FAIRFAX, Va., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB) reported a net loss of ($634,000) for the second quarter of 2020. The loss is a result of a provision expense of $5.6 million made during the quarter largely related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Year-to-date earnings remain positive and management is optimistic that future earnings will normalize if the pandemic is contained.
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision (PTPP) Income was $4.7 million for the quarter-ended June 30, 20201. Which is a 2.47% increase from the first quarter of 2020. PTPP Income held steady at $9.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period last year, in spite of the ongoing net interest income compression. In addition, the Company will continue to recognize fee income from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which is currently estimated at $5.765 million with $765,000 realized during the second quarter, which will effectively offset the second quarter provision expense.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $2.8 million, which represents a 0.40% return on average assets and 4.04% return on average equity, or $0.34 per share of common stock (basic and diluted).
Net interest income of $10.7 million and noninterest income of $1.3 million continued to trend favorably and consistently for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income and noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased to $21.0 million and $2.7 million, respectively. Net interest income and noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 9.3% and 20.5%, respectively, over the same period in 2019.
Total assets were $1.5 billion and net loans were $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2020, which included $171.7 million in loans related to the Payment Protection Program ("PPP"). Asset quality remained good with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.16% as of June 30, 2020. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $388.1 million, representing 28.9% of total deposits as of June 30, 2020. Total deposits as of June 30, 2020 were $1.3 billion. The Company continues to build its core deposit base (currently at 69% of total deposits) and reduce its overall cost of deposits. The Company's asset quality remains strong. Capital levels for the Company remain strong.
COVID-19
In order to maintain the Company's strong asset quality, the Board and management initiated two payment deferral programs to support borrowers needs during the pandemic:
Phase 1 – Borrowers could opt to defer up to two months of principal and interest payments, and
Phase 2 – Commercial lenders would work with borrowers individually to design and implement a custom solution to achieve a positive outcome for the borrower.
An overwhelming number of borrowers, 77.5% (by dollar amount), did not indicate a need for any support from either phase to continue performing on their loan obligations.
Phase 1 - Initiated March 24th. Important to note that at this point little was known about the state of the pandemic with no predictions on its duration or severity. A total of 195 borrowers participated in this phase, representing 22.5% of the dollar amount of loans outstanding. This phase is essentially complete.
Phase 1 was evenly distributed across the portfolio, save for the hotel loan portfolio. The Company has 15 operating hotels in its portfolio totaling $92.4 million. The hospitality industry was significantly impacted by the pandemic and 14 hotels that we financed requested to participate in Phase 1. The Table below shows the distribution of participants across all portfolios for Phase 1.
Phase 1 of Loan Deferment Program
Loan Type
Total Deferred
Percentage of
Commercial Real Estate
$165,920
13.0%
Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate
55,232
4.3%
C&I
20,152
1.6%
Other Const & Land
15,465
1.2%
Closed-end 1st Lien
14,215
1.1%
1-4 Fam Construction
10,880
0.9%
Multifamily
2,610
0.2%
Closed-end Jr Lien
1,075
0.1%
Revolving Secured by 1-4 Fam
1,050
0.1%
Total
$286,599
22.5%
Paycheck Protection Program – Initiated April 3, 2020. During Phase 1, the commercial lending and credit teams were also fully engaged implementing the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to provide additional liquidity assistance to our borrowers. The Team processed 1,071 PPP loans totaling nearly $172 million in short order. Underwriting standards were focused on providing precisely the amount that would qualify for forgiveness by the federal government. Approximately 44% of borrowers participating in Phase 1 program also participated in the PPP.
Phase 2 – Initiated May 4, 2020. The Board and management aligned the maximum deferment for Phase 2 with the Federal Reserve Board's Main Street Lending Program and set the maximum deferment period at 12 months. The Board and management also established several restrictive covenants for borrowers participating in Phase 2.
The objective was for each borrower to attain a greater than 90% probability of a positive outcome. The lending teams worked with their borrowers to determine what amount and term of deferment, if any, would be reasonable to achieve that objective.
An estimated 42 borrowers representing 7.4% of total loans outstanding plan to participate in Phase 2. While still a concentration, only 60% of the hotels requested additional payment deferrals for Phase 2. Refer to the table below recapping planned participation in Phase 2.
Phase 2 Estimated Loan Deferments
Deferred Amount by Month (000's)
Loan Type
1
2
3
4
5
6
Total
Number of
Other Const & Land
$6,732
$164
$9,665
$16,562
4
Closed-end 1st Lien
943
2,165
3,109
2
Multifamily
1,564
1,564
2
Owner-Occupied Com'l CRE
1,982
1,221
3,665
2,844
9,713
12
Commercial Real Estate
8,092
3,496
7,029
41,875
60,491
12
- Hotels
8,092
7,029
38,350
9
- Office
155
1
- Retail-Commercial
3,525
1
- Shopping Center
3,341
1
Commercial & Industrial
202
128
1,367
591
245
2,533
9
Other Consumer
64
64
1
Total
$2,184
$10,448
$18,990
$7,619
$3,253
$51,540
$94,035
42
The general qualitative factor for the COVID-19 provision for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $2 million for the commercial portfolio. In a separate pooled loan analysis, the Company determined that a $762,000 provision should be included for the indirect consumer automobile portfolio.
The Company had one Commercial & Industrial (C&I) borrower that was immediately and fully impacted by the pandemic. Good collateral became uncollectible and new sales ceased to exist. The Company charged-off the $1.76 million balance of the loan during the quarter. In addition to address the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company added a general qualitative factor to the allowance for loan losses calculation during the second quarter of 2020, resulting in additional provision of $2.76 million for the quarter. The two provisions amount to $4.5 million of the total provision for the quarter. The remaining $1.1 million provision was made to support continued loan growth and shifts in other qualitative factors.
The balance of the ALLL after provisions and charge-offs for June 30, 2020 represents 1.25% of total loans (net of PPP loans), and 1.08% of total loans.
QUOTES: "The Company continues to perform well despite issues arising from the pandemic," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares Inc., and MainStreet Bank. "The Board and management took a very conservative approach to assessing the loan portfolio based upon current and anticipated conditions. We will continue to work with all of our customers in pursuit of a positive outcome throughout the course of this pandemic and beyond."
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share data)
June 30, 2020
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30, 2019
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
55,273
$
62,098
$
53,376
$
52,580
$
44,976
Federal funds sold
21,081
10,677
11,468
19,432
19,835
Total cash and cash equivalents
76,354
72,775
64,844
72,012
64,811
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
91,823
102,191
92,791
88,198
60,079
Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value
23,843
23,878
23,914
24,410
24,946
Restricted equity securities, at cost
5,041
5,041
6,157
4,882
5,307
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $13,731, $9,898, $9,584,
$9,370, and $9,185, respectively
1,259,012
1,059,628
1,030,425
992,609
983,574
Premises and equipment, net
14,416
14,666
14,153
14,109
14,208
Other real estate owned, net
1,175
1,207
1,207
1,207
1,207
Accrued interest and other receivables
7,458
4,809
5,420
5,373
5,681
Bank owned life insurance
24,959
24,761
24,562
19,381
14,275
Other assets
24,786
20,786
13,885
11,414
9,945
Total Assets
$
1,528,867
$
1,329,742
$
1,277,358
$
1,233,595
$
1,184,033
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
388,104
$
240,979
$
252,707
$
218,087
$
201,405
Interest bearing DDA deposits
18,266
16,846
53,707
54,438
65,117
Savings and NOW deposits
65,876
60,454
63,015
63,746
61,945
Money market deposits
332,246
265,443
141,337
125,716
115,641
Time deposits
537,840
559,489
560,857
601,896
566,292
Total deposits
1,342,332
1,143,211
1,071,623
1,063,883
1,010,400
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
10,000
10,000
40,000
10,000
20,000
Subordinated debt
14,819
14,812
14,805
14,798
14,791
Other liabilities
21,546
21,424
13,896
11,697
9,806
Total Liabilities
1,388,697
1,189,447
1,140,324
1,100,378
1,054,997
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock, par value $4 per share, authorized 10,000,000
shares; issued and outstanding, 8,263,941 shares at June 30, 2020
including 155,742 unvested shares, 8,260,231 shares at March 31,
2020 including 155,742 unvested shares, 8,260,259 shares at
December 31, 2019 including 160,961 unvested shares,
8,260,259 shares at September 30, 2019 including 160,961
unvested shares, 8,250,259 at June 30, 2019 including
153,586 unvested shares.
32,433
32,418
32,397
32,397
32,387
Capital surplus
74,850
74,482
75,117
74,860
74,609
Retained earnings
31,933
32,567
29,097
25,535
21,826
Accumulated other comprehensive income
954
828
423
425
214
Total Stockholders' Equity
140,170
140,295
137,034
133,217
129,036
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,528,867
$
1,329,742
$
1,277,358
$
1,233,595
$
1,184,033
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Year-to-Date
Three Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
28,619
$
26,793
$
14,399
$
14,220
$
14,223
$
14,192
$
13,877
Interest on investment securities
997
1,171
496
501
534
497
615
Interest on federal funds sold
404
720
9
395
271
412
375
Total interest income
30,020
28,684
14,904
15,116
15,028
15,101
14,867
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits
153
528
36
117
195
275
283
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
114
147
50
64
71
71
74
Interest on money market deposits
1,252
1,350
474
778
489
539
587
Interest on time deposits
6,900
6,566
3,333
3,566
3,730
3,900
3,635
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank
advances and other borrowings
94
381
44
50
92
76
162
Interest on subordinated debt
482
479
241
241
244
244
241
Total interest expense
8,995
9,451
4,178
4,816
4,821
5,105
4,982
Net interest income
21,025
19,233
10,726
10,300
10,207
9,996
9,885
Provision for loan losses
5,925
1,075
5,575
350
358
185
750
Net interest income after provision
for loan losses
15,100
18,158
5,151
9,950
9,849
9,811
9,135
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit account service charges
920
816
433
487
460
392
446
Bank owned life insurance income
397
211
198
199
181
106
106
Loan swap fee income
826
471
423
403
111
407
181
Net gain on available-for-sale securities
—
5
—
—
—
—
5
Net gains on sale of loans
—
263
—
—
—
303
263
Other fee income
589
501
264
325
407
228
340
Total other income
2,732
2,267
1,318
1,414
1,158
1,436
1,341
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
8,696
7,707
4,263
4,433
4,179
3,890
3,847
Furniture and equipment expenses
954
820
500
454
457
451
435
Advertising and marketing
447
296
191
256
375
235
191
Occupancy expenses
578
430
311
267
221
214
217
Outside services
481
388
205
276
169
306
161
Administrative expenses
341
343
177
164
198
190
176
Other operating expenses
3,006
2,201
1,713
1,293
1,104
1,203
1,150
Total other expenses
14,503
12,185
7,360
7,143
6,703
6,489
6,177
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
3,329
8,240
(891)
4,221
4,304
4,758
4,299
Income tax expense (benefit)
494
1,562
(257)
751
742
1,049
868
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
2,835
$
6,678
$
(634)
$
3,470
$
3,562
$
3,709
$
3,431
Net income (loss) per common share,
basic and diluted
$
0.34
$
0.81
$
(0.08)
$
0.42
$
0.43
$
0.45
$
0.42
Weighted average number of shares,
basic and diluted
8,275,344
8,246,562
8,263,370
8,287,317
8,260,259
8,251,672
8,250,210
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Percentage Change
$ Amount
% of
Total
$ Amount
% of
Total
$ Amount
% of
Total
Last
3 Mos
Last
12 Mos
LOANS:
Construction and land development loans
$
284,843
22.2
%
$
286,756
26.7
%
$
203,873
20.5
%
-0.7
%
39.7
%
Residential real estate loans
169,924
13.3
%
149,173
13.9
%
158,406
15.9
%
13.9
%
7.3
%
Commercial real estate loans
497,279
38.8
%
449,786
42.0
%
425,862
42.8
%
10.6
%
16.8
%
Commercial industrial loans
268,290
21.0
%
118,258
11.0
%
117,905
11.9
%
126.9
%
127.5
%
Consumer loans
60,166
4.7
%
68,159
6.4
%
88,421
8.9
%
-11.7
%
-32.0
%
Total Gross Loans
$
1,280,502
100.0
%
$
1,072,132
100.0
%
$
994,467
100.0
%
19.4
%
28.8
%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(13,731)
(9,898)
(9,185)
Net deferred loan fees
(7,759)
(2,606)
(1,708)
Net Loans
$
1,259,012
$
1,059,628
$
983,574
DEPOSITS:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
388,104
28.9
%
$
240,979
21.1
%
$
201,405
19.9
%
61.1
%
92.7
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits:
Demand deposits
18,266
1.4
%
16,846
1.5
%
65,117
6.4
%
8.4
%
-71.9
%
Savings and NOW deposits
65,876
4.9
%
60,454
5.3
%
61,945
6.1
%
9.0
%
6.3
%
Money market accounts
332,246
24.8
%
265,443
23.2
%
115,641
11.4
%
25.2
%
187.3
%
Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more
213,051
15.9
%
213,409
18.7
%
222,292
22.0
%
-0.2
%
-4.2
%
Certificates of deposit less than $250,000
324,789
24.1
%
346,080
30.2
%
344,000
34.2
%
-6.2
%
-5.6
%
Total Deposits
$
1,342,332
100.0
%
$
1,143,211
100.0
%
$
1,010,400
100.0
%
17.4
%
32.9
%
BORROWINGS:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,000
40.3
%
10,000
40.3
%
20,000
57.5
%
0.0
%
-50.0
%
Subordinated debt
14,819
59.7
%
14,812
59.7
%
14,791
42.5
%
0.0
%
0.2
%
Total Borrowings
$
24,819
100.0
%
$
24,812
100.0
%
$
34,791
100.0
%
0.0
%
-28.7
%
Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
1,367,151
$
1,168,023
$
1,045,191
17.0
%
30.8
%
Core customer funding sources (1)
$
939,474
68.7
%
$
785,661
67.2
%
$
605,484
57.9
%
19.6
%
55.2
%
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
402,858
29.5
%
357,550
30.6
%
404,916
38.7
%
12.7
%
-0.5
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,000
0.7
%
10,000
0.9
%
20,000
1.9
%
0.0
%
-50.0
%
Subordinated debt (3)
14,819
1.1
%
14,812
1.3
%
14,791
1.4
%
0.0
%
0.2
%
Total Funding Sources
$
1,367,151
100.0
%
$
1,168,023
100.0
%
$
1,045,191
100.0
%
17.0
%
30.8
%
(1)
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.
(2)
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.
(3)
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the three months ended June 30, 2020
For the three months ended June 30, 2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)
$
1,213,250
$
14,399
4.75
%
$
978,282
$
13,877
5.67
%
Investment securities
73,186
496
2.71
%
73,218
615
3.36
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
126,164
9
0.03
%
73,494
375
2.04
%
Total interest earning assets
$
1,412,600
$
14,904
4.22
%
$
1,124,994
$
14,867
5.29
%
Other assets
69,741
40,842
Total assets
$
1,482,341
$
1,165,836
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
17,507
$
36
0.82
%
$
57,299
$
283
1.98
%
Money market deposit accounts
303,118
474
0.63
%
123,110
587
1.91
%
Savings and NOW deposits
62,733
50
0.32
%
62,613
74
0.47
%
Time deposits
548,728
3,333
2.43
%
548,669
3,635
2.65
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
932,086
$
3,893
1.67
%
$
791,691
$
4,579
2.31
%
Federal funds and repos purchased
1
—
—
—
—
—
Subordinated debt
14,816
241
6.51
%
14,788
241
6.52
%
FHLB borrowings
10,000
44
1.76
%
23,956
162
2.70
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
956,903
$
4,178
1.75
%
$
830,435
$
4,982
2.40
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
383,480
208,405
Total liabilities
$
1,340,383
$
1,038,840
Stockholders' Equity
141,958
126,996
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,482,341
$
1,165,836
Interest Rate Spread
2.47
%
2.89
%
Net Interest Income and Margin
$
10,726
3.04
%
$
9,885
3.51
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual.
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the six months ended June 30, 2020
For the six months ended June 30, 2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)
$
1,135,995
$
28,619
5.04
%
$
957,457
$
26,793
5.60
%
Investment securities
73,512
997
2.71
%
70,897
1,171
3.30
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
131,239
404
0.62
%
69,242
720
2.08
%
Total interest earning assets
$
1,340,746
$
30,020
4.48
%
$
1,097,596
$
28,684
5.23
%
Other assets
64,550
38,827
Total assets
$
1,405,296
$
1,136,423
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
25,532
$
153
1.20
%
$
57,013
$
528
1.85
%
Money market deposit accounts
266,638
1,252
0.94
%
133,410
1,350
2.02
%
Savings and NOW deposits
62,716
114
0.36
%
60,626
147
0.48
%
Time deposits
557,921
6,900
2.47
%
508,421
6,566
2.58
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
912,807
$
8,419
1.84
%
$
759,470
$
8,591
2.26
%
Federal funds and repos purchased
1
—
0.00
%
69
1
2.89
%
Subordinated debt
14,813
482
6.51
%
14,784
479
6.48
%
FHLB borrowings
10,165
94
1.85
%
29,006
380
2.62
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
937,786
$
8,995
1.92
%
$
803,329
$
9,451
2.35
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
326,949
207,925
Total liabilities
$
1,264,735
$
1,011,254
Stockholders' Equity
140,561
125,169
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,405,296
$
1,136,423
Interest Rate Spread
2.56
%
2.88
%
Net Interest Income and Margin
$
21,025
3.14
%
$
19,233
3.50
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual.
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
At or For the Three Months Ended
At or For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted)
$
(0.08)
$
0.42
$
0.34
$
0.81
Tangible book value per share
$
16.96
$
15.64
$
16.96
$
15.64
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
8,263,370
8,250,210
8,275,344
8,246,562
Common shares outstanding at end of period
8,263,941
8,250,259
8,263,941
8,250,259
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
(0.17)
%
1.18
%
0.40
%
1.18
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
(1.79)
%
10.81
%
4.04
%
10.67
%
Yield on earning assets (annualized)
4.22
%
5.29
%
4.48
%
5.23
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)
1.75
%
2.40
%
1.92
%
2.35
%
Net interest spread
2.47
%
2.89
%
2.56
%
2.88
%
Net interest margin (annualized)
3.04
%
3.51
%
3.14
%
3.50
%
Net interest margin less PPPL (annualized)
3.17
%
—
3.21
%
—
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.36
%
0.46
%
0.39
%
0.40
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)
1.99
%
2.12
%
2.06
%
2.14
%
Efficiency ratio
61.11
%
55.02
%
61.04
%
56.67
%
Asset Quality
Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans
0.01
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.03
%
Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
0.10
%
0.00
%
0.10
%
0.00
%
Other real estate owned
$
1,175
$
1,207
$
1,175
$
1,207
Non-performing assets
$
2,480
$
1,242
$
2,480
$
1,242
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.16
%
0.10
%
0.16
%
0.10
%
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans
1.07
%
0.92
%
1.07
%
0.92
%
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans less PPPL
1.24
%
—
1.24
%
—
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
5.54
7.40
5.54
7.40
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
1,742
$
754
$
1,778
$
721
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.57
%
0.31
%
0.31
%
0.15
%
Troubled debt restructurings (total)
Performing in accordance with modified terms
$
—
$
1,494
$
—
$
1,494
Not performing in accordance with modified terms
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.26
%
13.41
%
13.26
%
13.41
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.16
%
12.59
%
12.16
%
12.59
%
Leverage ratio
10.23
%
12.07
%
10.23
%
12.07
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
12.16
%
12.59
%
12.16
%
12.59
%
Other information
Closing stock price
$
13.20
$
22.79
$
13.20
$
22.79
Tangible equity / tangible assets
9.17
%
10.89
%
9.17
%
10.89
%
Tangible equity / tangible assets less PPPL loans
10.33
%
—
10.33
%
—
Average tangible equity / average tangible assets
9.58
%
10.89
%
10.00
%
11.01
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
121
120
121
120
# Full service branch offices
7
6
7
6
(1)
Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2020 are preliminary.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands)
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (loss), as reported
$
(634)
$
3,431
$
2,835
$
6,678
Tax expense (benefit)
(257)
868
494
1,562
Provision for loan losses
5,575
750
5,925
1,075
Adjusted net income
$
4,684
$
5,049
$
9,254
$
9,315