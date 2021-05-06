WHEELING, W.Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wheeling, WV based Main Street Financial Services Corp reported its first quarter year to date financial results on Thursday, May 06, 2021.
Year to date Revenue was $5.2 million compared to $5.5 million in 2020.
Year to date Net Income as $1.2 million compared to $820 thousand in 2020.
Total assets came in at $533.4 million in 2021 versus $480.7 million in 2020.
Gross loans totaled $395.4 million in 2021 versus $375.2 million in 2020.
Total deposits totaled $454.7 million in 2021 versus $396.4 million in 2020.
Contact:
John D. Culler
304-639-2687
