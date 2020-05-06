- Revenue from continuing operations was $120.5 million, up 12.3% year over year (YoY) - OLED revenue of $69.7 million a record for Q1, up 43.6% YoY - Revenue from discontinued operations was $76.5 million, up 52.7% YoY - Foundry Services Group categorized as "discontinued operations" pending sale of the Foundry business and Fab 4 - Combined non-GAAP revenue of $197.0 million from continuing and discontinued operations, highest level achieved for a first quarter in 12 years; hits high-end of updated guidance - Cash of $157.3 million highest in 7 Years; 4th straight quarter of positive net operating cash flow