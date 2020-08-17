FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Aerospace (MAG) has acquired Remotely Piloted Solutions (RPS), headquartered in Dallas, Texas. This acquisition adds over 300 C5ISR (Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) professionals to MAG's existing team of experts.
"RPS has grown considerably since our founding in 2013—from a small team of 10 employees to more than 300 C5ISR professionals. We thought hard on how best to continue to grow and provide exceptional service to our customers. MAG Aerospace represented the best option not only for RPS, but ultimately our customers, as well," said Blake Stovall, RPS CEO and Founder. "Together, MAG and RPS offer capabilities no other organization can."
"Our cultures and our values align so considerably that joining our capabilities to enhance our offerings just made sense. MAG provides exactly what we were seeking in a partner for the future: an environment for continued growth and success for all our employees," said Phil Jones, RPS CSO and Cofounder.
RPS draws upon years of military experience and lessons learned performing hundreds of thousands of hours of C5ISR missions across a variety of platforms both manned and unmanned. In addition to their operational aircrew services, RPS's mission-focused team also provides aircrew training, weapons and maintenance, research, development, test, and evaluation, and intelligence support services.
"When we think of flawlessly executing C5ISR mission and technology integration on large unmanned systems worldwide- RPS' reputation is second to none," said Joe Fluet, MAG CEO. "The rapid growth RPS has shown over the last few years is a testament to the fantastic leadership team that will be joining the MAG Aerospace team in making the world smaller and safer."
Legal counsel was provided to RPS by Jackson Walker LLP. Legal counsel to MAG was provided by Ropes & Gray LLP and Cooley LLP.
About MAG Aerospace
MAG Aerospace, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is a leader in providing and enabling real-time situational awareness to help its customers make the world smaller and safer. MAG delivers full spectrum C5ISR Services (integration, operations, training, and technical services) and other specialty aviation to federal, international, civilian, and commercial customers around the world. MAG's team of 1,700+ professionals operate 200+ manned and unmanned special mission aircraft, delivering ~150,000 flight hours annually on six continents in support of its customers' missions. For more information on MAG Aerospace, please visit www.magaero.com.
About RPS
Remotely Piloted Solutions, LLC (RPS) is a leading provider of C5ISR services and mission solutions headquartered in Dallas, TX and founded in 2013. Since its founding, RPS has grown from a small team of just 10 employees to a cadre of more than 300 professionals performing on programs around the globe. Every hour of every day, RPS staff support the execution of ISR missions, capturing valuable data that informs strategic decisions and saves lives. Throughout RPS's rapid growth, the company's vision has remained to provide customers with the highest levels of support in the pursuit of becoming leaders in comprehensive aviation services.