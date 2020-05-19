NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Anthony Natelli, CFA®, CAIA® has joined the firm as an Investment Research Associate.
Anthony was previously an Assistant Vice President of Investments at Dynasty Financial Partners in New York. While there, he provided investment research to advisors that utilized Dynasty's wealth management platform, was involved in the investment committee and consulted on portfolio construction for high-net-worth individuals. Prior to Dynasty, he worked as a Portfolio and New Accounts Analyst for City National Rochdale and as a Representative for NYLIFE Securities LLC associated with New York Life Insurance Company.
"We are excited to bolster our investment research department with the addition of Anthony Natelli," stated Michael Schwartz, CEO of Magnus, adding, "We expect him to make an impact right away and help us serve our clients through these unprecedented times."
Anthony is a bilingual investment professional having previously maintained Series 7, 56 and 63 licenses. He holds the CHARTERED FINANCIAL ANALYST™ (CFA®) and CHARTERED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT ANALYST (CAIA®) designations.
Anthony grew up in Westchester County, New York and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the Iona College, LaPenta School of Business, in New Rochelle, NY. Anthony has donated on occasion to the Robin Hood Foundation, a charitable organization which attempts to alleviate problems caused by poverty in New York City.
About Magnus Financial Group:
Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. The firm was founded in 2017 and consists of approximately 18 staff professionals, including seven wealth advisors, investment operations, compliance and marketing, research and trading personnel, client service members and administrative support. More information can be found at www.magnusfinancial.com.
