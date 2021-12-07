TEANECK, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management System (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain execution solutions, today announced a partnership with CIM Conseil, a Montreal-based consulting firm, to provide consulting, sales, design, implementation, training and support services for Made4net supply chain solutions throughout Canada.
"CIM Conseil is a leading business consulting firm in the Canadian market with an impressive group of supply chain professionals that deliver great value to their customers," said Amit Levy, EVP Customer Solutions and Strategy for Made4net. "CIM Conseil's industry experience and supply chain best practices make them an excellent partner and reseller for Made4net WMS solutions in the Canadian market, and we look forward to working together with them in delivering superior solutions for their customers."
"We are very happy to announce this partnership with Made4net," said Vincent Paquette, M.Sc., CPIM, Senior Director, Partner at CIM Conseil. "From the first introduction to Made4net's solutions, we were amazed by the simplicity and user experience that the software offers. It adapts perfectly to the business environment of our customers – whether it is the complexity of a large company or more basic requirements of a smaller warehouse – the set-up is easy and the training is fast."
Paquette continued, "One of the main differentiators for Made4net in the midmarket is a robust task management engine, which optimizes labor and equipment across all warehouse functions. Also, the available out-of-the-box integration plugins to various ERP systems (SAP, Netsuite, Dynamics, Sage and more), as well as e-commerce platforms (Magento, Shopify, etc.), simplifies the implementation process and reduces risk and costs to the end customer."
Join CIM Conseil's Vincent Paquette, for a free webinar, "WMS Task Interleaving – the essential feature to accelerate the return on your investment," on Tuesday, December 7, at 12:30pm EST. Task interleaving is an essential WMS feature in generating savings in the warehouse by maximizing efficiency and minimizing travel of associates. Register here.
About CIM Conseil
CIM Conseil is a management consulting firm specializing in the institutional, commercial and industrial sectors for almost 25 years. CIM Conseil offers a full range of organizational, logistical or operational performance improvement services. Thanks to its expertise and its integration of adapted technological solutions, CIM Conseil's customers can improve their competitiveness by gaining in productivity and efficiency. To learn more, visit https://www.cim-conseil.qc.ca/
About Made4net
With customers in 30 countries and solutions in 20+ languages, Made4net is a leading global provider of supply chain solutions that help organizations of all sizes improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpert platform is adaptable, configurable and scalable to provide maximum Speed-to-PivotTM for ever-changing supply chains. Made4net solutions provide real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved throughput. For more information, visit http://www.made4net.com.
