BUFFALO, N.Y., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $1.93 in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $3.35 in the initial 2019 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the recent quarter was $269 million, compared with $483 million in the year-earlier quarter. Diluted earnings per share and GAAP-basis net income were $3.60 and $493 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP-basis net income for the first quarter of 2020 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was .90% and 7.00%, respectively, compared with 1.68% and 13.14%, respectively, in the similar 2019 period and 1.60% and 12.95%, respectively, in the final quarter of 2019.
Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of M&T, commented, "I am extremely proud of the way the M&T team has responded to the COVID-19 crisis. From tellers and relationship bankers to operational teams and head office staff, the efforts of our colleagues to ensure that customers are receiving relief and outstanding service when they need it most have been extraordinary. During difficult times M&T has always been a steady and reliable source of strength."
Effective January 1, 2020, M&T adopted amended accounting guidance for the measurement of credit losses on financial instruments. That guidance requires an allowance for credit losses to be deducted from the amortized cost basis of financial assets to present the net carrying value that is expected to be collected over the contractual term of the assets considering relevant information about past events, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts that affect the collectibility of the reported amount. The new accounting guidance replaces the previous incurred loss model for determining the allowance for credit losses. The adoption of the amended guidance resulted in a $132 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of January 1, 2020.
M&T's first quarter 2020 results were adversely impacted by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic, as the United States operates under a state of emergency. Economic forecasts of the impact of COVID-19 as of the end of the recent quarter resulted in higher estimates of expected credit losses in M&T's loan portfolio as compared with that estimated as of January 1, 2020. While the full impact of COVID-19 on M&T's future financial results is uncertain and not currently estimable, M&T believes that impact could be material. A provision for credit losses of $250 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2020.
On March 27, 2020, the CARES Act was signed into law. Among other things, the CARES Act provides relief to borrowers, including the opportunity to defer loan payments while not negatively affecting their credit standing, and also provides funding opportunities for small businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") from approved Small Business Administration ("SBA") lenders, including M&T Bank, which is one of the top ten SBA lenders in the country. For commercial and consumer customers, M&T has provided a host of relief options, including loan maturity extensions, payment deferrals, fee waivers and low interest rate loan products. On April 6, 2020, M&T provided an online application solution for small business customers and began accepting loan applications under the PPP.
Earnings Highlights
Change 1Q20 vs.
($ in millions, except per share data)
1Q20
1Q19
4Q19
1Q19
4Q19
Net income
$
269
$
483
$
493
-44
%
-45
%
Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted
$
251
$
462
$
473
-46
%
-47
%
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.93
$
3.35
$
3.60
-42
%
-46
%
Annualized return on average assets
.90
%
1.68
%
1.60
%
Annualized return on average common equity
7.00
%
13.14
%
12.95
%
Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations. M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill, core deposit intangible and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T, since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $1.95 in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $3.38 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.62 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net operating income in 2020's initial quarter was $272 million, compared with $486 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $496 million in the final quarter of 2019. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the recent quarter was .94% and 10.39%, respectively, compared with 1.76% and 19.56%, respectively, in the corresponding 2019 quarter and 1.67% and 19.08%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income. Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $982 million in the recent quarter, compared with $1.06 billion in the first quarter of 2019. That decline resulted from a 39 basis point narrowing of the net interest margin, to 3.65% in the first three months of 2020 from 4.04% in the first quarter of 2019, that was partially offset by the impact of a $2.1 billion or 2% increase in average earning assets. The narrowing of the net interest margin resulted largely from lower yields on loans, while the rise in average earning assets reflected higher balances of loans and deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, offset, in part, by lower average balances of investment securities. In the final quarter of 2019, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.01 billion, the net interest margin was 3.64% and average earning assets were $110.6 billion.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
Change 1Q20 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q20
1Q19
4Q19
1Q19
4Q19
Average earning assets
$
108,226
$
106,096
$
110,581
2
%
-2
%
Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent
$
982
$
1,056
$
1,014
-7
%
-3
%
Net interest margin
3.65
%
4.04
%
3.64
%
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality. The provision for credit losses was $250 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $22 million in the year-earlier quarter and $54 million in 2019's final quarter. As noted earlier, the significant increase in the provision in the recent quarter as compared with the prior quarters follows the adoption of new accounting guidance on January 1, 2020 and reflects updated assumptions and projections as a result of COVID-19. Net loan charge-offs were $49 million during the recent quarter, compared with $22 million in the initial quarter of 2019 and $41 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .22% and .10% in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and .18% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $1.06 billion or 1.13% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2020, improved from $1.13 billion or 1.25% at January 1, 2020. The adoption of the new accounting guidance previously mentioned resulted in an increase in nonaccrual loans on January 1, 2020 of $171 million. Nonaccrual loans outstanding at December 31, 2019 were $963 million or 1.06% of total loans and at March 31, 2019 were $882 million or .99%. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $84 million at March 31, 2020, compared with $81 million and $86 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
Allowance for Credit Losses. M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.38 billion or 1.47% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2020, compared with $1.02 billion or 1.15% at March 31, 2019, $1.05 billion or 1.16% at December 31, 2019 and $1.18 billion or 1.30% as of January 1, 2020 following adoption of the current expected credit loss accounting rules. As noted earlier, the adoption of amended accounting guidance resulted in an increase to the allowance of $132 million on January 1, 2020.
Asset Quality Metrics
Change 1Q20 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q20
1Q19
4Q19
1Q19
4Q19
At end of quarter
Nonaccrual loans
$
1,062
$
882
$
963
20
%
10
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
$
84
$
81
$
86
3
%
-2
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
1,146
$
963
$
1,049
19
%
9
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
$
530
$
244
$
519
117
%
2
%
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
1.13
%
.99
%
1.06
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
1,384
$
1,019
$
1,051
36
%
32
%
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding
1.47
%
1.15
%
1.16
%
For the period
Provision for credit losses
$
250
$
22
$
54
1036
%
363
%
Net charge-offs
$
49
$
22
$
41
122
%
19
%
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)
.22
%
.10
%
.18
%
______________
(1) Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount.
Noninterest Income and Expense. Noninterest income increased 6% to $529 million in the recent quarter from $501 million in the year-earlier quarter. That improvement resulted from higher residential mortgage banking revenues, trust income and trading account and foreign exchange gains, partially offset by unrealized losses on investment securities and a reduction in distributed income from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG") of $14 million. During the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest income totaled $521 million. The increase in such income in the recent quarter as compared with 2019's final quarter reflected higher income from BLG of $23 million and increased mortgage banking revenues that were partially offset by unrealized losses on investment securities and a decline in loan syndication and other credit-related fees of $11 million.
Noninterest Income
Change 1Q20 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q20
1Q19
4Q19
1Q19
4Q19
Mortgage banking revenues
$
128
$
95
$
118
34
%
8
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
106
103
111
3
%
-4
%
Trust income
149
133
151
12
%
-2
%
Brokerage services income
13
12
12
5
%
10
%
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
21
11
17
95
%
26
%
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(21)
12
(6)
—
—
Other revenues from operations
133
135
118
-1
%
13
%
Total
$
529
$
501
$
521
6
%
2
%
Noninterest expense totaled $906 million in the initial quarter of 2020, $894 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019 and $824 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets, noninterest operating expenses aggregated $903 million in the recent quarter, $889 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $819 million in 2019's fourth quarter. Factors contributing to the higher level of noninterest expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were increased costs for salaries and employee benefits, outside data processing and software and a $10 million increase to the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights, partially offset by lower costs of $60 million for legal-related matters and professional and outside services. As compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, the higher level of noninterest expenses in the first quarter of 2020 was largely attributable to higher costs for salaries and employee benefits, reflecting seasonally higher stock-based compensation and employee benefits expenses during the recent quarter that totaled $67 million, and changes in the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights. That allowance was increased by $10 million during the recent quarter, compared with a reduction of $16 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Noninterest Expense
Change 1Q20 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q20
1Q19
4Q19
1Q19
4Q19
Salaries and employee benefits
$
537
$
499
$
469
8
%
14
%
Equipment and net occupancy
80
79
83
—
-4
%
Outside data processing and software
64
52
62
23
%
4
%
FDIC assessments
12
10
12
30
%
-1
%
Advertising and marketing
22
20
27
10
%
-17
%
Printing, postage and supplies
11
10
10
10
%
14
%
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
4
5
4
-22
%
-9
%
Other costs of operations
176
219
157
-20
%
12
%
Total
$
906
$
894
$
824
1
%
10
%
The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 58.9% in the first quarter of 2020, 57.6% in the year-earlier quarter and 53.1% in the final three months of 2019.
Balance Sheet. M&T had total assets of $124.6 billion at March 31, 2020, up from $120.0 billion and $119.9 billion at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $94.1 billion at March 31, 2020, $88.6 billion at March 31, 2019 and $90.9 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in total loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the end of 2019 was driven largely by growth in commercial loans of $2.4 billion and commercial real estate loans of $1.1 billion. Total deposits rose to $100.2 billion at the recent quarter end, compared with $90.5 billion at March 31, 2019 and $94.8 billion at December 31, 2019. The higher level of deposits at the recent quarter-end as compared with the prior dates reflects increased deposits associated with residential mortgage servicing activities, as well as higher levels of commercial and trust demand deposits. Much of the commercial loan and deposit growth occurred in March as commercial customers drew down previously approved lines of credit.
Total shareholders' equity was $15.8 billion, or 12.70% of total assets at March 31, 2020, compared with $15.6 billion, or 12.99% at March 31, 2019 and $15.7 billion, or 13.11% at December 31, 2019. Common shareholders' equity was $14.6 billion, or $113.54 per share, at March 31, 2020, compared with $14.4 billion, or $105.04 per share, a year-earlier and $14.5 billion, or $110.78 per share, at December 31, 2019. Tangible equity per common share was $77.60 at March 31, 2020, compared with $71.19 at March 31, 2019 and $75.44 at December 31, 2019. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 9.20% at March 31, 2020.
In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 2,577,000 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at a total cost of $374 million.
Conference Call. Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #5263538. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Monday, April 27, 2020 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to ID #5263538. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.
Forward-Looking Statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements regarding the potential effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.
Future Factors include changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.
These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.
Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
March 31
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2020
2019
Change
Performance
Net income
$
268,822
482,742
-44
%
Net income available to common shareholders
250,701
462,086
-46
%
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
1.93
3.35
-42
%
Diluted earnings
1.93
3.35
-42
%
Cash dividends
$
1.10
1.00
10
%
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
129,755
137,920
-6
%
Period end (2)
128,282
136,637
-6
%
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
.90
%
1.68
%
Average common shareholders' equity
7.00
%
13.14
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
981,868
1,056,027
-7
%
Yield on average earning assets
4.18
%
4.71
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
.83
%
1.04
%
Net interest spread
3.35
%
3.67
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.30
%
.37
%
Net interest margin
3.65
%
4.04
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.22
%
.10
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
271,705
486,440
-44
%
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
1.95
3.38
-42
%
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
.94
%
1.76
%
Average tangible common equity
10.39
%
19.56
%
Efficiency ratio
58.91
%
57.56
%
At March 31
Loan quality
2020
2019
Change
Nonaccrual loans
$
1,061,748
881,611
20
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
83,605
81,335
3
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
1,145,353
962,946
19
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
530,317
244,257
117
%
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
50,561
35,481
43
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
464,243
194,510
139
%
Renegotiated loans
$
232,439
267,952
-13
%
Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)
N/A
43,995
—
Purchased impaired loans (6):
Outstanding customer balance
N/A
495,163
—
Carrying amount
N/A
278,783
—
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
1.13
%
.99
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.47
%
1.15
%
____________
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses
which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with
net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount.
(5)
Prior to 2020, loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include
purchased impaired loans that are presented separately.
(6)
Prior to 2020, accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Performance
Net income
$
268,822
493,066
480,081
473,260
482,742
Net income available to common shareholders
250,701
473,372
461,410
452,633
462,086
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
1.93
3.60
3.47
3.34
3.35
Diluted earnings
1.93
3.60
3.47
3.34
3.35
Cash dividends
$
1.10
1.10
1.00
1.00
1.00
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
129,755
131,549
132,999
135,464
137,920
Period end (2)
128,282
130,589
132,277
134,200
136,637
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
.90
%
1.60
%
1.58
%
1.60
%
1.68
%
Average common shareholders' equity
7.00
%
12.95
%
12.73
%
12.68
%
13.14
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
981,868
1,014,225
1,035,469
1,047,406
1,056,027
Yield on average earning assets
4.18
%
4.27
%
4.51
%
4.64
%
4.71
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
.83
%
.97
%
1.10
%
1.11
%
1.04
%
Net interest spread
3.35
%
3.30
%
3.41
%
3.53
%
3.67
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.30
%
.34
%
.37
%
.38
%
.37
%
Net interest margin
3.65
%
3.64
%
3.78
%
3.91
%
4.04
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.22
%
.18
%
.16
%
.20
%
.10
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
271,705
496,237
483,830
477,001
486,440
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
1.95
3.62
3.50
3.37
3.38
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
.94
%
1.67
%
1.66
%
1.68
%
1.76
%
Average tangible common equity
10.39
%
19.08
%
18.85
%
18.83
%
19.56
%
Efficiency ratio
58.91
%
53.15
%
55.95
%
55.98
%
57.56
%
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Loan quality
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Nonaccrual loans
$
1,061,748
963,112
1,005,249
865,384
881,611
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
83,605
85,646
79,735
72,907
81,335
Total nonperforming assets
$
1,145,353
1,048,758
1,084,984
938,291
962,946
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
530,317
518,728
461,162
348,725
244,257
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
50,561
50,891
43,144
36,765
35,481
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
464,243
479,829
434,132
320,305
194,510
Renegotiated loans
$
232,439
234,424
240,781
254,332
267,952
Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or
more (5)
N/A
39,632
40,733
43,079
43,995
Purchased impaired loans (6):
Outstanding customer balance
N/A
415,413
453,382
473,834
495,163
Carrying amount
N/A
227,545
253,496
263,025
278,783
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
1.13
%
1.06
%
1.12
%
.96
%
.99
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.47
%
1.16
%
1.16
%
1.15
%
1.15
%
____________
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the
efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount.
(5)
Prior to 2020, loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented
separately.
(6)
Prior to 2020, accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
Three months ended
March 31
Dollars in thousands
2020
2019
Change
Interest income
$
1,120,419
1,226,309
-9
%
Interest expense
143,614
176,249
-19
Net interest income
976,805
1,050,060
-7
Provision for credit losses
250,000
22,000
1036
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
726,805
1,028,060
-29
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
127,909
95,311
34
Service charges on deposit accounts
106,161
103,112
3
Trust income
148,751
132,786
12
Brokerage services income
13,129
12,476
5
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
21,016
10,802
95
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(20,782)
11,841
—
Other revenues from operations
133,176
134,437
-1
Total other income
529,360
500,765
6
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
536,843
499,200
8
Equipment and net occupancy
79,640
79,347
—
Outside data processing and software
64,410
52,417
23
FDIC assessments
12,271
9,426
30
Advertising and marketing
22,375
20,275
10
Printing, postage and supplies
10,852
9,855
10
Amortization of core deposit and other
3,913
5,020
-22
Other costs of operations
176,112
218,808
-20
Total other expense
906,416
894,348
1
Income before income taxes
349,749
634,477
-45
Applicable income taxes
80,927
151,735
-47
Net income
$
268,822
482,742
-44
%
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dollars in thousands
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Interest income
$
1,120,419
1,185,902
1,229,469
1,237,913
1,226,309
Interest expense
143,614
177,069
199,579
196,432
176,249
Net interest income
976,805
1,008,833
1,029,890
1,041,481
1,050,060
Provision for credit losses
250,000
54,000
45,000
55,000
22,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
726,805
954,833
984,890
986,481
1,028,060
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
127,909
118,134
137,004
107,321
95,311
Service charges on deposit accounts
106,161
110,987
111,092
107,787
103,112
Trust income
148,751
151,525
143,915
144,382
132,786
Brokerage services income
13,129
11,891
12,077
12,478
12,476
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
21,016
16,717
16,072
18,453
10,802
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(20,782)
(6,452)
3,737
8,911
11,841
Other revenues from operations
133,176
118,238
103,882
112,763
134,437
Total other income
529,360
521,040
527,779
512,095
500,765
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
536,843
469,080
476,780
455,737
499,200
Equipment and net occupancy
79,640
82,892
82,690
79,150
79,347
Outside data processing and software
64,410
61,720
60,360
55,234
52,417
FDIC assessments
12,271
12,431
9,906
9,772
9,426
Advertising and marketing
22,375
27,063
22,088
24,046
20,275
Printing, postage and supplies
10,852
9,513
10,201
10,324
9,855
Amortization of core deposit and other
3,913
4,305
5,088
5,077
5,020
Other costs of operations
176,112
156,679
210,506
233,692
218,808
Total other expense
906,416
823,683
877,619
873,032
894,348
Income before income taxes
349,749
652,190
635,050
625,544
634,477
Applicable income taxes
80,927
159,124
154,969
152,284
151,735
Net income
$
268,822
493,066
480,081
473,260
482,742
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
March 31
Dollars in thousands
2020
2019
Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,298,192
1,267,260
2
%
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
8,896,307
7,602,897
17
Trading account
1,224,291
276,322
343
Investment securities
8,956,590
12,536,840
-29
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
26,243,648
23,090,204
14
Real estate - commercial
36,684,106
34,690,930
6
Real estate - consumer
15,643,014
16,769,933
-7
Consumer
15,571,507
14,088,816
11
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
94,142,275
88,639,883
6
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,384,366
1,019,337
36
Net loans and leases
92,757,909
87,620,546
6
Goodwill
4,593,112
4,593,112
—
Core deposit and other intangible assets
25,121
43,947
-43
Other assets
6,826,311
6,084,281
12
Total assets
$
124,577,833
120,025,205
4
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
35,554,715
29,966,753
19
%
Interest-bearing deposits
63,410,672
59,433,806
7
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
1,217,921
1,069,191
14
Total deposits
100,183,308
90,469,750
11
Short-term borrowings
59,180
3,602,566
-98
Accrued interest and other liabilities
2,198,116
1,889,336
16
Long-term borrowings
6,321,435
8,476,024
-25
Total liabilities
108,762,039
104,437,676
4
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
1,250,000
1,231,500
2
Common
14,565,794
14,356,029
1
Total shareholders' equity
15,815,794
15,587,529
1
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
124,577,833
120,025,205
4
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dollars in thousands
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,298,192
1,432,805
1,818,861
1,271,611
1,267,260
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
8,896,307
7,190,154
12,495,524
8,791,753
7,602,897
Federal funds sold
—
3,500
200
—
—
Trading account
1,224,291
470,129
614,256
479,403
276,322
Investment securities
8,956,590
9,497,251
10,677,583
11,580,249
12,536,840
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
26,243,648
23,838,168
23,201,372
23,431,408
23,090,204
Real estate - commercial
36,684,106
35,541,914
34,945,231
35,194,375
34,690,930
Real estate - consumer
15,643,014
16,156,094
16,500,955
16,693,737
16,769,933
Consumer
15,571,507
15,386,693
15,175,635
14,558,538
14,088,816
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
94,142,275
90,922,869
89,823,193
89,878,058
88,639,883
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,384,366
1,051,071
1,038,437
1,029,867
1,019,337
Net loans and leases
92,757,909
89,871,798
88,784,756
88,848,191
87,620,546
Goodwill
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
Core deposit and other intangible assets
25,121
29,034
33,339
38,428
43,947
Other assets
6,826,311
6,784,974
6,483,295
5,952,148
6,084,281
Total assets
$
124,577,833
119,872,757
125,500,926
121,554,895
120,025,205
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
35,554,715
32,396,407
31,766,724
30,747,946
29,966,753
Interest-bearing deposits
63,410,672
60,689,618
61,785,212
59,568,223
59,433,806
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
1,217,921
1,684,044
1,561,997
1,364,855
1,069,191
Total deposits
100,183,308
94,770,069
95,113,933
91,681,024
90,469,750
Short-term borrowings
59,180
62,363
5,513,896
4,611,390
3,602,566
Accrued interest and other liabilities
2,198,116
2,337,490
2,090,762
1,915,147
1,889,336
Long-term borrowings
6,321,435
6,986,186
7,002,524
7,655,507
8,476,024
Total liabilities
108,762,039
104,156,108
109,721,115
105,863,068
104,437,676
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
1,250,000
1,250,000
1,250,000
1,231,500
1,231,500
Common
14,565,794
14,466,649
14,529,811
14,460,327
14,356,029
Total shareholders' equity
15,815,794
15,716,649
15,779,811
15,691,827
15,587,529
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
124,577,833
119,872,757
125,500,926
121,554,895
120,025,205
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
Three months ended
Change in balance
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31, 2020 from
Dollars in millions
2020
2019
2019
March 31,
December 31,
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
2019
2019
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$
6,130
1.24
%
4,605
2.41
%
8,944
1.65
%
33
%
-31
%
Federal funds sold and agreements
to resell securities
1,224
1.34
—
—
1,279
1.68
—
-4
Trading account
64
2.64
65
3.40
70
4.36
-3
-10
Investment securities
9,102
2.22
12,949
2.52
10,044
2.51
-30
-9
Loans and leases, net of unearned
discount
Commercial, financial, etc.
24,290
4.10
23,010
5.07
23,548
4.36
6
3
Real estate - commercial
36,034
4.83
34,524
5.34
35,039
5.06
4
3
Real estate - consumer
15,931
4.03
16,939
4.37
16,330
4.15
-6
-2
Consumer
15,451
5.30
14,004
5.51
15,327
5.26
10
1
Total loans and leases, net
91,706
4.61
88,477
5.15
90,244
4.77
4
2
Total earning assets
108,226
4.18
106,096
4.71
110,581
4.27
2
-2
Goodwill
4,593
4,593
4,593
—
—
Core deposit and other intangible
assets
27
45
31
-40
-13
Other assets
7,739
6,105
7,349
27
5
Total assets
$
120,585
116,839
122,554
3
%
-2
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking
deposits
$
56,366
.56
52,095
.59
57,103
.66
8
%
-1
%
Time deposits
5,672
1.55
6,351
1.35
6,015
1.58
-11
-6
Deposits at Cayman Islands
office
1,672
.82
972
1.98
1,716
1.14
72
-3
Total interest-bearing
deposits
63,710
.65
59,418
.70
64,834
.76
7
-2
Short-term borrowings
58
.16
1,091
2.49
675
1.86
-95
-91
Long-term borrowings
6,240
2.60
8,494
3.23
6,941
2.83
-27
-10
Total interest-bearing liabilities
70,008
.83
69,003
1.04
72,450
.97
1
-3
Noninterest-bearing deposits
32,456
30,315
32,069
7
1
Other liabilities
2,401
1,952
2,203
23
9
Total liabilities
104,865
101,270
106,722
4
-2
Shareholders' equity
15,720
15,569
15,832
1
-1
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
120,585
116,839
122,554
3
%
-2
%
Net interest spread
3.35
3.67
3.30
Contribution of interest-free funds
.30
.37
.34
Net interest margin
3.65
%
4.04
%
3.64
%
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
268,822
493,066
480,081
473,260
482,742
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
2,883
3,171
3,749
3,741
3,698
Net operating income
$
271,705
496,237
483,830
477,001
486,440
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.93
3.60
3.47
3.34
3.35
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.02
.02
.03
.03
.03
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
1.95
3.62
3.50
3.37
3.38
Other expense
Other expense
$
906,416
823,683
877,619
873,032
894,348
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(3,913)
(4,305)
(5,088)
(5,077)
(5,020)
Noninterest operating expense
$
902,503
819,378
872,531
867,955
889,328
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
902,503
819,378
872,531
867,955
889,328
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
981,868
1,014,225
1,035,469
1,047,406
1,056,027
Other income
529,360
521,040
527,779
512,095
500,765
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(20,782)
(6,452)
3,737
8,911
11,841
Denominator
$
1,532,010
1,541,717
1,559,511
1,550,590
1,544,951
Efficiency ratio
58.91
%
53.15
%
55.95
%
55.98
%
57.56
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
120,585
122,554
120,388
118,487
116,839
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(27)
(31)
(36)
(41)
(45)
Deferred taxes
7
8
10
11
12
Average tangible assets
$
115,972
117,938
115,769
113,864
112,213
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
15,720
15,832
15,837
15,630
15,569
Preferred stock
(1,250)
(1,250)
(1,373)
(1,232)
(1,232)
Average common equity
14,470
14,582
14,464
14,398
14,337
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(27)
(31)
(36)
(41)
(45)
Deferred taxes
7
8
10
11
12
Average tangible common equity
$
9,857
9,966
9,845
9,775
9,711
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
124,578
119,873
125,501
121,555
120,025
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(25)
(29)
(33)
(38)
(44)
Deferred taxes
6
7
8
10
12
Total tangible assets
$
119,966
115,258
120,883
116,934
115,400
Total common equity
Total equity
$
15,816
15,717
15,780
15,692
15,588
Preferred stock
(1,250)
(1,250)
(1,250)
(1,232)
(1,232)
Undeclared dividends - cumulative preferred stock
—
—
—
(3)
(3)
Common equity, net of undeclared cumulative preferred
14,566
14,467
14,530
14,457
14,353
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(25)
(29)
(33)
(38)
(44)
Deferred taxes
6
7
8
10
12
Total tangible common equity
$
9,954
9,852
9,912
9,836
9,728
____________
(1) After any related tax effect.
