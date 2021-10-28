DENVER, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"MDC posted strong results in the third quarter of 2021, as the homebuilding industry continued to thrive," said Larry Mizel, MDC's Executive Chairman. "Home sale revenues grew 26% year-over-year thanks to double digit percentage increases to both deliveries and average selling price. Home sales gross margin rose 300 basis points year-over-year to 23.5%, as price increases more than offset cost inflation in the quarter. Net income came in at $146 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, representing growth of 48% and 44%, respectively, over the third quarter of 2020."

Mr. Mizel continued, "We continued to see healthy demand for our homes in the third quarter, as evidenced by our order pace of 4.1 homes per community per month. This was the second highest third quarter order pace for our company in the last 15 years and resulted in an 18% increase in the number of homes in backlog year-over-year. Average selling prices in backlog also trended higher as compared to last year, which should bode well for future margins."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "MDC is in a great position to close out 2021 with momentum thanks to our sizable backlog, great product profile and excellent capital position. We have laid the foundation for a significant increase in community count next year, with 37% more lots under control at the end of the third quarter than we had at the end of the third quarter of 2020. As a result, we believe the future is bright for MDC."

"On the heels of our expansion into Boise and Nashville, I am pleased to announce that MDC will soon be selling homes in Austin, Texas and Albuquerque, New Mexico," said David Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We feel that these two markets have a great runway for new home construction growth, thanks to a consistent increase in good paying jobs, favorable affordability and an excellent overall quality of life. We believe Austin and Albuquerque will fit nicely into our current geographic footprint and expect these markets to respond well to our more affordably priced, well designed new home offerings."

Dividend Increase

The Company also announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the Company's common stock. This represents a 25% increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 to shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Mr. Mizel said, "Given MDC's strong financial position and increased levels of profitability during the fiscal year, our board has decided to increase our quarterly dividend. Our industry leading dividend remains a priority as we look to return capital to our shareholders and deliver consistent shareholder returns over time."

2021 Third Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2020 Third Quarter

Home sale revenues increased 26% to $1.26 billion from $1.00 billion



Unit deliveries up 13% to 2,419



Average selling price of deliveries up 12% to $519,900

Homebuilding pretax income increased 62% to $165.2 million from $101.7 million



Gross margin from home sales increased 300 basis points to 23.5% from 20.5%



Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 80 basis points to 9.6%



Loss on debt retirement of $12.2 million in current quarter

Net income of $146.0 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, up 48% from $98.9 million or $1.38 per diluted share*



Effective tax rate of 24.3% vs. 21.5%

Dollar value of net new orders decreased 21% to $1.30 billion from $1.65 billion



Monthly sales absorption rate of 4.1 vs. 6.1 in prior period quarter



Second highest third quarter monthly sales absorption rate in the last 15 years



Average selling price of net orders up 16%

Dollar value of ending backlog up 38% to $4.24 billion from $3.08 billion



Unit backlog increased 18% to 7,658



Average selling price of homes in backlog up 17%

* Per share amount for the 2020 third quarter has been adjusted for the 8% stock dividend declared and paid in the 2021 first quarter.

2021 Outlook and Other Selected Information1

Projected home deliveries for the 2021 fourth quarter between 2,700 and 3,000



Average selling price for 2021 fourth quarter unit deliveries between $530,000 and $540,000



Gross margin from home sales for the 2021 fourth quarter between 23.5% and 24.0% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments)

Lots controlled of 36,666 at September 30, 2021, up 37% year-over-year

Quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share declared on October 25, 2021, up 25% from the prior quarter and 35% from the prior year (after adjusting for 8% stock dividend in March 2021)



Consistent record of stable or increasing dividends for more than 25 years

1 See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 220,000 homebuyers since 1977.  MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Nashville, Austin and Albuquerque. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

 

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Homebuilding:















Home sale revenues

$

1,257,701





$

1,000,549





$

3,667,332





$

2,584,392



Home cost of sales

(962,078)





(795,172)





(2,827,147)





(2,061,608)



Gross profit

295,623





205,377





840,185





522,784



Selling, general and administrative expenses

(120,116)





(103,632)





(363,970)





(285,269)



Loss on debt retirement

(12,150)









(12,150)







Interest and other income

3,149





756





4,984





3,365



Other expense

(1,354)





(851)





(2,881)





(4,640)



Homebuilding pretax income

165,152





101,650





466,168





236,240



















Financial Services:















Revenues

43,104





36,803





121,445





91,653



Expenses

(16,377)





(13,294)





(47,922)





(36,401)



Other income (expense), net

813





859





2,855





(5,274)



Financial services pretax income

27,540





24,368





76,378





49,978



















Income before income taxes

192,692





126,018





542,546





286,218



Provision for income taxes

(46,738)





(27,080)





(131,550)





(66,124)



Net income

$

145,954





$

98,938





$

410,996





$

220,094



















Comprehensive income

$

145,954





$

98,938





$

410,996





$

220,094



















Earnings per share:















Basic

$

2.07





$

1.42





$

5.83





$

3.21



Diluted

$

1.99





$

1.38





$

5.62





$

3.12



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

70,301,085





68,977,965





70,130,853





68,179,403



Diluted

72,800,011





71,090,903





72,770,432





70,167,443



















Dividends declared per share

$

0.40





$

0.31





$

1.17





$

0.92



 

 

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) 





September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020











(Dollars in thousands, except

per share amounts)

ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

761,715





$

411,362



Restricted cash

12,047





15,343



Trade and other receivables

125,556





72,466



Inventories:







Housing completed or under construction

1,948,211





1,486,587



Land and land under development

1,464,603





1,345,643



Total inventories

3,412,814





2,832,230



Property and equipment, net

61,590





61,880



Deferred tax asset, net

16,301





11,454



Prepaids and other assets

105,860





101,685



Total homebuilding assets

4,495,883





3,506,420



Financial Services:







Cash and cash equivalents

93,884





77,267



Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

248,921





232,556



Other assets

35,716





48,677



Total financial services assets

378,521





358,500



Total Assets

$

4,874,404





$

3,864,920



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$

154,376





$

98,862



Accrued and other liabilities

334,712





300,735



Revolving credit facility

10,000





10,000



Senior notes, net

1,607,658





1,037,391



Total homebuilding liabilities

2,106,746





1,446,988



Financial Services:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

93,880





95,630



Mortgage repurchase facility

215,794





202,390



Total financial services liabilities

309,674





298,020



Total Liabilities

2,416,420





1,745,008



Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 70,679,612 and 64,851,126 issued and

   outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

707





649



Additional paid-in-capital

1,697,435





1,407,597



Retained earnings

759,842





711,666



Total Stockholders' Equity

2,457,984





2,119,912



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

4,874,404





$

3,864,920



 

 

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



















(Dollars in thousands)

Operating Activities:















Net income

$

145,954





$

98,938





$

410,996





$

220,094



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Stock-based compensation expense

7,965





8,608





26,832





18,536



Depreciation and amortization

7,752





7,354





23,930





18,881



Net loss on marketable equity securities













8,285



Gain on sale of other assets

(2,014)









(2,014)







Loss on debt retirement

12,150









12,150







Deferred income tax expense

(1,508)





6,531





(4,847)





8,493



Net changes in assets and liabilities:















Trade and other receivables

1,576





5,933





(55,529)





(17,512)



Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

(62,835)





13,061





(16,365)





36,515



Housing completed or under construction

(75,407)





(153,440)





(461,105)





(387,269)



Land and land under development

(155,141)





13,792





(118,762)





108,710



Prepaids and other assets

5,224





(21,523)





9,919





(20,314)



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

17,678





(5,516)





88,273





35,023



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(98,606)





(26,262)





(86,522)





29,442



















Investing Activities:















Purchases of marketable securities













(10,804)



Sales of marketable securities













59,266



Proceeds from sale of other assets

2,014









2,014







Purchases of property and equipment

(9,581)





(7,917)





(23,028)





(20,885)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(7,567)





(7,917)





(21,014)





27,577



















Financing Activities:















Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net

51,113





(11,233)





13,404





(18,755)



Payments on homebuilding line of credit, net













(5,000)



Repayment of senior notes

(136,394)









(136,394)





(250,000)



Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

346,937









694,662





298,050



Dividend payments

(28,276)





(21,374)





(83,189)





(63,056)



Payments of deferred financing costs

(901)









(1,720)







Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net

(19)





28,642





(15,553)





29,974



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

232,460





(3,965)





471,210





(8,787)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

126,287





(38,144)





363,674





48,232



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Beginning of period

741,359





560,588





503,972





474,212



End of period

$

867,646





$

522,444





$

867,646





$

522,444



 

 

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Continued)

(Unaudited)



Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Homebuilding:















Cash and cash equivalents

$

761,715





$

432,277





$

761,715





$

432,277



Restricted cash

12,047





19,732





12,047





19,732



Cash and cash equivalents

93,884





70,435





93,884





70,435



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

867,646





$

522,444





$

867,646





$

522,444



 

New Home Deliveries





Three Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



% Change



Homes



Home Sale

Revenues



Average

Price



Homes



Home Sale

Revenues



Average

Price



Homes



Home

Sale

Revenues



Average

Price







































(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,376





$

729,777





$

530.4





1,135





$

552,319





$

486.6





21

%



32

%



9

%

Mountain

666





379,041





569.1





677





347,095





512.7





(2)

%



9

%



11

%

East

377





148,883





394.9





335





101,135





301.9





13

%



47

%



31

%

Total

2,419





$

1,257,701





$

519.9





2,147





$

1,000,549





$

466.0





13

%



26

%



12

%







Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



% Change



Homes



Home Sale

Revenues



Average

Price



Homes



Home Sale

Revenues



Average

Price



Homes



Home

Sale

Revenues



Average

Price







































(Dollars in thousands)

West

4,324





$

2,194,071





$

507.4





3,023





$

1,447,934





$

479.0





43

%



52

%



6

%

Mountain

1,989





1,104,391





555.2





1,720





886,619





515.5





16

%



25

%



8

%

East

1,006





368,870





366.7





851





249,839





293.6





18

%



48

%



25

%

Total

7,319





$

3,667,332





$

501.1





5,594





$

2,584,392





$

462.0





31

%



42

%



8

%

 

Net New Orders





Three Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



% Change



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate *



Homes



Dollar Value



Average

Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate *



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate



















































(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,437





$

783,072





$

544.9





4.91



1,955





$

932,111





$

476.8





6.58



(26)

%



(16)

%



14

%



(25)

%

Mountain

505





323,018





639.6





2.99



1,051





542,375





516.1





5.70



(52)

%



(40)

%



24

%



(48)

%

East

457





199,985





437.6





3.67



509





176,896





347.5





5.39



(10)

%



13

%



26

%



(32)

%

Total

2,399





$

1,306,075





$

544.4





4.10



3,515





$

1,651,382





$

469.8





6.10



(32)

%



(21)

%



16

%



(33)

%







Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



% Change



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate *



Homes



Dollar Value



Average

Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate *



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Monthly

Absorption

Rate



















































(Dollars in thousands)

West

4,814





$

2,613,279





$

542.8





5.42



4,646





$

2,265,557





$

487.6





5.47



4

%



15

%



11

%



(1)

%

Mountain

2,222





1,375,442





619.0





4.35



2,502





1,309,176





523.3





4.39



(11)

%



5

%



18

%



(1)

%

East

1,286





558,716





434.5





3.91



1,156





393,913





340.8





4.23



11

%



42

%



27

%



(8)

%

Total

8,322





$

4,547,437





$

546.4





4.82



8,304





$

3,968,646





$

477.9





4.91



%



15

%



14

%



(2)

%

*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

 

Active Subdivisions

















Average Active Subdivisions



Average Active Subdivisions



Active Subdivisions



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



%



September 30,



%



September 30,



%



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

West

104





102





2

%



98





99





(1)

%



99





94





5

%

Mountain

56





61





(8)

%



56





62





(10)

%



57





63





(10)

%

East

43





31





39

%



42





32





31

%



37





30





23

%

Total

203





194





5

%



196





193





2

%



193





187





3

%





Backlog





September 30,



2021



2020



% Change



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price



Homes



Dollar

Value



Average

Price







































(Dollars in thousands)

West

4,200





$

2,295,570





$

546.6





3,646





$

1,743,547





$

478.2





15

%



32

%



14

%

Mountain

2,251





$

1,408,945





$

625.9





1,993





$

1,033,264





$

518.4





13

%



36

%



21

%

East

1,207





$

537,983





$

445.7





872





$

298,965





$

342.9





38

%



80

%



30

%

Total

7,658





$

4,242,498





$

554.0





6,511





$

3,075,776





$

472.4





18

%



38

%



17

%

 

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)





September 30,



%



2021



2020



Change

Unsold:











Completed

21





74





(72)

%

Under construction

345





129





167

%

Total unsold started homes

366





203





80

%

Sold homes under construction or completed

6,468





4,540





42

%

Model homes under construction or completed

490





505





(3)

%

Total homes completed or under construction

7,324





5,248





40

%

 

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)





September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020







Lots

Owned



Lots

Optioned



Total



Lots

Owned



Lots

Optioned



Total



Total

% Change

West

14,209





5,811





20,020





10,140





3,280





13,420





49

%

Mountain

6,258





4,236





10,494





6,217





2,708





8,925





18

%

East

3,824





2,328





6,152





2,716





1,769





4,485





37

%

Total

24,291





12,375





36,666





19,073





7,757





26,830





37

%

 

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change



























(Dollars in thousands)

General and administrative expenses

$

59,935





$

45,980





$

13,955





$

179,056





$

131,488





$

47,568



General and administrative expenses as a percentage

of home sale revenues

4.8

%



4.6

%



20 bps





4.9

%



5.1

%



-20 bps



Marketing expenses

$

25,660





$

24,725





$

935





$

78,195





$

68,828





$

9,367



Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale

revenues

2.0

%



2.5

%



-50 bps





2.1

%



2.7

%



-60 bps



Commissions expenses

$

34,521





$

32,927





$

1,594





$

106,719





$

84,953





$

21,766



Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale

revenues

2.7

%



3.3

%



-60 bps





2.9

%



3.3

%



-40 bps



Total selling, general and administrative expenses

$

120,116





$

103,632





$

16,484





$

363,970





$

285,269





$

78,701



Total selling, general and administrative expenses as

a percentage of home sale revenues

9.6

%



10.4

%



-80 bps





9.9

%



11.0

%



-110 bps



 

Capitalization of Interest





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



















(Dollars in thousands)

Homebuilding interest incurred

$

19,108





$

14,799





$

53,849





$

46,427



Less: Interest capitalized

(19,108)





(14,799)





(53,849)





(46,427)



Homebuilding interest expensed

$





$





$





$



















Interest capitalized, beginning of period

$

54,351





$

56,929





$

52,777





$

55,310



Plus: Interest capitalized during period

19,108





14,799





53,849





46,427



Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales

(16,024)





(16,511)





(49,191)





(46,520)



Interest capitalized, end of period

$

57,435





$

55,217





$

57,435





$

55,217



 

 

 

