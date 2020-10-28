COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
2020 Third Quarter Highlights:
- New contracts increased 71% to 2,949 contracts, an all-time quarterly record
- Backlog units increased 54% to 4,503, an all-time quarterly record
- Backlog sales value reached $1.8 billion, an all-time quarterly record
- Homes delivered increased 29% to 2,137, an all-time quarterly record
- Revenue increased 30% to an all-time quarterly record of $847.9 million
- Pre-tax income increased 90% to $95.1 million, an all-time quarterly record
- Third quarter net income of $73.5 million ($2.51 per diluted share), a 94% increase compared to $37.8 million ($1.32 per diluted share) in 2019
- Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $1.2 billion, a 23% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $41
- Homebuilding debt to capital of 36% compared to 44% at September 30, 2019
For the third quarter, pre-tax income increased 90% to a record $95.1 million and third quarter net income increased 94% to $73.5 million, or $2.51 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $50.1 million and net income of $37.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income increased 86% to a record $159.8 million, or $5.50 per diluted share, compared to $85.8 million, or $3.04 per diluted share, for the same period of 2019.
Homes delivered in 2020's third quarter increased 29% to a record 2,137. This compares to 1,651 homes delivered in 2019's third quarter. Homes delivered for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased 25% to a record 5,467 from 2019's deliveries of 4,375. New contracts for the third quarter of 2020 were a record 2,949, a 71% increase over 2019's 1,721. For the first nine months of 2020, new contracts increased 43% to a record 7,299 compared to 5,096 in 2019. Homes in backlog at September 30, 2020 had a total sales value of $1.8 billion, a 60% increase from a year ago. Backlog units at September 30, 2020 increased 54% to a record 4,503 homes, with an average sales price of $404,000. At September 30, 2019, backlog sales value was $1.1 billion, with backlog units of 2,915 and an average sales price of $390,000. M/I Homes had 207 active communities at September 30, 2020 compared to 221 active communities at September 30, 2019. The Company's cancellation rate was 10% and 13% in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had an outstanding quarter highlighted by a 71% increase in new contracts, a 29% increase in homes delivered and a 94% increase in net income. Our gross margins were very strong, improving 240 basis points over last year, and our overhead expense ratio improved by 60 basis points. As a result, our third quarter pre-tax income percentage improved to 11.2% from 7.7% last year. And, our backlog sales value at September 30, 2020 increased 60% to a record $1.8 billion."
Mr. Schottenstein continued, "We ended the quarter with record-high shareholders' equity of $1.2 billion, an increase of 23% from 2019's third quarter, book value of $41 per share, cash of $203 million, no borrowings on our $500 million credit facility and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 36%. Despite the impact of COVID-19, housing fundamentals remain strong. We have significant operating momentum and are poised to continue delivering very strong results in 2020."
J. Thomas Mason Announces Retirement
On October 27, 2020, J. Thomas Mason announced his decision to retire as Executive Vice President, Secretary, and Chief Legal Officer of M/I Homes effective after the Company has hired his replacement to assure a smooth and orderly transition of responsibilities. It is anticipated that such transition will occur in the first half of 2021. In connection with Mr. Mason's retirement announcement, Robert H. Schottenstein stated, "Tom Mason has been an outstanding leader of our company since joining M/I in 2002. A valued co-worker and friend, Tom has meaningfully contributed to our success. We thank him for all he has done, and wish him only the best in his retirement; and we look forward to a smooth transition in the first half of next year."
M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 125,500 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and are also currently sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
New contracts
2,949
1,721
7,299
5,096
Average community count
214
221
219
216
Cancellation rate
10
%
13
%
12
%
13
%
Backlog units
4,503
2,915
4,503
2,915
Backlog sales value
$
1,819,231
$
1,137,207
$
1,819,231
$
1,137,207
Homes delivered
2,137
1,651
5,467
4,375
Average home closing price
$
380
$
382
$
378
$
388
Homebuilding revenue:
Housing revenue
$
812,999
$
631,380
$
2,067,148
$
1,695,558
Land revenue
5,976
8,511
11,109
23,042
Total homebuilding revenue
$
818,975
$
639,891
$
2,078,257
$
1,718,600
Financial services revenue
28,946
13,454
61,461
39,540
Total revenue
$
847,921
$
653,345
$
2,139,718
$
1,758,140
Cost of sales - operations
653,407
519,082
1,672,122
1,410,849
Cost of sales - purchase accounting adjustments
—
82
—
639
Gross margin
$
194,514
$
134,181
$
467,596
$
346,652
General and administrative expense
48,879
39,385
123,763
106,248
Selling expense
49,539
40,147
127,494
109,150
Operating income
$
96,096
$
54,649
$
216,339
$
131,254
Equity in income from joint venture arrangements
(252)
(52)
(307)
(118)
Interest expense
1,239
4,637
8,454
16,626
Income before income taxes
$
95,109
$
50,064
$
208,192
$
114,746
Provision for income taxes
21,572
12,226
48,401
28,939
Net income
$
73,537
$
37,838
$
159,791
$
85,807
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
2.57
$
1.35
$
5.60
$
3.10
Diluted
$
2.51
$
1.32
$
5.50
$
3.04
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
28,653
27,981
28,554
27,695
Diluted
29,286
28,598
29,030
28,238
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
As of
September 30,
2020
2019
Assets:
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)
$
202,512
$
33,451
Mortgage loans held for sale
140,046
128,322
Inventory:
Lots, land and land development
840,637
824,835
Land held for sale
4,357
8,465
Homes under construction
863,603
848,302
Other inventory
134,812
145,466
Total Inventory
$
1,843,409
$
1,827,068
Property and equipment - net
25,696
27,621
Investments in joint venture arrangements
34,038
47,557
Operating lease right-of-use assets
52,574
19,059
Goodwill
16,400
16,400
Deferred income tax asset
9,205
11,988
Other assets
96,675
70,137
Total Assets
$
2,420,555
$
2,181,603
Liabilities:
Debt - Homebuilding Operations:
Senior notes due 2021 - net
$
—
$
298,712
Senior notes due 2025 - net
247,483
246,962
Senior notes due 2028 - net
394,363
—
Notes payable - homebuilding
—
189,900
Notes payable - other
5,325
5,508
Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations
$
647,171
$
741,082
Notes payable bank - financial services operations
136,119
108,594
Total Debt
$
783,290
$
849,676
Accounts payable
176,581
169,528
Operating lease liabilities
52,666
19,059
Other liabilities
233,278
188,699
Total Liabilities
$
1,245,815
$
1,226,962
Shareholders' Equity
1,174,740
954,641
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,420,555
$
2,181,603
Book value per common share
$
40.87
$
33.92
Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2)
36
%
44
%
(1)
Includes $0.2 million and $0.5 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(2)
The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
114,400
$
(9,640)
$
197,226
$
977
Cash used in investing activities
$
(10,625)
$
(8,980)
$
(31,327)
$
(25,710)
Cash provided by financing activities
$
4,714
$
31,678
$
30,530
$
36,655
Land/lot purchases
$
106,846
$
92,096
$
266,824
$
258,438
Land development spending
$
88,682
$
68,780
$
222,604
$
185,508
Land sale revenue
$
5,976
$
8,511
$
11,109
$
23,042
Land sale gross profit
$
187
$
75
$
251
$
530
Financial services pre-tax income
$
19,179
$
5,623
$
35,647
$
17,279
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income
$
73,537
$
37,838
$
159,791
$
85,807
Add:
Provision for income taxes
21,572
12,226
48,401
28,939
Interest expense net of interest income
327
3,625
5,835
13,788
Interest amortized to cost of sales
8,803
7,836
23,127
20,609
Depreciation and amortization
4,590
4,089
13,014
11,796
Non-cash charges
2,274
1,492
6,372
4,086
Adjusted EBITDA
$
111,103
$
67,106
$
256,540
$
165,025
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Income before income taxes
$
95,109
$
50,064
$
208,192
$
114,746
Add: Purchase accounting adjustments (2)
—
82
—
639
Adjusted income before income taxes
$
95,109
$
50,146
$
208,192
$
115,385
Net income
$
73,537
$
37,838
$
159,791
$
85,807
Add: Purchase accounting adjustments - net of tax (2)
—
61
—
473
Adjusted net income
$
73,537
$
37,899
$
159,791
$
86,280
Purchase accounting adjustments - net of tax (2)
$
—
$
61
$
—
$
473
Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares
29,286
28,598
29,030
28,238
Diluted earnings per share related to purchase
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
0.02
Add: Diluted earnings per share
2.51
1.32
5.50
3.04
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
2.51
$
1.32
$
5.50
$
3.06
(1)
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.
(2)
Represents purchase accounting adjustments related to our acquisition of Pinnacle Homes in Detroit, Michigan on March 1, 2018.
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data
NEW CONTRACTS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
%
%
Region
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Northern
1,176
635
85
%
2,951
2,040
45
%
Southern
1,773
1,086
63
%
4,348
3,056
42
%
Total
2,949
1,721
71
%
7,299
5,096
43
%
HOMES DELIVERED
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
%
%
Region
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Northern
868
651
33
%
2,190
1,739
26
%
Southern
1,269
1,000
27
%
3,277
2,636
24
%
Total
2,137
1,651
29
%
5,467
4,375
25
%
BACKLOG
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Dollars
Average
Dollars
Average
Region
Units
(millions)
Sales Price
Units
(millions)
Sales Price
Northern
1,904
$
814
$
427,000
1,231
$
529
$
430,000
Southern
2,599
$
1,005
$
387,000
1,684
$
608
$
361,000
Total
4,503
$
1,819
$
404,000
2,915
$
1,137
$
390,000
LAND POSITION SUMMARY
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Lots
Lots Under
Lots
Lots Under
Region
Owned
Contract
Total
Owned
Contract
Total
Northern
6,858
6,892
13,750
6,696
5,015
11,711
Southern
8,203
17,640
25,843
8,145
9,210
17,355
Total
15,061
24,532
39,593
14,841
14,225
29,066