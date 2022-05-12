Dr. Ben Cornett comes to Magentrix with more than 2 decades of channel partner expertise
TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magentrix, a leader in partner management software, has appointed Dr. Ben Cornett head of strategic partnerships. Ben comes from a background at Docutech, Kount, and Verified First – where he spent more than a decade building SaaS-focused channel partner programs.
"We are looking forward to Ben expanding Magentrix's channel partner program, which includes value-added resellers and implementation providers," said Vahid Fotovat, CEO and Co-founder of Magentrix. "His experience and research in how businesses interpret the value of partnerships are tremendous assets that will help us expand our capabilities and serve a broader, global customer base."
"Having been a Magentrix customer for the last 7 years, I knew the team was the right fit. I'm excited to be joining the amazing team at Magentrix," said Cornett. "I look forward to bringing my broad expertise in partner ecosystem development and experience creating strategic partner alliances to provide added value to Magentrix's partnerships landscape."
Partnering with Magentrix
"Our partner strategy will rely on three key areas: partner acquisition, how we activate our partners, and the tools we provide them with to accelerate their growth. With Magentrix being a company that specializes in creating tools for partner relationship management, we're not only dedicated to investing in our partners' growth, but we're in an advantageous position to do so," continued Cornett.
"Further to this, due to our current integrations and partnerships in place, I'm confident that any organization planning to partner with Magentrix will benefit by increasing their customer lifetime value and reducing customer churn."
Learn more about partnering with Magentrix.
About Ben Cornett
At Docutech, Kount, and Verified First, Ben built strategic partner programs and collaborated with executive leaders in both FinTech and HRTech. He has his doctoral degree from Northcentral University (NCU) and is an inducted member of the National Society of Leadership Success. His dissertation, "Exploring How Small Business Owners Interpret the Value of Partnerships" provides a framework for helping our partners deliver value to their clients.
About Magentrix
We are the portal experts - specializing in partner portals and customer portals. We seamlessly integrate with your CRM (eg. Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, HubSpot) to maintain a single data source. Deliver content, share information and engage your partners and customers with a completely customizable and branded portal that matches the look and feel of your organization.
