WHEELING, W.Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wheeling, WV based Main Street Financial Services Corp reported its fourth quarter year to date financial results on Wednesday, February 03, 2021.

Year to date Revenue was $21.7 million compared to $22.6million in 2019,

Year to date Net Income as $4.4 million compared to $5.1 million in 2019.

Total assets came in at $510.6 million in 2020 versus $472.6million in 2019.

Gross loans totaled $394.3 million in 2020 versus $380.2 million in 2019.

Total deposits totaled $432.0 million in 2020 versus $385.0 million in 2019.

About Main Street Bank

Main Street Bank was founded in June 2001, and we are proud that our bank is locally owned and managed. We know that a locally based bank staffed by seasoned banking professionals has a greater understanding of what local people need. Our customers know that the best bankers in the Ohio Valley work at Main Street Bank. We make decisions quickly and respond rapidly to advancements in the banking industry, always remembering that technology can never replace sincere, personal service.

Contact:

John D. Culler







304-639-2687

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/main-street-financial-services-corp-reports-fourth-quarter-2020-financial-results-301221693.html

SOURCE Main Street Financial Services Corp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.