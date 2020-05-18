M_and_T_Bank_Corporation_Logo.jpg
M&T Bank Corporation

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)("M&T") will participate in the Wells Fargo Virtual Financial Services Investor Forum.  M&T's Chairman and CEO, René Jones, and Chief Financial Officer, Darren King, are scheduled to address investors and analysts on May 21, 2020 at 8:35 a.m. (ET).

A live audio-webcast of the event will be available via the Internet at: https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.  The discussion and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.  A replay will also be made available following the event.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

