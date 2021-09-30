VENICE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engel & Völkers Florida today announced Madga Cetta Whelton has joined Engel & Völkers Venice Downtown as a real estate advisor. Whelton brings with her more than two decades of experience in luxury real estate throughout Southwest Florida.
"My European background was crucial in my decision to join Victoria at Engel & Völkers," said Whelton. "During my 12-year stay in Germany, I learned to appreciate the German work ethic and greatly respect this well-known brand. Other factors that influenced my departure from Michael Saunders & Company were the clear competitive differentiators, including Engel & Völkers global network that is truly connected and collaborative, their sleek, luxury branding and marketing materials, superior technology and boutique shop concept."
Whelton comes to Engel & Völkers from Michael Saunders & Company, where she has been affiliated for the last 12 years. During that time, she represented over 200 transactions totaling more than $66 million in sales. As the daughter of an Italian developer, her exposure to real estate began at an early age. Following her childhood in Switzerland and Italy, she lived in England and Germany before finally landing in the United States. Her specialties include family relocation, investment properties, and waterfront homes and golf communities throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
"I'm excited to have Magda come on board with us," said Victoria Stultz, License Partner of Engel & Völkers Venice Downtown. "She has a proven track record of success and is known for her exceptional service and professionalism. She really goes above and beyond when it comes to serving her clients. Being quadrilingual has aided her career, by expanding the pool of clientele she can represent. She will undoubtedly be an asset to our growing shop's team."
Stultz left Premier Sotheby's International Realty earlier this year to start her own brokerage by partnering with Engel & Völkers. She is currently building out her first Engel & Völkers shop, which will be located at 201 Miami Ave W in Historic Downtown Venice.
"We are absolutely certain of Victoria's forthcoming success," said Peter Giese, Chief Growth Officer at Engel & Völkers Florida. "She is very well known throughout Sarasota County, thanks to her personal accomplishments as a real estate agent and involvement in the local community. The day she publicly announced her partnership with Engel & Völkers and the launch of her new brokerages, she was immediately met with acclaim and interview requests from other highly regarded agents."
###
Press contact:
Linzee Werkmeister, Junior Vice President, Marketing & Franchise Support
Email: Linzee.Werkmeister(at)evrealestate.com
Tel: (239) 348-9000
About Engel & Völkers:
Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 240 shop locations with 5,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 14,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit http://www.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers Florida:
Engel & Völkers Florida is the Master License Partner of the global luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in the state of Florida. Recognized for uniquely recruiting, training and equipping some of the top professionals in the real estate industry, Engel & Völkers Florida's exclusive franchise model positions its license partners at the top of the premium market to gain market share and support their bottom line. The company represents franchise locations in: 30A Beaches, Amelia Island, Belleair, Boca Raton, Bonita Springs-Estero, Cape Coral, Clermont, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers Downtown, Gainesville, Hollywood Beach, Islamorada, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Jupiter, Madeira Beach, Marco Island, Melbourne Beachside, Melbourne Central, Melbourne Downtown, Miami Coconut Grove, Neptune Beach, Olde Naples, Orlando, Orlando Downtown, Orlando-Winter Park, Palm Beach, Palm Coast, Ponte Vedra Beach, Sarasota, South Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Pete, St. Pete Beach, Stuart, Tampa Water Street, Venice Downtown, Wellington, and Windermere.
Engel & Völkers Florida is continuing to strategically strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state of Florida. If you would like to know more about the Engel & Völkers brand or how to join its global network—which is known for demonstrating competence, exclusivity and passion, feel free to call our corporate office, located at 633 Tamiami Trl N, Suite 201, Naples, FL 34102 USA. Tel: +1 239-348-9000.
For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://www.florida.evrealestate.com
Media Contact
Linzee Werkmeister, Engel & Völkers Florida, 239.348.9000, Linzee.Werkmeister@evusa.com
SOURCE Engel & Völkers Florida