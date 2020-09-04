M_and_T_Bank_Corporation_Logo.jpg
By M&T Bank Corporation

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) plans to announce its third quarter 2020 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Thursday, October 22, 2020.  Following the release, M&T will conduct a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the earnings results.  The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

Domestic callers wishing to participate in the call may dial toll free (877) 780-2276.  International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700.  Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #1169149.  The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, October 29, 2020 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by referring to the ID #1169149.  The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 3:00 p.m., October 22, 2020 on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

© 2020 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

Investor Contact: 
Donald J. MacLeod
(716) 842–5138

Media Contact:   
C. Michael Zabel
(716) 842-5385  

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.