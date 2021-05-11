AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crosswind Media and Public Relations, a leading public relations firm and a leader in national healthcare agencies, today announced the hiring of Mac Walker. Mac will provide media and strategic communications counsel to Crosswind's energy, healthcare, technology and government clients.
Walker previously served Governor Greg Abbott as his Deputy Press Secretary and a primary spokesperson for the Governor's office. During this time, he was responsible for the Governor's media releases, media engagement and query responses, and social media.
"We're thrilled to welcome Mac to our team. His role as a trusted counselor to Governor Abbott and his team during Hurricane Harvey, among other challenging issues, is the kind of experience and leadership we look for in our team," said Crosswind CEO Thomas Graham.
Most recently, Walker served as the communications associate for a national education policy consultancy, where he directed all internal and external communications.
"I am thrilled to be joining such a talented and dedicated team of accomplished communications professionals here at Crosswind," said Walker. "I look forward to working closely with the firm's diverse portfolio of state, national, and international clients."
A Florida-native, Walker earned his bachelor's degree from Rollins College in political science and communications. He is passionate about helping people with different political ideologies connect on important issues through effective communications and storytelling.
About Crosswind Media & PR
Crosswind Media & Public Relations is a leading communications agency based in Austin, TX, with offices in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Houston and Corpus Christi. While Crosswind's roots are in Texas, it has a global reach, serving corporate, non-profit, public agencies, and national government clients across five continents. It specializes in brand management, crisis communication and thought leadership and serves clients in oil & gas, energy, entertainment, education, cyber security, banking & finance, healthcare sectors and everything in between. For more information, visit https://crosswindpr.com
