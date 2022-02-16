(PRNewsfoto/Magnachip Semiconductor)

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021.

Commenting on the results for the fourth quarter of 2021, YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer stated, "For the fourth quarter, the demand and signals from our customers remained strong across the board. However, severe supply constraints continued to significantly limit our OLED revenue potential, which was partially offset by strong Power business. We reported $110.3 million in revenue and 31 cents in non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter."

Commenting on the full-year, YJ stated, "While our 2021 revenue was negatively impacted by continuing supply shortages, especially for 28nm 12" OLED wafers, we delivered higher profitability in all of our key measures in 2021 compared to 2020. In addition, our team at Magnachip achieved critical milestones to fuel future growth; we broadened our customer base, further penetrated new applications, and enhanced our supply chain for additional manufacturing capacity, which is expected to come online in the later part of 2022. While our near-term outlook is still being challenged by persisting supply constraints, these developments reinforce our confidence and optimism about our long-term growth."

 

Q4 and 2021 Financial Highlights







In thousands of U.S dollars, except share data







GAAP







Q4 2021





Q3 2021





Q/Q change





Q4 2020





Y/Y change



Revenues

























































Standard Products Business

























































Display Solutions





41,298







58,528







down







29.4

%





82,705







down







50.1

%

Power Solutions





58,212







58,887







down







1.1

%





46,861







up







24.2

%

Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)





10,825







9,585







up







12.9

%





13,379







down







19.1

%

Gross Profit Margin





35.0

%





36.7

%





down







1.7

%pts 





26.9

%





up







8.1

%pts 

Operating Income





63,870







20,001







up







219.3

%





9,206







up







593.8

%

Net Income





53,611







10,768







up







397.9

%





66,581







down







19.5

%

Basic Earnings per Common Share





1.16







0.23







up







404.3

%





1.87







down







38.0

%

Diluted Earnings per Common Share





1.12







0.23







up







387.0

%





1.45







down







22.8

%









In thousands of U.S dollars, except share data







Non-GAAP(4)







Q4 2021





Q3 2021





Q/Q change





Q4 2020





Y/Y change



Adjusted Operating Income





14,421







22,691







down







36.4

%





15,355







down







6.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA





18,144







26,361







down







31.2

%





18,582







down







2.4

%

Adjusted Net Income





14,606







20,073







down







27.2

%





17,268







down







15.4

%

Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted





0.31







0.42







down







26.2

%





0.40







down







22.5

%

 







In thousands of U.S dollars, except share data







GAAP







2021





2020





Y/Y Change



Revenues

































Standard Products Business

































Display Solutions





205,322







299,057







down







31.3

%

Power Solutions





227,777







166,462







up







36.8

%

Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)





41,131







41,540







down







1.0

%

Gross Profit Margin





32.4

%





25.3

%





up







7.1

%pts 

Operating Income(2)





83,407







27,016







up







208.7

%

Net Income(3)





56,708







344,965







down







83.6

%

Basic Earnings per Common Share





1.26







9.80







down







87.1

%

Diluted Earnings per Common Share





1.21







7.54







down







84.0

%









In thousands of U.S dollars, except share data







Non-GAAP(4)







2021





2020





Y/Y Change



Adjusted Operating Income





56,135







41,584







up







35.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA





70,701







52,919







up







33.6

%

Adjusted Net Income





51,059







28,260







up







80.7

%

Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted





1.09







0.73







up







49.3

%









(1)

Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, we will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in our fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses.

(2)

For the year ended December 31, 2021, operating income of $83.4 million included net gain of $35.5 million that represented $70.2 million income from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $34.7 million incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction.

(3)

For the year ended December 31,2020, net income of $345.0 million included income from discontinued operations, net of tax, of $287.9 million, primarily attributable to the recognition of $287.1 million as gain on sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4. It also included income tax benefits of $46.2 million, mainly attributable to the recognition of differences between GAAP and cash tax expense of $43.9 million.

(4)

Non-GAAP financial measures are calculated based on the results from continuing operations. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income from continuing operations or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Q1 2022 Financial Guidance

Our near-term outlook is still being challenged by persisting supply constraints especially for 28nm 12" wafers.  While actual results may vary, looking into the next quarter, which typically presents seasonal softness, Magnachip anticipates Q1 2022 to be the bottom and currently expects:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $102 million to $108 million, including about $9 million of the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.
  • Gross profit margin to be in the range of 34.5% to 36.5%

Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Magnachip will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on February 16, 2022. The conference call will be webcast live and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844-536-5472. International call-in participants can dial 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 1582546. Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the 5 p.m. Eastern Time start time to ensure a timely connection. The webcast and earnings release will be accessible at www.magnachip.com. A replay of the conference call will be available the same day and will run for 72 hours. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056. The access code is 1582546.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations about estimated historical or future operating results and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including first quarter 2022 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus, escalated trade tensions and supply constraints on Magnachip's first quarter 2022 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or general economic conditions, including those caused by or related to the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus, other outbreaks of disease, recessions, economic instability or civil unrest; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely design acceptance by our customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; industry and/or company overcapacity or supply constraints; effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us, our customers and our distributors; change or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products, including uncertainties regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus that may result in factory closures, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer and business spending affecting demand for Magnachip's products due to government and private sector mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Form 10-K filed on March 9, 2021 (amended on April 30, 2021), our Form 10-Qs filed on May 10, 2021, August 6, 2021 and November 5, 2021 (including that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade tensions and supply constraints may also exacerbate the risks discussed therein) and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor 

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,150 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended





Year Ended





  December 31,

      September 30,

     December 31,

     December 31,

     December 31,





2021





2021





2020





2021





2020



Revenues:









































Net sales – standard products business



$

99,510





$

117,415





$

129,566





$

433,099





$

465,519



Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services





10,825







9,585







13,379







41,131







41,540



Total revenues





110,335







127,000







142,945







474,230







507,059



Cost of sales:









































Cost of sales – standard products business





62,206







71,641







92,503







283,503







338,420



Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services





9,525







8,772







11,981







37,184







40,322



Total cost of sales





71,731







80,413







104,484







320,687







378,742



Gross profit





38,604







46,587







38,461







153,543







128,317



Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales





37.5

%





39.0

%





28.6

%





34.5

%





27.3

%

Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues





35.0

%





36.7

%





26.9

%





32.4

%





25.3

%

Operating expenses:









































Selling, general and administrative expenses





13,255







12,550







12,576







52,440







49,974



Research and development expenses





12,197







12,270







11,604







51,212







45,698



Merger-related costs (income), net





(49,369)







1,552







653







(35,527)







653



Early termination and other charges, net





(1,349)







214







4,422







2,011







4,976



Total operating expenses (income)





(25,266)







26,586







29,255







70,136







101,301



Operating income:





63,870







20,001







9,206







83,407







27,016



Interest expense





(132)







(113)







(1,625)







(1,371)







(18,147)



Foreign currency gain (loss), net





147







(7,579)







13,256







(11,853)







(382)



Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net

















(766)













(766)



Other income, net





947







1,608







767







3,786







3,110



Income from continuing operations before income tax expense





64,832







13,917







20,838







73,969







10,831



Income tax expense (benefit)





11,221







3,149







(47,064)







17,261







(46,228)



Income from continuing operations





53,611







10,768







67,902







56,708







57,059



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

















(1,321)













287,906



Net income



$

53,611





$

10,768





$

66,581





$

56,708





$

344,965



Basic earnings (loss) per common share—









































Continuing operations



$

1.16





$

0.23





$

1.91





$

1.26





$

1.62



Discontinued operations

















(0.04)













8.18



Total



$

1.16





$

0.23





$

1.87





$

1.26





$

9.80



Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—









































Continuing operations



$

1.12





$

0.23





$

1.47





$

1.21





$

1.35



Discontinued operations

















(0.02)













6.19



Total



$

1.12





$

0.23





$

1.45





$

1.21





$

7.54



Weighted average number of shares—









































Basic





46,369,520







46,449,234







35,582,966







44,879,412







35,213,525



Diluted





47,691,816







47,808,457







47,062,903







47,709,373







46,503,586



MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

 (Unaudited)





December 31, 



2021

2020

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$  279,547

$  279,940

Accounts receivable, net

50,954

64,390

Inventories, net

39,370

39,039

Other receivables

25,895

4,338

Prepaid expenses

7,675

7,332

Hedge collateral

3,060

5,250

Other current assets

2,619

9,321

Total current assets

409,120

409,610

Property, plant and equipment, net

107,882

96,383

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,275

4,632

Intangible assets, net

2,377

2,727

Long-term prepaid expenses

8,243

4,058

Deferred income taxes

41,095

44,541

Other non-current assets

10,662

9,739

Total assets

$  583,654

$  571,690

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable

$     37,593

$     52,164

Other accounts payable

6,289

2,531

Accrued expenses

20,071

16,241

Accrued income taxes

11,823

12,398

Operating lease liabilities

2,323

2,210

Current portion of long-term borrowings, net

83,479

Other current liabilities

7,382

4,595

Total current liabilities

85,481

173,618

Accrued severance benefits, net

33,064

40,462

Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,952

2,422

Other non-current liabilities

10,395

9,588

Total liabilities

130,892

226,090

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 55,905,320 shares issued and 45,659,304 outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 44,943,854 shares issued and 35,783,347 outstanding at December 31, 2020

559

450

Additional paid-in capital

241,197

163,010

Retained earnings

343,542

286,834

Treasury stock, 10,246,016 shares at December 31, 2021 and 9,160,507 shares at December 31, 2020, respectively

(130,306)

(108,397)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,230)

3,703

Total stockholders' equity

452,762

345,600

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$   583,654

$   571,690

 

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)





 Three Months Ended





Year Ended







December 31,





December 31,





December 31,







2021





2021





2020



Cash flows from operating activities

























Net income



$

53,611





$

56,708





$

344,965



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

























Depreciation and amortization





3,663







14,239







16,481



Provision for severance benefits





2,768







8,282







16,743



Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount











261







2,220



Loss (gain) on foreign currency, net





(175)







32,432







(23,233)



Restructuring and other charges

















3,502



Merger-related costs (income), net





(12,142)







(12,142)







360



Provision for inventory reserves





760







2,244







3,695



Stock-based compensation





1,648







7,704







6,699



Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net

















766



Gain on sale of discontinued operations

















(287,117)



Deferred income tax assets





893







918







(44,441)



Other, net





(1,030)







(613)







217



Changes in operating assets and liabilities

























Accounts receivable, net





809







7,505







(19,268)



Unbilled accounts receivable, net

















14,260



Inventories





(1,378)







(5,939)







(816)



Other receivables





2,949







(2,338)







6,954



Other current assets





4,464







12,397







13,561



Accounts payable





4,755







(11,437)







3,960



Other accounts payable





(4,084)







(7,813)







(12,000)



Accrued expenses





(765)







(2,406)







(29,116)



Accrued income taxes





8,307







(1)







10,825



Deferred revenue





863







(131)







2,174



Other current liabilities





(104)







1,445







279



Other non-current liabilities





(732)







(1,398)







3,521



Contributions to severance insurance deposit accounts





(5,526)







(5,688)







(11,921)



Payment of severance benefits





(1,907)







(6,679)







(12,076)



Other, net





80







193







(3,724)



Net cash provided by operating activities





57,727







87,743







7,470



Cash flows from investing activities

























Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral





1,219







5,214







13,762



Payment of hedge collateral





(605)







(3,349)







(8,839)



Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment





1,419







1,446







65



Purchase of property, plant and equipment





(18,844)







(32,212)







(36,100)



Payment for intellectual property registration





(159)







(614)







(741)



Collection of guarantee deposits











3,192







1,024



Payment of guarantee deposits





(41)







(5,001)







(1,236)



Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations

















350,553



Other, net





16







(114)







(6)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





(16,995)







(31,438)







318,482



Cash flows from financing activities

























Repurchase of long-term borrowings

















(224,250)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options





359







4,279







3,918



Acquisition of treasury stock











(1,653)







(1,125)



Acquisition of stock under accelerated stock repurchase agreement





(20,073)







(20,073)









Payment under accelerated stock repurchase agreement





(17,427)







(17,427)









Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement





(136)







(563)







(546)



Others





(58)







(107)







(278)



Net cash used in financing activities





(37,335)







(35,544)







(222,281)



Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents





(151)







(21,154)







24,612



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents





3,246







(393)







128,283



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





276,301







279,940







151,657



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$

279,547





$

279,547





$

279,940



 

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended





Year Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2021



2021



2020



2021



2020



Operating income



$

63,870





$

20,001





$

9,206





$

83,407





$

27,016



Adjustments:









































Equity-based compensation expense





1,648







2,005







1,945







7,704







6,311



Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions





(379)







(1,081)







(871)







(1,460)







1,460



Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage





























1,168



Merger-related costs (income), net





(49,369)







1,552







653







(35,527)







653



Early termination and other charges, net





(1,349)







214







4,422







2,011







4,976



Adjusted operating income



$

14,421





$

22,691





$

15,355





$

56,135





$

41,584



We present Adjusted Operating Income as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income for the periods indicated as operating income adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (iii) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage, (iv) Merger-related costs (income), net and (v) Early termination and other charges, net.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations net gain of $35,527 thousand that represented income of $70,200 thousand from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $34,673 thousand incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction of the Company that was terminated in December 2021. For the same period, we also recorded $3,430 thousand of non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the regulatory requests, partially offset by $1,419 thousand gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi (which was closed during the year ended December 31, 2018).

For the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $4,422 thousand of early termination and other charges, net, in connection with the headcount reduction program offered and paid to the employees during the fourth quarter of 2020. During the same period, we also recorded $554 thousand of non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives.

 

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended





Year Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2021



2021



2020



2021



2020



Income from continuing operations



$

53,611





$

10,768





$

67,902





$

56,708





$

57,059



Adjustments:









































Interest expense, net





(726)







(439)







863







(1,238)







15,404



Income tax expense (benefit)





11,221







3,149







(47,064)







17,261







(46,228)



Depreciation and amortization





3,663







3,578







3,148







14,239







11,116



EBITDA





67,769







17,056







24,849







86,970







37,351



Equity-based compensation expense





1,648







2,005







1,945







7,704







6,311



Foreign currency loss (gain), net





(147)







7,579







(13,256)







11,853







382



Derivative valuation loss (gain), net





(29)







(237)







74







(123)







(148)



Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net

















766













766



Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions





(379)







(1,081)







(871)







(1,460)







1,460



Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage





























1,168



Merger-related costs (income), net





(49,369)







1,552







653







(35,527)







653



Early termination and other charges, net





(1,349)







(513)







4,422







1,284







4,976



Adjusted EBITDA





18,144







26,361







18,582







70,701







52,919



Income from continuing operations



$

53,611





$

10,768





$

67,902





$

56,708





$

57,059



Adjustments:









































Equity-based compensation expense





1,648







2,005







1,945







7,704







6,311



Foreign currency loss (gain), net





(147)







7,579







(13,256)







11,853







382



Derivative valuation loss (gain), net





(29)







(237)







74







(123)







(148)



Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net

















766













766



Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions





(379)







(1,081)







(871)







(1,460)







1,460



Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage





























1,168



Merger-related costs (income), net





(49,369)







1,552







653







(35,527)







653



Early termination and other charges, net





(1,349)







(513)







4,422







1,284







4,976



GAAP and cash tax expense difference





907













(43,874)







907







(43,874)



Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments





9,713













(493)







9,713







(493)



Adjusted Net Income



$

14,606





$

20,073





$

17,268





$

51,059





$

28,260



Adjusted Net Income per common share—









































- Basic



$

0.31





$

0.43





$

0.49





$

1.14





$

0.80



- Diluted



$

0.31





$

0.42





$

0.40





$

1.09





$

0.73



Weighted average number of shares – basic





46,369,520







46,449,234







35,582,966







44,879,412







35,213,525



Weighted average number of shares – diluted





47,691,816







47,808,457







47,062,903







47,709,373







46,503,586



 

We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net, (v) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (vi) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage, (vii) Merger-related costs (income), net and (viii) Early termination and other charges, net.

EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as Income from continuing operations before interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization. We prepare Adjusted Net Income by adjusting income from continuing operations to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as income from continuing operations, adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net, (v) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (vi) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage, (vii) Merger-related costs (income), net, (viii) Early termination and other charges, net, (ix) GAAP and cash tax expense difference and (x) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations net gain of $35,527 thousand that represented income of $70,200 thousand from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $34,673 thousand incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction of the Company that was terminated in December 2021. For the same period, we also recorded $3,430 thousand of non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the regulatory requests, partially offset by $1,419 thousand gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi (which was closed during the year ended December 31, 2018 and $727 thousand legal settlement gain related to certain expenses incurred in prior periods in connection with our legacy Fab 4 (which was sold during the year ended December 31, 2020) and awarded in the third quarter of 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $4,422 thousand of early termination and other charges, net in connection with the headcount reduction program offered and paid to the employees during the fourth quarter of 2020. During the same period, we also recorded $554 thousand of non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives.

 

