
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Operating Activities:
Net income
$
84,396
$
54,593
$
121,156
$
95,143
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation expense
5,488
4,132
9,928
8,383
Depreciation and amortization
6,375
5,063
11,527
9,941
Inventory impairments
—
—
—
610
Net (gain) loss on marketable equity securities
(4,983)
(2,327)
8,285
(7,167)
Deferred income tax expense
831
5,063
1,962
7,759
Net changes in assets and liabilities:
-
Trade and other receivables
(21,834)
13,735
(23,445)
(36)
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
(39,646)
1,473
23,454
39,874
Housing completed or under construction
(54,956)
(120,665)
(233,829)
(118,528)
Land and land under development
65,867
42,934
94,918
24,438
Prepaid and other assets
9,669
(5,291)
1,209
(4,206)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
41,670
2,607
40,539
(546)
Net cash provided by operating activities
92,877
1,317
55,704
55,665
Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable securities
(1,022)
(331)
(10,804)
(5,116)
Sales of marketable securities
49,990
320
59,266
5,057
Purchases of property and equipment
(6,456)
(7,474)
(12,968)
(13,860)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
42,512
(7,485)
35,494
(13,919)
Financing Activities:
Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net
33,350
(1,817)
(7,522)
(33,776)
Payments on homebuilding line of credit, net
(5,000)
—
(5,000)
—
Repayment of senior notes
—
—
(250,000)
—
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
—
—
298,050
—
Dividend payments
(20,914)
(18,521)
(41,682)
(35,636)
Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net
(6,862)
10,241
1,332
17,328
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
574
(10,097)
(4,822)
(52,084)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
135,963
(16,265)
86,376
(10,338)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Beginning of period
424,625
476,066
474,212
470,139
End of period
$
560,588
$
459,801
$
560,588
$
459,801
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
482,702
$
390,061
$
482,702
$
390,061
Restricted cash
15,668
12,911
15,668
12,911
Financial Services:
-
Cash and cash equivalents
62,218
56,829
62,218
56,829
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
560,588
$
459,801
$
560,588
$
459,801
New Home Deliveries
Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
% Change
Homes
Home Sale
Average
Homes
Home Sale
Average
Homes
Home
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
West
1,017
$
490,117
$
481.9
785
$
384,530
$
489.8
30
%
27
%
(2)
%
Mountain
608
316,666
520.8
534
287,476
538.3
14
%
10
%
(3)
%
East
275
79,975
290.8
195
60,838
312.0
41
%
31
%
(7)
%
Total
1,900
$
886,758
$
466.7
1,514
$
732,844
$
484.0
25
%
21
%
(4)
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
% Change
Homes
Home Sale
Average
Homes
Home Sale
Average
Homes
Home
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
West
1,888
$
895,615
$
474.4
1,537
$
754,088
$
490.6
23
%
19
%
(3)
%
Mountain
1,043
539,524
517.3
943
496,668
526.7
11
%
9
%
(2)
%
East
516
148,704
288.2
392
129,366
330.0
32
%
15
%
(13)
%
Total
3,447
$
1,583,843
$
459.5
2,872
$
1,380,122
$
480.5
20
%
15
%
(4)
%
Net New Orders
Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
% Change
Homes
Dollar
Average
Monthly
Homes
Dollar
Average
Monthly
Homes
Dollar
Average
Monthly
(Dollars in thousands)
West
1,309
$
574,996
$
439.3
4.62
1,246
$
550,742
$
442.0
4.46
5
%
4
%
(1)
%
4
%
Mountain
758
362,228
477.9
3.99
690
318,275
461.3
3.56
10
%
14
%
4
%
12
%
East
323
106,436
329.5
3.53
337
98,843
293.3
4.36
(4)
%
8
%
12
%
(19)
%
Total
2,390
$
1,043,660
$
436.7
4.23
2,273
$
967,860
$
425.8
4.13
5
%
8
%
3
%
2
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
% Change
Homes
Dollar
Average
Monthly
Homes
Dollar
Average
Monthly
Homes
Dollar
Average
Monthly
(Dollars in thousands)
West
2,691
$
1,262,330
$
469.1
4.88
2,211
$
1,003,236
$
453.7
4.15
22
%
26
%
3
%
18
%
Mountain
1,451
722,197
497.7
3.76
1,409
669,523
475.2
3.53
3
%
8
%
5
%
7
%
East
647
206,911
319.8
3.58
609
182,141
299.1
4.33
6
%
14
%
7
%
(17)
%
Total
4,789
$
2,191,438
$
457.6
4.28
4,229
$
1,854,900
$
438.6
3.94
13
%
18
%
4
%
9
%
*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period
Active Subdivisions
Average Active Subdivisions
Average Active Subdivisions
Active Subdivisions
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
%
June 30,
%
June 30,
%
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
West
96
97
(1)
%
95
94
1
%
92
89
3
%
Mountain
63
65
(3)
%
63
65
(3)
%
64
66
(3)
%
East
33
25
32
%
31
26
19
%
30
23
30
%
Total
192
187
3
%
189
185
2
%
186
178
4
%
Backlog
June 30,
2020
2019
% Change
Homes
Dollar
Average
Homes
Dollar
Average
Homes
Dollar
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
West
2,826
$
1,336,251
$
472.8
2,197
$
1,016,327
$
462.6
29
%
31
%
2
%
Mountain
1,619
$
816,559
$
504.4
1,509
$
739,921
$
490.3
7
%
10
%
3
%
East
698
$
220,362
$
315.7
587
$
173,436
$
295.5
19
%
27
%
7
%
Total
5,143
$
2,373,172
$
461.4
4,293
$
1,929,684
$
449.5
20
%
23
%
3
%
Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)
June 30,
%
2020
2019
Change
Unsold:
Completed
109
96
14
%
Under construction
191
236
(19)
%
Total unsold started homes
300
332
(10)
%
Sold homes under construction or completed
3,573
3,023
18
%
Model homes under construction or completed
502
457
10
%
Total homes completed or under construction
4,375
3,812
15
%
Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Lots
Lots
Total
Lots
Lots
Total
Total
West
9,364
2,619
11,983
8,611
2,446
11,057
8
%
Mountain
6,076
2,667
8,743
6,457
2,741
9,198
(5)
%
East
2,260
2,041
4,301
2,085
1,267
3,352
28
%
Total
17,700
7,327
25,027
17,153
6,454
23,607
6
%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
(Dollars in thousands)
General and administrative expenses
$
40,419
$
39,326
$
1,093
$
85,508
$
81,898
$
3,610
General and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues
4.6
%
5.4
%
-80 bps
5.4
%
5.9
%
-50 bps
Marketing expenses
$
22,657
$
19,513
$
3,144
$
44,103
$
37,809
$
6,294
Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues
2.6
%
2.7
%
-10 bps
2.8
%
2.7
%
10 bps
Commissions expenses
$
29,240
$
23,873
$
5,367
$
52,026
$
45,266
$
6,760
Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues
3.3
%
3.3
%
0 bps
3.3
%
3.3
%
0 bps
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
$
92,316
$
82,712
$
9,604
$
181,637
$
164,973
$
16,664
Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues
10.4
%
11.3
%
-90 bps
11.5
%
12.0
%
-50 bps
Capitalized Interest
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Homebuilding interest incurred
$
15,094
$
15,980
$
31,628
$
32,011
Less: Interest capitalized
(15,094)
(15,980)
(31,628)
(32,011)
Homebuilding interest expensed
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Interest capitalized, beginning of period
$
59,077
$
56,947
$
55,310
$
54,845
Plus: Interest capitalized during period
15,094
15,980
31,628
32,011
Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales
(17,242)
(14,734)
(30,009)
(28,663)
Interest capitalized, end of period
$
56,929
$
58,193
$
56,929
$
58,193