MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), an organization at the heart of the multitrillion-dollar global wellness economy focused on facilitating collaboration, today announced the appointment of Maggie Hsu, Global Business Development for Amazon Web Services' blockchain product, Amazon Managed Blockchain, to its advisory board.
In 2017, Hsu served as one of the co-chairs of the 11th annual Summit, sharing her experience as chief of staff to Tony Hsieh, former CEO of online retailer Zappos.com, as the company developed its unique workplace wellness culture/vision and embarked upon the revitalization of Downtown Las Vegas. Hsu also participated in the 2015 Roundtable hosted by the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) on "Redefining Workplace Wellness."
Prior to that, Hsu served as Director of Strategy for Brands & Commercial Services at Hilton Worldwide and a consultant at McKinsey & Company. In addition, she co-founded Gold House and Mochi Magazine, both nonprofits focused on helping Asian-Americans flourish in life and business. Hsu is a Cornell Institute for Healthy Futures Industry Scholar and holds undergraduate and MBA degrees from Harvard University.
"The impact—and acceleration—technology is making on the wellness industry borders on mind-boggling," said Susie Ellis, chair and CEO of GWS. "From on-demand fitness everywhere to meditation apps, health trackers, ingestible body sensors and so much more, technology is a critical component of wellness moving forward, and Maggie's deep expertise in tech innovation, including the blockchain, will help GWS chart the future with a deeper understanding of all the opportunities tech can deliver to the health and wellness communities."
In 2018, Hsu led a special event for GWI Ambassadors, discussing blockchain, cryptocurrency and wellness. "Joining the GWS board is a real honor, and it gives me a unique opportunity to further what I believe is a very relevant conversation around the issues that blockchain technology can solve for the wellness industry—and, importantly, for the wellness consumer," said Hsu. "There are many areas where the wellness industry can benefit from creating a decentralized trust system across multiple parties—whether it's to give back control of an individual's data to themselves versus storing everything in a centralized database or to develop a rewards program that is able to monitor wellness activities and reward users with digital tokens."
Hsu joins an esteemed group of health and wellness-minded leaders who serve as Advisory Board members for GWS.
About the Global Wellness Summit: The Global Wellness Summit is an organization that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $4.5 trillion global wellness economy. In addition to an annual conference held at a different location around the globe, GWS also hosts regular virtual gatherings, including Wellness Master Classes and collaborative Wellness Sector Spotlights. The organization's annual Global Wellness Trends Report offers expert-based predictions on the future of wellness. The 2021 GWS will be held in Tel Aviv, Israel, in November 2021.
