DENVER, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Executive Chairman, stated, "MDC posted another quarter of strong operating performance, highlighted by significant year-over year growth to our top and bottom-line results as well as continued momentum with our new home sales efforts. Home sales revenue grew 54% year-over-year thanks to a 43% increase in unit closings and an 8% rise in average selling prices. Our home sales gross margin expanded 290 basis points year-over-year to 23.1%, while our SG&A ratio improved 100 basis points to 9.4% of revenues. Order activity remained strong during the quarter with an average absorption pace of 4.8 homes per community per month, in spite of the price increases we implemented."
Mr. Mizel continued, "We continue to see a favorable landscape for our industry thanks to an improving economy, a motivated buyer population and a need for new housing brought about by the household formations that have and will continue to occur in this country. In light of this positive outlook, we have been actively replenishing our lot pipeline in our existing markets and have also expanded into new markets such as Boise and most recently Nashville. With a considerable runway for growth, a strong balance sheet and a rapidly improving return profile, MDC is in a great position to deliver strong results in the second half of 2021 and beyond."
David Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We continue to see buyers respond well to our home offerings, especially those within our more affordably priced collections. We are keenly aware of the rising cost of home ownership in our markets and strive to provide more affordable new home options for our buyers through our value-engineered, high quality floor plans. Buyers have the flexibility to add options and upgrades at our Home Gallery design studios, a feature we believe differentiates us from much of the competition. Value, quality and personalization have all been hallmarks of the Richmond American brand for decades, and this tradition will carry on into the future."
2021 Second Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2020 Second Quarter
• Home sale revenues increased 54% to $1.37 billion from $886.8 million
• Unit deliveries up 43% to 2,722
• Average selling price of deliveries up 8% to $502,000
• Homebuilding pretax income increased 121% to $187.5 million from $84.9 million
• Gross margin from home sales increased 290 basis points to 23.1% from 20.2%
• Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 100 basis points to 9.4%
• Net income of $154.4 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, up 83% from $84.4 million or $1.21 per diluted share*
• Effective tax rate of 24.9% vs. 24.4%
• Dollar value of net new orders increased 40% to $1.47 billion from $1.04 billion
• Unit net orders increased 14% to 2,714
• Average selling price of net orders up 24%
• Dollar value of ending backlog up 73% to $4.11 billion from $2.37 billion
• Unit backlog increased 49% to 7,678
• Average selling price of homes in backlog up 16%
* Per share amount for the 2020 second quarter has been adjusted for the 8% stock dividend declared and paid in the 2021 first quarter.
2021 Outlook and Other Selected Information1
• Home deliveries for the 2021 third quarter between 2,500 and 2,700
• Average selling price for 2021 third quarter unit deliveries between $510,000 and $520,000
• Gross margin from home sales for the 2021 third quarter of approximately 23.5% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments)
• Full year 2021 home deliveries between 10,000 and 11,000
• Active subdivision count goal of at least 10% growth during 2021 (from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021)
• Lots controlled of 34,400 at June 30, 2021, up 37% year-over-year
• Quarterly cash dividend of forty cents ($0.40) per share declared on July 26, 2021, up 31% year-over-year (after adjusting for 8% stock dividend in March 2021)
• Consistent dividend program for over 25 years
• Quarterly dividend has more than doubled in the past five years
1 See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.
About MDC
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 220,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise and Nashville. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Homebuilding:
Home sale revenues
$
1,367,773
$
886,758
$
2,409,631
$
1,583,843
Home cost of sales
(1,051,181)
(707,789)
(1,865,069)
(1,266,436)
Gross profit
316,592
178,969
544,562
317,407
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(128,861)
(92,316)
(243,854)
(181,637)
Interest and other income
868
720
1,835
2,609
Other expense
(1,090)
(2,452)
(1,527)
(3,789)
Homebuilding pretax income
187,509
84,921
301,016
134,590
Financial Services:
Revenues
33,318
32,964
78,341
54,850
Expenses
(16,440)
(12,178)
(31,545)
(23,107)
Other income (expense), net
1,155
5,931
2,042
(6,133)
Financial services pretax income
18,033
26,717
48,838
25,610
Income before income taxes
205,542
111,638
349,854
160,200
Provision for income taxes
(51,190)
(27,242)
(84,812)
(39,044)
Net income
$
154,352
$
84,396
$
265,042
$
121,156
Comprehensive income
$
154,352
$
84,396
$
265,042
$
121,156
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
2.19
$
1.23
$
3.76
$
1.78
Diluted
$
2.11
$
1.21
$
3.62
$
1.73
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
70,291,057
68,057,093
70,044,326
67,775,735
Diluted
72,715,273
69,207,415
72,754,141
69,701,942
Dividends declared per share
$
0.40
$
0.31
$
0.77
$
0.61
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except
per share amounts)
ASSETS
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
638,547
$
411,362
Restricted cash
14,158
15,343
Trade and other receivables
133,146
72,466
Inventories:
Housing completed or under construction
1,872,666
1,486,587
Land and land under development
1,309,360
1,345,643
Total inventories
3,182,026
2,832,230
Property and equipment, net
59,664
61,880
Deferred tax asset, net
14,793
11,454
Prepaids and other assets
98,066
101,685
Total homebuilding assets
4,140,400
3,506,420
Financial Services:
Cash and cash equivalents
88,654
77,267
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
186,086
232,556
Other assets
43,054
48,677
Total financial services assets
317,794
358,500
Total Assets
$
4,458,194
$
3,864,920
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$
135,712
$
98,862
Accrued and other liabilities
330,929
300,735
Revolving credit facility
10,000
10,000
Senior notes, net
1,384,714
1,037,391
Total homebuilding liabilities
1,861,355
1,446,988
Financial Services:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
99,599
95,630
Mortgage repurchase facility
164,681
202,390
Total financial services liabilities
264,280
298,020
Total Liabilities
2,125,635
1,745,008
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 70,619,638 and 64,851,126 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
706
649
Additional paid-in-capital
1,689,689
1,407,597
Retained earnings
642,164
711,666
Total Stockholders' Equity
2,332,559
2,119,912
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
4,458,194
$
3,864,920
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Operating Activities:
Net income
$
154,352
$
84,396
$
265,042
$
121,156
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation expense
8,941
5,488
18,867
9,928
Depreciation and amortization
9,175
6,375
16,178
11,527
Net (gain) loss on marketable equity securities
—
(4,983)
—
8,285
Deferred income tax expense
(1,991)
831
(3,339)
1,962
Net changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade and other receivables
(16,823)
(21,834)
(57,105)
(23,445)
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
44,703
(39,646)
46,470
23,454
Housing completed or under construction
(167,043)
(54,956)
(385,698)
(233,829)
Land and land under development
1,401
65,867
36,379
94,918
Prepaids and other assets
28,289
9,669
4,695
1,209
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9,037
41,670
70,595
40,539
Net cash provided by operating activities
70,041
92,877
12,084
55,704
Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable securities
—
(1,022)
—
(10,804)
Sales of marketable securities
—
49,990
—
59,266
Purchases of property and equipment
(7,698)
(6,456)
(13,447)
(12,968)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(7,698)
42,512
(13,447)
35,494
Financing Activities:
Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net
(52,801)
33,350
(37,709)
(7,522)
Payments on homebuilding line of credit, net
—
(5,000)
—
(5,000)
Repayment of senior notes
—
—
—
(250,000)
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
—
—
347,725
298,050
Dividend payments
(28,248)
(20,914)
(54,913)
(41,682)
Payments of deferred financing costs
(819)
—
Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net
(16,543)
(6,862)
(15,534)
1,332
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(97,592)
574
238,750
(4,822)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(35,249)
135,963
237,387
86,376
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Beginning of period
776,608
424,625
503,972
474,212
End of period
$
741,359
$
560,588
$
741,359
$
560,588
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
638,547
$
482,702
$
638,547
$
482,702
Restricted cash
14,158
15,668
14,158
15,668
Financial Services:
-
Cash and cash equivalents
88,654
62,218
88,654
62,218
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
741,359
$
560,588
$
741,359
$
560,588
New Home Deliveries
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
% Change
Homes
Home Sale
Revenues
Average
Price
Homes
Home Sale
Revenues
Average
Price
Homes
Home
Sale
Revenues
Average Price
(Dollars in thousands)
West
1,672
$
847,683
$
507.0
1,017
$
490,117
$
481.9
64
%
73
%
5
%
Mountain
711
400,633
563.5
608
316,666
520.8
17
%
27
%
8
%
East
339
119,457
352.4
275
79,975
290.8
23
%
49
%
21
%
Total
2,722
$
1,367,773
$
502.5
1,900
$
886,758
$
466.7
43
%
54
%
8
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
% Change
Homes
Home Sale
Revenues
Average
Price
Homes
Home Sale
Revenues
Average
Price
Homes
Home
Sale
Revenues
Average Price
(Dollars in thousands)
West
2,948
$
1,464,294
$
496.7
1,888
$
895,615
$
474.4
56
%
63
%
5
%
Mountain
1,323
725,350
548.3
1,043
539,524
517.3
27
%
34
%
6
%
East
629
219,987
349.7
516
148,704
288.2
22
%
48
%
21
%
Total
4,900
$
2,409,631
$
491.8
3,447
$
1,583,843
$
459.5
42
%
52
%
7
%
Net New Orders
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
% Change
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Price
Monthly
Absorption
Rate *
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Price
Monthly
Absorption Rate *
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Price
Monthly
Absorption
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
West
1,602
$
850,742
$
531.0
5.67
1,309
$
574,996
$
439.3
4.62
22
%
48
%
21
%
23
%
Mountain
706
433,793
614.4
4.18
758
362,228
477.9
3.99
(7)
%
20
%
29
%
5
%
East
406
180,205
443.9
3.56
323
106,436
329.5
3.53
26
%
69
%
35
%
1
%
Total
2,714
$
1,464,740
$
539.7
4.80
2,390
$
1,043,660
$
436.7
4.23
14
%
40
%
24
%
13
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
% Change
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Price
Monthly
Absorption
Rate *
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Price
Monthly
Absorption
Rate *
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Price
Monthly
Absorption
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
West
3,377
$
1,791,809
$
530.6
5.73
2,691
$
1,262,330
$
469.1
4.88
25
%
42
%
13
%
17
%
Mountain
1,717
1,017,585
592.7
5.03
1,451
722,197
497.7
3.76
18
%
41
%
19
%
34
%
East
829
354,950
428.2
4.03
647
206,911
319.8
3.58
28
%
72
%
34
%
13
%
Total
5,923
$
3,164,344
$
534.2
5.21
4,789
$
2,191,438
$
457.6
4.28
24
%
44
%
17
%
22
%
*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period
Active Subdivisions
Average Active Subdivisions
Average Active Subdivisions
Active Subdivisions
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
%
June 30,
%
June 30,
%
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
West
91
96
(5)
%
94
95
(1)
%
98
92
7
%
Mountain
55
63
(13)
%
56
63
(11)
%
57
64
(11)
%
East
41
33
24
%
38
31
23
%
34
30
13
%
Total
187
192
(3)
%
188
189
(1)
%
189
186
2
%
Backlog
June 30,
2021
2020
% Change
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Price
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Price
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Price
(Dollars in thousands)
West
4,139
$
2,204,500
$
532.6
2,826
$
1,336,251
$
472.8
46
%
65
%
13
%
Mountain
2,412
$
1,426,496
591.4
1,619
$
816,559
504.4
49
%
75
%
17
%
East
1,127
$
482,736
428.3
698
$
220,362
315.7
61
%
119
%
36
%
Total
7,678
$
4,113,732
$
535.8
5,143
$
2,373,172
$
461.4
49
%
73
%
16
%
Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)
June 30,
%
2021
2020
Change
Unsold:
Completed
19
109
(83)
%
Under construction
214
191
12
%
Total unsold started homes
233
300
(22)
%
Sold homes under construction or completed
6,655
3,573
86
%
Model homes under construction or completed
502
502
—
%
Total homes completed or under construction
7,390
4,375
69
%
Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Lots
Owned
Lots
Optioned
Total
Lots
Owned
Lots
Optioned
Total
Total
% Change
West
13,265
4,729
17,994
9,364
2,619
11,983
50
%
Mountain
6,599
4,174
10,773
6,076
2,667
8,743
23
%
East
3,636
1,997
5,633
2,260
2,041
4,301
31
%
Total
23,500
10,900
34,400
17,700
7,327
25,027
37
%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
(Dollars in thousands)
General and administrative expenses
$
61,958
$
40,419
$
21,539
$
119,121
$
85,508
$
33,613
General and administrative expenses as a percentage
4.5
%
4.6
%
-10 bps
4.9
%
5.4
%
-50 bps
Marketing expenses
$
26,832
$
22,657
$
4,175
$
52,535
$
44,103
$
8,432
Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale
2.0
%
2.6
%
-60 bps
2.2
%
2.8
%
-60 bps
Commissions expenses
$
40,071
$
29,240
$
10,831
$
72,198
$
52,026
$
20,172
Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale
2.9
%
3.3
%
-40 bps
3.0
%
3.3
%
-30 bps
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
$
128,861
$
92,316
$
36,545
$
243,854
$
181,637
$
62,217
Total selling, general and administrative expenses as
9.4
%
10.4
%
-100 bps
10.1
%
11.5
%
-140 bps
Capitalized Interest
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Homebuilding interest incurred
$
17,409
$
15,094
$
34,741
$
31,628
Less: Interest capitalized
(17,409)
(15,094)
(34,741)
(31,628)
Homebuilding interest expensed
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Interest capitalized, beginning of period
$
55,268
$
59,077
$
52,777
$
55,310
Plus: Interest capitalized during period
17,409
15,094
34,741
31,628
Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales
(18,326)
(17,242)
(33,167)
(30,009)
Interest capitalized, end of period
$
54,351
$
56,929
$
54,351
$
56,929
