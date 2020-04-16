NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Macro Risk Advisors (MRA), a leading provider of derivatives strategy and trade execution for institutional investors, announced the hire of Edward Tom as Head of Derivatives and Quantitative Strategy. This key strategic hire reflects the demand that MRA is seeing for analytical market insight from its growing client base and a commitment to adding best in class individuals to its team.
Mr. Tom is a 30-year Wall Street veteran specializing in quantitative factor models and derivatives research with applications to equity risk management and portfolio trading and construction. He was most recently a partner at Sakonnet Point Capital, where he led the firm's quantitative research effort. Previously, he was a Portfolio Manager at Janus and also was formerly the head of global equity derivatives strategy at Credit Suisse First Boston, where he was nominated as a top ranked analyst for more than ten years in the widely followed Institutional Investor survey of Wall Street research.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ed to our growing team," said Dean Curnutt the founder and CEO of MRA. "Our institutional client base continues to seek our help in valuing products with embedded optionality and in understanding the increasingly complex trading strategies that reside within the market. Ed's deep product knowledge and quantitative skill set furthers our mission in this area." "I am excited to join the team at Macro Risk Advisors," said Mr. Tom. "The firm's focus on option strategies is a perfect fit for my background in derivatives markets and the client-centric, collaborative approach at MRA is one that I believe in."
MRA's decision to expand its offering with the hire of Mr. Tom comes during a period of market crisis and a surge in interest from its clients for strategies that can be used to mitigate risk. The firm's institutional client base has increasingly sought help in the construction of option trades, understanding of cross-asset volatility and the development of quantitative factor-based strategies.
"We have been fortunate to get to know Ed very well over the years and he is a wonderful fit for our team-oriented culture. His expertise in the fields of derivatives and quantitative investing will be a great resource for our clients who are investing through a period of great uncertainty," said Brian Bier, the President of MRA.
About Macro Risk Advisors
Macro Risk Advisors is an independent derivatives strategy and execution firm headquartered in New York and specializing in translating proprietary market intelligence into specific trading ideas for institutional investors. Utilizing proven techniques for trade execution, MRA enables clients to consistently achieve efficient pricing in the equity and option markets. MRA's strategy notes are read by more than 500 unique institutional firms. The company is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. For more information, visit www.macroriskadvisors.com or MRAD < GO > on Bloomberg.
