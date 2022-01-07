EAST PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magan Pritam Ray, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been re-elected to the board of directors of the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California (ACLU NorCal).
Ray previously served on the board from 2009 to 2020, including three years as chair. During her tenure, she chaired the Governance and Legislative Policy Committees and was a member of the Development, Executive, Finance, and Personnel Committees. Ray's current term began Jan. 1, 2022.
"As a first-generation immigrant and member of the bar, the ACLU's mission to uphold the Constitution and ensure civil rights and civil liberties for all persons in the United States, resonates deeply," Ray said. "It is an honor to rejoin the board and continue the necessary work of ensuring equal protection and justice for all."
The Northern California chapter is one of the largest ACLU affiliates in the United States with more than 100,000 members, according to the organization's website. The ACLU's overall mission is to protect Americans' individual freedoms and civil liberties at critical moments in history. The national organization has more than 1.7 million members, 500 staff attorneys, and thousands of volunteer attorneys.
Ray, part of the Benefits & Compensation and Tax Practices at Greenberg Traurig, has wide-ranging experience in all facets of employee benefits and ERISA matters, including the design, implementation, and operation of retirement plans, health and welfare benefit plans, cafeteria plans, fringe benefit plans, and non-qualified deferred compensation programs. She focuses on counseling clients on the business impact, strategic response, plan design, and compliance with the evolving legal requirements and industry changes impacting the health care sector. Ray regularly advises Fortune 100 companies on issues in mergers, acquisitions, spin-offs, and joint ventures. She also has experience representing companies undergoing employee benefits and tax audits before the IRS and Department of Labor. In addition to her employee benefits practice, Ray serves as co-chair of the Greenberg Traurig South Asian Affinity Group. Ray also serves on the board of directors of Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus and RIP Medical Debt.
About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, +1 310.586.7875, mirzas@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig