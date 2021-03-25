LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MACRO Trials (MACRO), a Site Optimization Organization (SOO), announced advancements to their leadership team today. Daniel Perez (he/him/his) has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while outgoing CEO, Jonathan Cabin, MD, will assume the role of MACRO's Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
Under Perez's leadership (formerly as Chief Operating Officer), MACRO established the framework to build effective operating, regulatory, policy and culture infrastructure to improve the performance of clinical trials. Perez developed and refined MACRO's thriving business model by implementing a vision to transform clinical research through the reduction of ballooning costs, lengthy drug approval timelines and the underrepresentation of patient participants that are pervasive in the industry.
In his new role as CEO, Perez will elevate current MACRO accomplishments including conducting high quality, compliant orphan drug clinical trials in the rare diseases space. Mastering the complexities of these trials, such as the small number of eligible patients and need for highly skilled clinical expertise, represents an area of additional success and growth. MACRO has consistently achieved high enrollment and patient retention rates, as well as rapid study start up timelines. Along with an investment in technology-enabled automation for doctors to participate in clinical research, MACRO will continue to be a game changer in the industry.
"MACRO has been agnostic to therapeutic area and, from its inception, challenged the status quo of clinical research operations at the investigative site level," stated Perez, adding, "I am honored to continue amplifying this approach to achieve the synergetic goals of equity and diversity in clinical trials, empowerment of community physicians to conduct high-quality clinical trials and helping sponsors accelerate their drug approval process."
Perez brings 12 years of experience in healthcare, clinical trials, and business operations within academic medical centers, which underlies his dedication to streamlining and simplifying the clinical trials process. In his new role as CEO, Perez will also continue to advance MACRO's mission to change the culture of clinical research by enabling a more diverse, inclusive clinical trial industry. Although a moral imperative for Perez and MACRO, prioritzing inclusivity also serves to increase patients' access to trials and generate more representative efficacy and side effect data across race and ethnicity, thus leading to accelerated trial timelines and higher quality data. In addition to his work with MACRO, Perez is the founding board member of Clinical Trials in Color as well as cofounder for the Coalition for Advancing Research Equity (CARE).
"Since joining MACRO, Daniel has made an immeasurable and outsized impact on our corporate culture and strategy, leading the charge to zero in on our company's 'true north,'" stated CMO Jonathan Cabin, adding, "Daniel's uncompromising focus on clinical trial quality, passion for inclusivity, and deep technical experience make him the ideal leader for our next, most ambitious phase of growth. I am thrilled to support Daniel as he guides MACRO in unlocking untapped efficiency, value and equality in clinical research."
Cabin joined MACRO in 2015 as an investigator and board member. He has been a driving force in MACRO's evolution. In his new role, Cabin will oversee the quality and safety of the company's expanding therapeutic portfolio and will lead the clinical technology innovation as the company moves into this next phase of growth.
About MACRO Trials
MACRO Trials (MACRO) is a Site Optimization Organization (SOO) focused on the synergistic goals of clinical research efficiency, thoughtful decentralization and sweeping inclusivity of both patients and investigators. MACRO works closely with sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs), investigators and patients to facilitate and optimize research at the site-level, where a comprehensive and customized approach to operations can unlock otherwise overlooked value. With a mission to change the culture of clinical research to one of simplicity, inclusivity and approachability, and an eye toward a technologically adaptive research paradigm, MACRO continues to evolve to incorporate best practices in clinical trial optimization and equity.
Additional Information
Website MACROTrials.com
LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/macrotrials/)
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MACROtrials/)
Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/macro_trials)
PRESS RELEASE DETAILS FOR PRESS
Janelle Gonzalez
MACRO Trials
Media Contact
Janelle Gonzalez, MS, MACRO Trials, +1 (310) 853-8484 Ext: 0, info@macrotrials.com
SOURCE MACRO Trials