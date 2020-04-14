FAIRFAX, Va., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB) reported net income of $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, which represents a 1.04% return on average assets, and a 9.97% return on average equity, or $0.42 per share of common stock (basic and diluted) for the quarter-ended March 31, 2020.
Net interest income of $10.3 million and noninterest income of $1.4 million continued to trend favorably and consistently for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Loan loss provisions of $350,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were primarily driven by loan growth.
Total assets were $1.3 billion and net loans were $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2020. Asset quality remained solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.10% as of March 31, 2020. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $241.0 million, representing just over 21% of total deposits at March 31, 2020. Total deposits as of March 31, 2020 were $1.1 billion. Capital levels for the Company remain strong.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company's tangible book value per share was $16.98, up 12.1% from $15.15 as of March 31, 2019. According to Nasdaq, there were 12,093 trades during the quarter totaling 749,744 shares traded. The closing share price of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2020 was $16.76, or 98.7% of book value. The market cap was $138.4 million as of March 31, 2020. In reaction to the significant drop in share price, the Company repurchased 60,000 shares (0.7% of shares outstanding) on March 13, 2020 at a price of $16.54 per share under its previously announced share repurchase program. The Company does not intend to repurchase additional shares at this time.
COVID-19 Timeline
12/31/2019
1/23/2020
2/29/2020
3/13/2020
3/16/2020
WHO reports mysterious
WHO declares global
1st death reported in U.S.
President Trump declares
MainStreet Bank adopts
The coronavirus (COVID-19) changed from a relatively unknown status at the start of the year to "pandemic" status in the United States by mid-March. The Company's first quarter performance was not significantly impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
QUOTES: "We had a good first quarter, but from mid-March onward, we've been focused on preventative measures to help our customers," said Chris Brockett, President of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "Our team created meaningful loan forbearance programs for consumers, professionals and small businesses, with the goal of helping to preserve their liquidity. And, when President Trump signed H.R 748, The CARES Act, into law on March 26th, our team worked around the clock to implement the Paycheck Protection Program for our customers."
"Our technology has been a gamechanger," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We made the decision to work from home on a Sunday and the next day, Monday March 16th, all but the limited branch team were up and working from home. Since most of our customers were already comfortable using our online banking platform, we temporarily closed two of our seven locations and reduced the hours of the remaining locations. We set the loan forbearance documents and Paycheck Protection Program documents up for DocuSign digital signature(s) for ease of execution, and we hold all meetings by video calls to keep our teams 'in the know'. Finally, we increased the average hourly wage of our dedicated customer-facing branch staff by upwards of 50% as they are literally on the front line of this pandemic."
ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon and Washington D.C.
MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment system services for third party payment providers. MainStreet has a known market leader and a highly experienced team ready to help payment providers create a solution perfect for their needs.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction and commercial real estate. MainStreet Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender, offering SBA 7(a) and 504 lending solutions. From mobile banking and Apple Pay to instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve its customer experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides up to $55 million in FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30, 2019
March 31,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
62,098
$
53,376
$
52,580
$
44,976
$
29,741
Federal funds sold
10,677
11,468
19,432
19,835
30,034
Total cash and cash equivalents
72,775
64,844
72,012
64,811
59,775
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
102,191
92,791
88,198
60,079
69,308
Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value
23,878
23,914
24,410
24,946
25,487
Restricted equity securities, at cost
5,041
6,157
4,882
5,307
5,732
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $9,898, $9,584, $9,370,
$9,185, and $9,189, respectively
1,059,628
1,030,425
992,609
983,574
943,735
Premises and equipment, net
14,666
14,153
14,109
14,208
14,226
Other real estate owned, net
1,207
1,207
1,207
1,207
—
Accrued interest and other receivables
4,809
5,420
5,373
5,681
5,644
Bank owned life insurance
24,761
24,562
19,381
14,275
14,169
Other assets
20,786
13,885
11,414
9,945
7,824
Total Assets
$
1,329,742
$
1,277,358
$
1,233,595
$
1,184,033
$
1,145,900
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
240,979
$
252,707
$
218,087
$
201,405
$
193,744
Interest-bearing DDA deposits
16,846
53,707
54,438
65,117
59,639
Savings and NOW deposits
60,454
63,015
63,746
61,945
61,537
Money market deposits
265,443
141,337
125,716
115,641
147,655
Time deposits
559,489
560,857
601,896
566,292
504,071
Total deposits
1,143,211
1,071,623
1,063,883
1,010,400
966,646
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
10,000
40,000
10,000
20,000
30,000
Subordinated debt
14,812
14,805
14,798
14,791
14,783
Other liabilities
21,424
13,896
11,697
9,806
9,488
Total Liabilities
1,189,447
1,140,324
1,100,378
1,054,997
1,020,917
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock, par value $4 per share, authorized 10,000,000
shares; issued and outstanding, 8,260,231 shares at March 31, 2020
including 155,742 unvested shares, 8,260,259 shares at
December 31, 2019 including 160,961 unvested shares,
8,260,259 shares at September 30, 2019 including 160,961
unvested shares, 8,250,259 at June 30, 2019 including
32,418
32,397
32,397
32,387
32,387
Capital surplus
74,482
75,117
74,860
74,609
74,353
Retained earnings
32,567
29,097
25,535
21,826
18,395
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
828
423
425
214
(152)
Total Stockholders' Equity
140,295
137,034
133,217
129,036
124,983
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,329,742
$
1,277,358
$
1,233,595
$
1,184,033
$
1,145,900
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Year-to-Date
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
14,220
$
12,916
$
14,220
$
14,223
$
14,192
$
13,877
$
12,916
Interest on investment securities
501
556
501
534
497
615
556
Interest on federal funds sold
395
345
395
271
412
375
345
Total interest income
15,116
13,817
15,116
15,028
15,101
14,867
13,817
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits
117
245
117
195
275
283
245
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
64
73
64
71
71
74
73
Interest on money market deposits
778
763
778
489
539
587
763
Interest on time deposits
3,566
2,931
3,566
3,730
3,900
3,635
2,931
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank
advances and other borrowings
50
219
50
92
76
162
219
Interest on subordinated debt
241
238
241
244
244
241
238
Total interest expense
4,816
4,469
4,816
4,821
5,105
4,982
4,469
Net interest income
10,300
9,348
10,300
10,207
9,996
9,885
9,348
Provision for loan losses
350
325
350
358
185
750
325
Net interest income after provision
9,950
9,023
9,950
9,849
9,811
9,135
9,023
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit account service charges
487
370
487
460
392
446
370
Bank owned life insurance income
199
105
199
181
106
106
105
Loan swap fee income
403
290
403
111
407
181
290
Net gain on available-for-sale securities
—
—
—
—
—
5
—
Net gains on sale of loans
—
—
—
—
303
263
—
Other fee income
325
161
325
407
228
340
161
Total other income
1,414
926
1,414
1,158
1,436
1,341
926
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,433
3,860
4,433
4,179
3,890
3,847
3,860
Furniture and equipment expenses
454
385
454
457
451
435
385
Advertising and marketing
256
105
256
375
235
191
105
Occupancy expenses
267
213
267
221
214
217
213
Outside services
276
227
276
169
306
161
227
Administrative expenses
164
167
164
198
190
176
167
Other operating expenses
1,293
1,051
1,293
1,104
1,203
1,150
1,051
Total other expenses
7,143
6,008
7,143
6,703
6,489
6,177
6,008
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
4,221
3,941
4,221
4,304
4,758
4,299
3,941
Income tax expense
751
694
751
742
1,049
868
694
NET INCOME
$
3,470
$
3,247
$
3,470
$
3,562
$
3,709
$
3,431
$
3,247
Net income per common share,
basic and diluted
$
0.42
$
0.39
$
0.42
$
0.43
$
0.45
$
0.42
$
0.39
Weighted average number of shares,
basic and diluted
8,287,317
8,242,873
8,287,317
8,260,259
8,251,672
8,250,210
8,242,873
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Percentage Change
$ Amount
% of
Total
$ Amount
% of
Total
$ Amount
% of
Total
Last
3 Mos
Last
12 Mos
LOANS:
Construction and land development
$
286,756
26.7
%
$
272,620
26.2
%
$
192,494
20.2
%
5.2
%
49.0
%
Residential real estate loans
149,173
13.9
%
150,848
14.5
%
151,884
15.9
%
-1.1
%
-1.8
%
Commercial real estate loans
449,786
42.0
%
421,870
40.5
%
409,522
42.9
%
6.6
%
9.8
%
Commercial industrial loans
118,258
11.0
%
121,225
11.6
%
105,391
11.0
%
-2.4
%
12.2
%
Consumer loans
68,159
6.4
%
75,583
7.2
%
95,299
10.0
%
-9.8
%
-28.5
%
Total Gross Loans
$
1,072,132
100.0
%
$
1,042,146
100.0
%
$
954,590
100.0
%
2.9
%
12.3
%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(9,898)
(9,584)
(9,189)
Net deferred loan fees
(2,606)
(2,137)
(1,666)
Net Loans
$
1,059,628
$
1,030,425
$
943,735
DEPOSITS:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
240,979
21.1
%
$
252,707
23.6
%
$
193,744
20.0
%
-4.6
%
24.4
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits:
Demand deposits
16,846
1.5
%
53,707
5.0
%
59,639
6.2
%
-68.6
%
-71.8
%
Savings and NOW deposits
60,454
5.3
%
63,015
5.9
%
61,537
6.4
%
-4.1
%
-1.8
%
Money market accounts
265,443
23.2
%
141,337
13.1
%
147,655
15.3
%
87.8
%
79.8
%
Certificates of deposit $250,000 or
213,409
18.7
%
217,200
20.3
%
124,921
12.9
%
-1.7
%
70.8
%
Certificates of deposit less than
346,080
30.2
%
343,657
32.1
%
379,150
39.2
%
0.7
%
-8.7
%
Total Deposits
$
1,143,211
100.0
%
$
1,071,623
100.0
%
$
966,646
100.0
%
6.7
%
18.3
%
BORROWINGS:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,000
40.3
%
40,000
73.0
%
30,000
67.0
%
-75.0
%
-66.7
%
Subordinated debt
14,812
59.7
%
14,805
27.0
%
14,783
33.0
%
0.0
%
0.2
%
Total Borrowings
$
24,812
100.0
%
$
54,805
100.0
%
$
44,783
100.0
%
-54.7
%
-44.6
%
Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
1,168,023
$
1,126,428
$
1,011,429
3.7
%
15.5
%
Core customer funding sources (1)
$
785,661
67.2
%
$
654,213
58.1
%
$
566,398
56.0
%
20.1
%
38.7
%
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
357,550
30.6
%
417,410
37.1
%
400,248
39.6
%
-14.3
%
-10.7
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,000
0.9
%
40,000
3.6
%
30,000
3.0
%
-75.0
%
-66.7
%
Subordinated debt (3)
14,812
1.3
%
14,805
1.2
%
14,783
1.4
%
0.0
%
0.2
%
Total Funding Sources
$
1,168,023
100.0
%
$
1,126,428
100.0
%
$
1,011,429
100.0
%
3.7
%
15.5
%
(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
For the three months ended March 31, 2020
For the three months ended March 31, 2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)
$
1,058,738
$
14,220
5.37
%
$
936,401
$
12,916
5.52
%
Investment securities
73,838
501
2.71
%
68,550
556
3.24
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
136,314
395
1.16
%
64,944
345
2.12
%
Total interest earning assets
$
1,268,890
$
15,116
4.77
%
$
1,069,895
$
13,817
5.17
%
Other assets
59,363
36,788
Total assets
$
1,328,253
$
1,106,683
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
33,558
$
117
1.39
%
$
56,701
$
245
1.73
%
Money market deposit accounts
230,158
778
1.35
%
143,825
763
2.12
%
Savings and NOW deposits
62,699
64
0.41
%
58,616
73
0.50
%
Time deposits
567,112
3,566
2.52
%
468,009
2,931
2.51
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
893,527
$
4,525
2.03
%
$
727,151
$
4,012
2.21
%
Federal funds and repos purchased
—
—
—
$
139
$
1
2.88
%
Subordinated debt
14,809
241
6.51
%
14,780
238
6.44
%
FHLB borrowings
10,330
50
1.94
%
34,111
218
2.56
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
918,666
$
4,816
2.10
%
$
776,181
$
4,469
2.30
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
270,422
207,180
Total liabilities
$
1,189,088
$
983,361
Stockholders' Equity
139,165
123,322
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,328,253
$
1,106,683
Interest Rate Spread
2.67
%
2.87
%
Net Interest Income and Margin
$
10,300
3.25
%
$
9,348
3.50
%
(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual.
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
At or For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
$
0.42
$
0.39
Tangible book value per share
$
16.98
$
15.15
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
8,287,317
8,242,873
Common shares outstanding at end of period
8,260,231
8,249,759
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.04
%
1.17
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
9.97
%
10.53
%
Yield on earning assets (annualized)
4.77
%
5.17
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)
2.10
%
2.30
%
Net interest spread
2.67
%
2.87
%
Net interest margin (annualized)
3.25
%
3.50
%
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.43
%
0.33
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)
2.15
%
2.17
%
Efficiency ratio
60.98
%
58.48
%
Asset Quality
Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans
0.19
%
0.01
%
Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans
0.01
%
0.00
%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
0.01
%
0.20
%
Other real estate owned
$
1,207
$
—
Non-performing assets
$
1,265
$
1,973
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.10
%
0.17
%
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans
0.93
%
0.96
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
7.82
4.66
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
36
$
(33)
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.01
%
0.00
%
Troubled debt restructurings (total)
Performing in accordance with modified terms
$
1,477
$
1,502
Not performing in accordance with modified terms
$
—
$
1,939
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.44
%
13.45
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.68
%
12.61
%
Leverage ratio
11.45
%
12.38
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
11.68
%
12.61
%
Other information
Closing stock price
$
16.76
$
21.60
Tangible equity / tangible assets
10.55
%
10.91
%
Average tangible equity / average tangible assets
10.48
%
11.14
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
125
113
# Full service branch offices
7
6
(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2020 are preliminary.