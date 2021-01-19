- Aker Horizons of Norway to take a 75% equity stake in Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream" or "The Company") valuing Mainstream at EUR1 billion including earn-out and subject to customary adjustments - Agreement enables Mainstream to accelerate its global expansion plan to bring 5.5 Gigawatts (GW) of assets to financial close by 2023 ahead of a planned IPO - Mainstream to continue to operate under its existing brand, with its current CEO and management team and its founder Dr Eddie O'Connor as Chairman