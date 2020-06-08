SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation ("MagnaChip" or the "Company") (NYSE: MX) today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in Citi's Silicon Valley Virtual Investor Bus Tour on Friday, June 12. MagnaChip is expected to begin its presentation at 8:00 a.m. (PT).
To register for the event, qualified investors can contact their Citi Sales Representative.
About MagnaChip Semiconductor
MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company's Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Group provide a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 2,950 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through MagnaChip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.
