A 99% satisfaction rate is worth noting.

MAGI's Clinical Research vConference – Spring 2021 is set to deliver another stellar experience along with networking opportunities you won't want to miss. All in a carefully crafted virtual format that makes attending more convenient than ever.

Whether you're new to clinical research or a veteran, there are sessions to meet your needs. A sampling of the 70+ sessions include:

  • Plenary Sessions

            o    Keynote — How COVID-19 Has Relaunched Clinical Research: A Panel

                  Discussion

            o    Keynote — Diversity & Inclusion in Action: A Panel Discussion

  • Contracts Track

            o    Feel the Power: Creating and Using a CTA Negotiation Playbook

            o    Details Matter: Dissecting a Clinical Trial Agreement (2 Parts)

            o    Into the Abyss: Subject Injury and Indemnification

  • Budgets & Billing Track

            o    Constructive Tactics for Effective Budget Negotiation

            o    Medicare Reimbursement for Clinical Trials: Rules & Consequences

            o    Budget Development & Negotiation for Investigative Sites

  • Clinical Operations & Project Management Track

            o    Revealing Questions to Ask at Site Qualification Visits

            o    Setting Your Study Team Up for Success

            o    Clinical Project Management: A Skills-Based Workshop (2 Parts)

  • Quality and Risk Management Track

            o    Risky Business: Assessing, Characterizing & Managing Risk in Clinical

                  Research

            o    Powerful Quality Management Systems for Sponsors, Sites and CROs

  • Regulatory Compliance Track

            o    Would You Approve This Study? Study Approvals at the Edge

            o    Site Inspection Readiness: The Decisive GCP Challenge (2 Parts)

            o    Recent Developments in Subject Data Privacy & Security...and How to

                  Address Them

  • Site Management Track

            o    The Evolving Site Landscape: A Panel Discussion

            o    Run Your Site Like a Business

            o    How Should Sites Compensate & Contract with Investigators?

  • Management & Professional Skills Track

            o    Streamlining & Simplifying Clinical Trial Processes

            o    Conflict Resolution: Address Difficult Situations Before They Get Out

                   of Hand 

            o     Transform Your Role from Manager to Leader

  • Special Topics Track

             o    Diversity & Inclusion in Clinical Research

             o    Are You Hearing Us? Are We Hearing You? A Panel Discussion

             o    Sticking Points in Decentralizing Clinical Trials: A Panel Discussion

Convenience is key: MAGI's Clinical Research vConference sessions will be live AND recorded. You can access recordings during the event and for the following two weeks, whenever it works for you.

Register by Feb. 6 and save $200.

