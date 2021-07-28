M/I Homes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/M/I Homes, Inc.)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and a $100 million share repurchase authorization.

2021 Second Quarter Highlights:

  • New contracts were 2,267, a second quarter record
  • Backlog units increased 49% to 5,488, an all-time record
  • Backlog sales value reached $2.5 billion, an all-time record
  • Homes delivered increased 23% to 2,258, an all-time quarterly record
  • Revenue increased 35% to $961.0 million, an all-time quarterly record
  • Pre-tax income increased 97% to $141.3 million, an all-time quarterly record
  • Net income of $107.6 million ($3.58 per diluted share), a 97% increase compared to $54.5 million ($1.89 per diluted share) in 2020
  • Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $1.5 billion, a 34% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $50
  • Homebuilding debt to capital of 31% compared to 37% at June 30, 2020
  • Return on equity improved to 27%

For the second quarter, pre-tax income increased 97% to a record $141.3 million and net income increased 97% to $107.6 million, or $3.58 per diluted share.  This compares to pre-tax income of $71.7 million and net income of $54.5 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.  For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income increased 123% to $192.5 million, or $6.43 per diluted share, compared to $86.3 million, or $2.98 per diluted share, for the same period of 2020.

Homes delivered in 2021's second quarter increased 23% to 2,258.  This compares to 1,835 homes delivered in 2020's second quarter.  Homes delivered for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased 28% to 4,277 from 2020's deliveries of 3,330.  New contracts for the second quarter of 2021 were 2,267 compared to 2,261 in 2020.  For the first six months of 2021, new contracts increased 24% to 5,376 compared to 4,350 in 2020.  Homes in backlog at June 30, 2021 had a total sales value of $2.5 billion, a 71% increase from a year ago.  Backlog units at June 30, 2021 increased 49% to 5,488 homes, with an average sales price of $454,000.  At June 30, 2020, backlog sales value was $1.5 billion, with backlog units of 3,691 and an average sales price of $396,000.  M/I Homes had 175 active communities at June 30, 2021 compared to 220 communities at June 30, 2020.  The Company's cancellation rate was 7% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 14% in the second quarter of 2020.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $100 million share repurchase authorization, replacing its existing $50 million share repurchase authorization.  From August 14, 2018 through July 27, 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares for an aggregate purchase price of  $32.8 million.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had a record-setting second quarter highlighted by a 97% increase in net income, a 23% increase in homes delivered, a 35% increase in revenue, and a return on equity of 27%.  Our gross margins were very strong, improving 320 basis points over last year to 25.1% and our overhead expense ratio improved by 110 basis points to 10.4%.  As a result, our pre-tax income percentage improved to 14.7% from 10.0% in last year's second quarter.  We set all-time quarterly records in backlog units and sales value, with sales value rising to $2.5 billion – a 71% increase from a year-ago.  Demand for new homes continues to be very strong.  Despite our community count being down throughout the quarter, and significantly limiting sales in the majority of our communities, we were pleased to set a record for second quarter new contracts selling 2,267 homes.

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "We ended the quarter with record-high shareholders' equity of $1.5 billion, an increase of 34% from 2020's second quarter, book value of $50 per share, cash of $372 million, no borrowings on our $550 million credit facility, and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 31%. During the quarter, we also extended the maturity of our credit facility to July 2025 and raised our commitment amount to $550 million.  In addition, our Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization under which the Company may purchase up to $100 million of our common shares.  This share repurchase authorization reflects the strength of our business and our commitment to creating long-term shareholder value.  We have significant operating momentum and are poised to continue delivering strong results."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call."  A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through July 2022.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 133,000 homes.  The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the M/I Homes Brand.  The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

New contracts

2,267





2,261





5,376





4,350



Average community count

181





222





188





223



Cancellation rate

7

%



14

%



7

%



13

%

Backlog units

5,488





3,691





5,488





3,691



Backlog sales value

$

2,489,926





$

1,460,076





$

2,489,926





$

1,460,076



Homes delivered

2,258





1,835





4,277





3,330



Average home closing price

$

411





$

379





$

404





$

377



















Homebuilding revenue:















   Housing revenue

$

927,506





$

694,700





$

1,725,785





$

1,254,149



   Land revenue

4,899





446





5,747





5,133



Total homebuilding revenue

$

932,405





$

695,146





$

1,731,532





$

1,259,282



















Financial services revenue

28,635





19,048





58,284





32,515



Total revenue

$

961,040





$

714,194





$

1,789,816





$

1,291,797



















Cost of sales - operations

719,672





557,791





1,346,257





1,018,715



Gross margin

$

241,368





$

156,403





$

443,559





$

273,082



General and administrative expense

49,078





41,037





94,283





74,884



Selling expense

50,576





41,127





96,265





77,955



Operating income

$

141,714





$

74,239





$

253,011





$

120,243



Equity in income from joint venture arrangements

(35)





(3)





(195)





(55)



Interest expense

452





2,515





1,628





7,215



Income before income taxes

$

141,297





$

71,727





$

251,578





$

113,083



Provision for income taxes

33,690





17,219





59,105





26,829



Net income

$

107,607





$

54,508





$

192,473





$

86,254



















Earnings per share:















Basic

$

3.68





$

1.91





$

6.60





$

3.03



Diluted

$

3.58





$

1.89





$

6.43





$

2.98



















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

29,271





28,531





29,144





28,504



Diluted

30,093





28,836





29,935





28,920



 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





As of



June 30,



2021



2020

Assets:







Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)

$

371,806





$

94,023



Mortgage loans held for sale

172,760





163,536



Inventory:







Lots, land and land development

833,665





843,649



Land held for sale

3,840





2,385



Homes under construction

1,095,585





834,661



Other inventory

143,379





150,115



Total Inventory

$

2,076,469





$

1,830,810











Property and equipment - net

23,997





21,004



Investments in joint venture arrangements

32,833





45,144



Operating lease right-of-use assets

52,085





51,193



Goodwill

16,400





16,400



Deferred income tax asset

6,183





9,378



Other assets

108,879





96,220



Total Assets

$

2,861,412





$

2,327,708











Liabilities:







Debt - Homebuilding Operations:







Senior notes due 2025 - net

$

247,873





$

247,353



Senior notes due 2028 - net

394,944





394,174



 Notes payable - other

4,126





7,041



Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$

646,943





$

648,568











Notes payable bank - financial services operations

167,119





134,184



Total Debt

$

814,062





$

782,752











Accounts payable

221,909





169,088



Operating lease liabilities

52,450





51,193



Other liabilities

306,447





230,270



Total Liabilities

$

1,394,868





$

1,233,303











Shareholders' Equity

1,466,544





1,094,405



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,861,412





$

2,327,708











Book value per common share

$

50.02





$

38.34



Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2)

31

%



37

%





(1)

Includes $0.5 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for both the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.





(2)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Cash provided by operating activities

$

98,633





$

107,053





$

173,801





$

82,826



Cash used in investing activities

$

(13,386)





$

(14,156)





$

(12,763)





$

(20,702)



Cash (used in) provided by financing activities

$

(6,341)





$

(20,058)





$

(50,042)





$

25,816



















Land/lot purchases

$

150,271





$

84,284





$

242,629





$

159,978



Land development spending

$

86,425





$

71,924





$

157,620





$

133,922



Land sale revenue

$

4,899





$

446





$

5,747





$

5,133



Land sale gross profit (loss)

$

926





$

(5)





$

1,176





$

64



















Financial services pre-tax income

$

17,976





$

10,837





$

37,669





$

16,468



 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income

$

107,607





$

54,508





$

192,473





$

86,254



Add:















Provision for income taxes

33,690





17,219





59,105





26,829



Interest expense net of interest income

(543)





1,620





(268)





5,508



Interest amortized to cost of sales

9,438





7,754





17,643





14,324



Depreciation and amortization

4,124





4,200





8,234





8,424



Non-cash charges

2,141





1,175





4,243





4,098



Adjusted EBITDA

$

156,457





$

86,476





$

281,430





$

145,437







(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data





NEW CONTRACTS



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



June 30,





June 30,











%













%

Region

2021



2020



 Change





2021



2020



Change

Northern

884





922





(4)

%





2,190





1,775





23

%

Southern

1,383





1,339





3

%





3,186





2,575





24

%

Total

2,267





2,261





%





5,376





4,350





24

%





HOMES DELIVERED



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



June 30,





June 30,











%













%

Region

2021



2020



 Change





2021



2020



Change

Northern

961





734





31

%





1,762





1,322





33

%

Southern

1,297





1,101





18

%





2,515





2,008





25

%

Total

2,258





1,835





23

%





4,277





3,330





28

%





BACKLOG



June 30, 2021





June 30, 2020







Dollars



Average









Dollars



Average

Region

Units



(millions)



Sales Price





Units



(millions)



Sales Price

Northern

2,243





$

1,050





$

468,000







1,596





$

668





$

419,000



Southern

3,245





$

1,440





$

444,000







2,095





$

792





$

378,000



Total

5,488





$

2,490





$

454,000







3,691





$

1,460





$

396,000







LAND POSITION SUMMARY



June 30, 2021





June 30, 2020



Lots

Lots Under







Lots

Lots Under



Region

Owned

Contract

Total





Owned

Contract

Total

Northern

6,655



8,344



14,999







6,859



6,222



13,081



Southern

11,608



17,433



29,041







7,921



13,515



21,436



Total

18,263



25,777



44,040







14,780



19,737



34,517



 

