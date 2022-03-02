ATLANTA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MagMutual Insurance Company, one of the nation's leading providers of medical professional liability insurance, has appointed two senior leaders to new executive positions.
Ed Lynch, who most recently served as chief corporate development officer, has been named president, MagMutual Insurance Companies (MMIC). Lynch, who has worked in the insurance industry for more than 30 years, joined MagMutual in 2012, leading profitable breakout growth, significant national expansion and numerous acquisitions for the company. MagMutual is now the second largest mutual medical professional liability insurer in the country, a position it gained in 2021.
Sallie Graves has been appointed MagMutual's chief operating officer. In more than seven years at MagMutual, where she first served as chief information officer, Graves has been responsible for accelerating the company's technology transformation and increasing operational efficiency in the organization. She has worked in a range of industries, including insurance and consumer products, throughout her 20-year career in technology and operations.
"During their careers at MagMutual, Sallie and Ed have been great leaders who have made noteworthy contributions to help us fulfill our considerable ambitions for product and process improvement and growth," said Neil Morrell, MagMutual CEO. "We still have much we want to achieve as we expand both our geographic footprint and our services. I am looking forward to working with Sallie, Ed and our entire leadership team as we continue down that path."
"Our success at MagMutual is due to the collective effort of each and every staff member to constantly improve our already industry-leading service to PolicyOwners," said Joe Wilson, MD, executive chairperson of MagMutual. "Ed and Sallie have developed and led exceptional teams to outstanding achievements at MagMutual. I'm happy to honor and recognize their contributions with these appointments."
About MagMutual
For nearly four decades, MagMutual has been a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance. Today, we deliver comprehensive coverage for the practice, business and regulation of medicine to more than 30,000 healthcare providers and organizations nationwide. Our focus on innovation enables us to provide exceptional service, extensive support and financial benefits that result in improved outcomes and stronger PolicyOwners. For more information, visit MagMutual.com.
Media Contact
Stephanie Zercher, MagMutual, 404-263-6762, szercher@magmutual.com
SOURCE MagMutual