SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As all brands work to navigate the crisis around COVID-19, Salt Lake City, Utah based Wūru Wool Company has joined the Brands x Better Coalition to help do their part. Wūru Wool Company is a premium wool products company manufacturing Made in the USA merino wool apparel and wool blister prevention products. In addition to providing 25% off until May 1, 2020, Wūru has pledged to donate 10% of proceeds to: The University of Utah COVID-19 Crisis Response and Patient Care fund.
Wūru Wool Founder, Matt Disney, says, "We've been working hard to find the right opportunity to use our platform to help combat COVID-19. Upon connecting with Rhone Co-Founder and CEO, Nate Checketts, we knew we found the right fit." Disney went on to say, "Not only do we share a common vision, but Brands x Better allows us to use our funds in a manner that gives back directly to our local community and has many ties to the brand."
BRANDS x BETTER is coalition of consumer brands like Rhone, Boll & Branch, Dagne Dover, Knot Standard and Kopari, who are fostering stability in a time of crisis. Coalition members are giving back to those most affected by COVID-19, supporting their employees during these uncertain times, and promoting conscious consumer spending to keep the economy functioning.
Each brand demonstrates strong ethical standards in managing their workforce, retail stores, and warehouses to ensure that customers' purchases arrive as quickly and safely as possible. As the world experiences this unprecedented health and economic crisis, BRANDS for BETTER members plan to leave their respective industries, and the world, better than how they found them.
THE 10+ MOVEMENT
Each coalition member is giving up to 10% of proceeds to a charity or non-profit of their choice that is serving people on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis, in addition to offering a shopping incentive for their customers.
https://wuruwool.com/
https://www.brandsxbetter.com/
For Press Inquiries:
Matt Disney
(269) 806-5945
237870@email4pr.com