DECATUR, Ala., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magnolia River, a leading provider of infrastructure inspection, engineering, GIS, and technology solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Storti Quality Services, LLC ("SQS"). SQS provides gas service line inspection, gas leak detection, natural gas pipeline inspection, quality assurance, project management, and related consulting services for natural gas and electric utilities. SQS, based in Fort Washington, PA, services customers primarily in the Northeast. SQS is led by CEO Dan Wagner and COO Joel Hutwelker, both of whom will continue with the company post-close. SQS represents Magnolia River's second acquisition in twelve months.
"We are partnering with a best-in-class organization that shares our core values and vision for growth", said Dan Wagner, CEO of SQS. "We believe there are significant opportunities to leverage Magnolia River's engineering, GIS, and software capabilities to enhance Storti's offering and deliver additional value to our customers".
Magnolia River and SQS offer complementary services to utilities in the natural gas distribution and natural gas transmission markets. In addition to SQS's core service offering, SQS adds additional capabilities to Magnolia River such as in-facility natural gas service line inspection and electrical distribution inspection services.
The acquisition of SQS has expanded Magnolia River's geographic reach to the Northeast. "Magnolia River's acquisition of SQS represents a major growth opportunity as we expand our serviceable geography. We could not be more excited about partnering with SQS," said Heath McCleskey, President of Magnolia River.
"We look forward to joining the Magnolia River team", said Joel Hutwelker, COO of SQS. "This acquisition will help SQS accelerate its growth and offers exciting opportunities for our employees".
"Magnolia River continues to expand its serviceable geography and ability to bring innovative solutions to the utility infrastructure market", said Robbie Laney, Chief Commercial Officer of Magnolia River. "Strategic acquisitions represent a key pillar of our growth strategy, and we look forward to bringing the resources of the Magnolia River platform to SQS and other, future partners".
About Magnolia River
Founded in 2000 and based in Decatur, AL, Magnolia River provides inspection, engineering, GIS, and technology solutions for utility and natural gas pipeline infrastructure and operations. Utility, municipality, and industrial customers across the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest rely on the Company for their pipeline replacement, deployment, and maintenance requirements. Magnolia River also offers a suite of proprietary technology solutions within its GeoCurrent business unit to empower utility and pipeline operators through value-based technology to reduce costs, make field work more efficient, and meet regulatory needs. For more information, please visit http://www.magnolia-river.com and follow us on LinkedIn at /magnolia-river.
About Storti Quality Services
Headquartered in Fort Washington, PA, Storti Quality Services provides a suite of inspection and consulting services including gas service line inspection, gas leak detection, fusion and fusion process inspection, quality assurance, project management and other related consulting services. The Company's customer base primarily consists of natural gas and electric utilities in the Northeast. For more information, please visit http://www.stortiservices.com.
