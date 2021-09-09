MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of logistics and supply chain automation software, today announced that it has acquired Qwyk, an industry-leading, cloud-based digital freight forwarder platform, and SimpliShip, a freight marketplace platform focused on API connectivity and freight procurement innovation. The dual acquisition of Qwyk and SimpliShip is a cornerstone of Magaya's digitization strategy and a driving force in the optimization of the customer experience for multimodal freight, providing access to live data via an easy-to-use customer portal. The acquisition, combined with the recent strategic acquisitions of ACELYNK and Catapult, reaffirms Magaya as a leader in digital transformation and experience management for the freight and logistics industry.
The Qwyk platform provides logistics service providers (LSPs) with a customizable, white-label, customer-facing portal, delivering a branded digital experience for end customers with all the functions of a digital forwarder in one application. Its out-of-the-box integrations enable quotes, shipments, milestones, and other data to remain synchronized, ensuring a single source of the truth. Qwyk's intuitive UI and UX design and agnostic connectivity approach will enable seamless integration with Magaya, providing fast and easy deployment while delivering the most comprehensive and powerful customer-facing platform for LSPs.
"Becoming a part of Magaya is exciting – not only for the Qwyk and SimpliShip teams but for the industry at large. As LSPs seek new ways to deliver the connected experience that modern customers want, we've seen an increase in demand for an integrated Qwyk/Magaya solution. The combination of Qwyk on the front end with our schedules and platform-building, along with Magaya's rate management and quoting capabilities, as well as with other integrations within the Magaya Ecosystem, is significant," commented Martyn Verhaegen, CEO at Qwyk.
The Qwyk database, the most comprehensive records for sailing schedules for FCL, LCL, and air, combined with the marketplace expertise of SimpliShip will bring new benefits to the 2000+ member strong Magaya Network. Moreover, it allows instant exchange of documents and data with fellow users, enabling more efficient, secure, and streamlined operational processes.
"Additionally, the ability to make the SimpliShip freight marketplace platform available to the Magaya Network will grow the marketplace with new business partners and further digitize data exchange. The result: lower customer acquisition cost and improved customer satisfaction within an industry first digital platform," said Cory Margand, CEO of SimpliShip.
"The addition of Qwyk is the perfect complement to the recent strategic acquisitions made by Magaya in Q3 2020, positioning the combined company at the forefront of a digital revolution underway in the logistics industry," said Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. "This acquisition allows Magaya to deliver the most comprehensive digital freight execution platform on the market. From a single, customer-branded platform, we can now provide complete digitization of everything from rates and quotes to shipping and warehousing operations, compliance, customer experience, and more. Freight forwarding customers can go from quote to booking within minutes and easily manage and track their shipments through a collaborative interface. Magaya's digital platform will disrupt, and ultimately, transform the marketplace, enabling our customers to leverage a modern and fully integrated platform that will allow them to grow commercially, scale globally, and deliver an amazing customer experience."
About Magaya Corporation
Magaya develops the logistics automation platform that accelerates growth. Our flexible, interoperable, modular, cloud-based solutions are designed to optimize and digitize end-to-end logistics operations and customer experience. Whether used together as an integrated logistics software platform or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to streamline complex and redundant processes, enhance the customer experience, optimize productivity, reduce costs, and grow revenue. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to ensuring our customers' success through our innovative technology and comprehensive array of related professional services. We take great pride in our people, experts in the field of logistics automation, who are always willing to go the extra mile for our customers. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit http://www.magaya.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Danya Rielly, Magaya, 786.845.9150, drielly@magaya.com
Judy Glynn, Magaya, 786.845.9150, jglynn@magaya.com
SOURCE Magaya