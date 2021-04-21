FAIRFAX, Va., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. Net income of $5.5 million represents a 12.95% Return on Average Equity (ROAE), a 1.32% Return on Average Assets (ROAA) and $0.65 per share of common stock (basic and diluted).
Net interest income was $13.5 million and noninterest income was $1.4 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 31% and 2% respectively over the same period in 2020. One-half of the increase in net interest income for the quarter came from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) origination fees.
The Company's cost of funds for the quarter-ended March 31, 2021 was 1.11%, down from 2.11% from the same period a year ago. The Company is focused on reducing funding costs, increasing fee income, and improving operating efficiency. The Company's efficiency ratio was 52% for the quarter-ended March 31, 2021, a solid improvement from the 61% efficiency ratio reported for the same period a year ago.
Total assets were $1.7 billion on March 31, 2021, an increase of 31% from March 31, 2020. Net loans were $1.3 billion on March 31, 2021, which included $180 million in PPP loan balances. Asset quality continues strong with non-performing assets representing 0.08% of total assets on March 31, 2021.
Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 32% of the $1.5 billion in total deposits on March 31, 2021. Seventy-five percent of total deposits are core deposits – which is a significantly positive shift over the past eight quarters.
The Company continues to be strongly capitalized, and on April 6, 2021, the Company entered into a Subordinated Note Purchase Agreement for a private placement of $30 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due in 2031. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including potential retirement of existing subordinated debt and capital to support the organic growth of its bank subsidiary, MainStreet Bank. Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC served as sole placement agent for the offering.
"With 2020 behinds us, our clients are starting this year strong and confident," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "We are focused on aggressively adding new loan and deposit relationships to the mix."
"We are fortunate to be in such a robust and resilient market," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "With the addition of $30 million of very low-cost subordinated debt to our capital stack, we are well positioned to pursue continued growth opportunities."
ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment solutions for financial technology companies and has a team ready to create a perfect solution for their needs.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.
We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO
(703) 481-4567
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
118,399
$
75,935
$
102,480
$
55,273
$
62,098
Federal funds sold
51,598
31,593
25,074
21,081
10,677
Total cash and cash equivalents
169,997
107,528
127,554
76,354
72,775
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
180,028
147,414
118,844
91,823
102,191
Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value
26,427
22,520
23,114
23,843
23,878
Restricted equity securities, at cost
4,664
4,616
4,616
5,041
5,041
Loans held for sale
—
57,006
—
—
—
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $13,215, $12,877, $14,346,
$13,731, and $9,898, respectively
1,299,169
1,230,379
1,279,899
1,259,012
1,059,628
Premises and equipment, net
13,975
14,289
14,474
14,416
14,666
Other real estate owned, net
1,180
1,180
1,580
1,175
1,207
Accrued interest and other receivables
9,349
9,604
8,579
7,458
4,809
Bank owned life insurance
25,518
25,341
25,157
24,959
24,761
Other assets
12,722
23,288
26,371
24,786
20,786
Total Assets
$
1,743,029
$
1,643,165
$
1,630,188
$
1,528,867
$
1,329,742
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
492,463
$
370,497
$
416,648
$
388,104
$
240,979
Interest bearing DDA deposits
69,180
70,307
72,807
18,266
16,846
Savings and NOW deposits
72,259
74,099
69,015
65,876
60,454
Money market deposits
342,468
426,600
348,146
332,246
265,443
Time deposits
561,772
496,743
510,429
537,840
559,489
Total deposits
1,538,142
1,438,246
1,417,045
1,342,332
1,143,211
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
—
—
—
10,000
10,000
Subordinated debt
14,841
14,834
14,827
14,819
14,812
Other liabilities
17,868
22,420
25,055
21,546
21,424
Total Liabilities
1,570,851
1,475,500
1,456,927
1,388,697
1,189,447
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
27,263
27,263
27,527
—
—
Common stock
29,437
29,130
32,460
32,433
32,418
Capital surplus
66,233
66,116
75,217
74,850
74,482
Retained earnings
49,090
44,179
37,105
31,933
32,567
Accumulated other comprehensive income
155
977
952
954
828
Total Stockholders' Equity
172,178
167,665
173,261
140,170
140,295
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,743,029
$
1,643,165
$
1,630,188
$
1,528,867
$
1,329,742
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Year-to-Date
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
15,792
$
14,220
$
15,792
$
15,933
$
15,083
$
14,399
$
14,220
Interest on investment securities
530
501
530
519
491
496
501
Interest on federal funds sold
15
395
15
15
12
9
395
Total interest income
16,337
15,116
16,337
16,467
15,586
14,904
15,116
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits
55
117
55
108
56
36
117
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
42
64
42
52
55
50
64
Interest on money market deposits
277
778
277
418
490
474
778
Interest on time deposits
2,250
3,566
2,250
2,583
2,841
3,333
3,566
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank
advances and other borrowings
—
50
—
—
13
44
50
Interest on subordinated debt
238
241
238
240
245
241
241
Total interest expense
2,862
4,816
2,862
3,401
3,700
4,178
4,816
Net interest income
13,475
10,300
13,475
13,066
11,886
10,726
10,300
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
320
350
320
(2,950)
635
5,575
350
Net interest income after provision
for loan losses
13,155
9,950
13,155
16,016
11,251
5,151
9,950
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit account service charges
539
487
539
509
487
433
487
Bank owned life insurance income
177
199
177
183
199
198
199
Loan swap fee income
—
403
—
833
1,851
423
403
Net gain on held-to-maturity securities
3
—
3
—
—
—
—
Net gain on sale of loans
344
—
344
—
33
—
—
Other fee income
383
325
383
378
288
264
325
Total other income
1,446
1,414
1,446
1,903
2,858
1,318
1,414
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,767
4,433
4,767
4,746
4,495
4,263
4,433
Furniture and equipment expenses
526
454
526
601
574
500
454
Advertising and marketing
275
256
275
290
266
191
256
Occupancy expenses
306
267
306
360
332
311
267
Outside services
336
276
336
263
215
205
276
Administrative expenses
150
164
150
166
167
177
164
Other operating expenses
1,449
1,293
1,449
1,732
1,589
1,713
1,293
Total other expenses
7,809
7,143
7,809
8,158
7,638
7,360
7,143
Income before income tax expense (benefit)
6,792
4,221
6,792
9,761
6,471
(891)
4,221
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,342
751
1,342
2,051
1,299
(257)
751
Net Income (loss)
5,450
3,470
5,450
7,710
5,172
(634)
3,470
Preferred stock dividends
539
—
539
635
—
—
—
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
4,911
$
3,470
$
4,911
$
7,075
$
5,172
$
(634)
$
3,470
Net income (loss) per common share,
basic and diluted
$
0.65
$
0.42
$
0.65
$
0.92
$
0.63
$
(0.08)
$
0.42
Weighted average number of common shares,
basic and diluted
7,523,547
8,287,317
7,523,547
7,700,470
8,272,570
8,263,370
8,287,317
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
Percentage Change
$ Amount
% of
Total
$ Amount
% of
Total
$ Amount
% of
Total
Last
3 Mos
Last
12 Mos
LOANS:
Construction and land development loans
$
327,393
24.8
%
$
324,906
26.0
%
$
285,960
26.7
%
0.8
%
14.5
%
Residential real estate loans
181,649
13.8
%
183,531
14.7
%
149,968
13.9
%
-1.0
%
21.1
%
Commercial real estate loans
499,134
37.8
%
466,898
37.4
%
449,786
42.0
%
6.9
%
11.0
%
Commercial industrial loans - Other
92,680
7.0
%
94,847
7.6
%
118,258
11.0
%
-2.3
%
-21.6
%
Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans
179,835
13.6
%
135,180
10.8
%
—
0.0
%
33.0
%
100.0
%
Consumer loans
39,563
3.0
%
44,073
3.5
%
68,160
6.4
%
-10.2
%
-42.0
%
Total Gross Loans
$
1,320,254
100.0
%
$
1,249,435
100.0
%
$
1,072,132
100.0
%
5.7
%
23.1
%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(13,215)
(12,877)
(9,898)
Net deferred loan fees
(7,870)
(6,179)
(2,606)
Net Loans
$
1,299,169
$
1,230,379
$
1,059,628
DEPOSITS:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
492,463
32.0
%
370,497
25.8
%
$
240,979
21.1
%
32.9
%
104.4
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits:
Demand deposits
69,180
4.5
%
70,307
4.9
%
16,846
1.5
%
-1.6
%
310.7
%
Savings and NOW deposits
72,259
4.7
%
74,099
5.2
%
60,454
5.3
%
-2.5
%
19.5
%
Money market accounts
342,468
22.3
%
426,600
29.7
%
265,443
23.2
%
-19.7
%
29.0
%
Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more
287,154
18.7
%
213,077
14.8
%
213,409
18.7
%
34.8
%
34.6
%
Certificates of deposit less than $250,000
274,618
17.8
%
283,666
19.6
%
346,080
32.2
%
-3.2
%
-20.6
%
Total Deposits
$
1,538,142
100.0
%
$
1,438,246
100.0
%
$
1,143,211
100.0
%
6.9
%
34.5
%
BORROWINGS:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
0.0
%
—
0.0
%
10,000
40.3
%
0.0
%
-100.0
%
Subordinated debt
14,841
100.0
%
14,834
100.0
%
14,812
59.7
%
0.0
%
0.2
%
Total Borrowings
$
14,841
100.0
%
$
14,834
100.0
%
$
24,812
100.0
%
0.0
%
-40.2
%
Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
1,552,983
$
1,453,080
$
1,168,023
6.9
%
33.0
%
Core customer funding sources (1)
$
1,159,207
74.6
%
$
1,046,087
72.0
%
$
785,661
67.2
%
10.8
%
47.5
%
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
378,935
24.4
%
392,159
27.0
%
357,550
30.6
%
-3.4
%
6.0
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
0.0
%
—
0.0
%
10,000
0.9
%
0.0
%
-100.0
%
Subordinated debt (3)
14,841
1.0
%
14,834
1.0
%
14,812
1.3
%
0.0
%
0.2
%
Total Funding Sources
$
1,552,983
100.0
%
$
1,453,080
100.0
%
$
1,168,023
100.0
%
6.9
%
33.0
%
(1)
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts
(2)
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts
(3)
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the three months ended March 31, 2021
For the three months ended March 31, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)(3)
$
1,319,542
$
15,792
4.85
%
$
1,058,738
$
14,220
5.40
%
Investment securities
89,868
530
2.39
%
73,838
501
2.73
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
193,755
15
0.03
%
136,314
395
1.17
%
Total interest earning assets
$
1,603,165
$
16,337
4.13
%
$
1,268,890
$
15,116
4.79
%
Other assets
70,727
59,363
Total assets
$
1,673,892
$
1,328,253
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
68,593
$
55
0.33
%
$
33,558
$
117
1.40
%
Money market deposit accounts
412,554
277
0.27
%
230,158
778
1.36
%
Savings and NOW deposits
69,993
42
0.24
%
62,699
64
0.41
%
Time deposits
479,136
2,250
1.90
%
567,112
3,566
2.53
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,030,276
$
2,624
1.03
%
$
893,527
$
4,525
2.03
%
Subordinated debt
14,838
238
6.51
%
14,809
241
6.55
%
FHLB borrowings
—
—
—
10,330
50
1.95
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,045,114
$
2,862
1.11
%
$
918,666
$
4,816
2.11
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
458,051
270,422
Total liabilities
$
1,503,165
$
1,189,088
Stockholders' Equity
170,727
139,165
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,673,892
$
1,328,253
Interest Rate Spread
3.02
%
2.68
%
Net Interest Income
$
13,475
$
10,300
Net Interest Margin
3.41
%
3.26
%
Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)
3.20
%
3.26
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual and loans held for sale
(2)
Includes average PPP balances of $154.2 million and related interest income of approximately $386,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021
(3)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
At or For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
$
0.65
$
0.42
Book value per common share
$
19.26
$
16.98
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
7,523,547
8,287,317
Common shares outstanding at end of period
7,523,547
8,260,231
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.32
%
1.05
%
Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)
0.91
%
1.05
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
12.95
%
10.03
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
13.88
%
10.03
%
Yield on earning assets (annualized)
4.13
%
4.79
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)
1.11
%
2.11
%
Net interest spread
3.02
%
2.68
%
Net interest margin (annualized)
3.41
%
3.26
%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)
3.20
%
3.26
%
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.35
%
0.43
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)
1.89
%
2.16
%
Efficiency ratio(3)
52.34
%
60.98
%
Asset Quality
Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans
0.07
%
0.19
%
Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.01
%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
0.01
%
0.01
%
Other real estate owned
$
1,180
$
1,207
Non-performing assets
$
1,329
$
1,415
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.08
%
0.11
%
Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)
0.09
%
0.11
%
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans
1.00
%
0.92
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)
1.16
%
0.92
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
9.94
7.82
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(18)
$
36
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)
(0.01)
%
0.06
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)
(0.01)
%
0.06
%
Troubled debt restructurings (total)
Performing in accordance with modified terms
$
—
$
1,477
Not performing in accordance with modified terms
$
—
$
—
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.43
%
12.44
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
14.38
%
11.68
%
Leverage ratio
10.83
%
11.45
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
14.38
%
11.68
%
Other information
Closing stock price
$
20.76
$
16.76
Equity / assets
9.88
%
10.55
%
Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)
11.01
%
10.55
%
Average equity / average assets
10.20
%
10.48
%
Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)
11.23
%
10.48
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
125
125
# Full service branch offices
7
7
(1)
Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2021 are preliminary
(2)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(3)
Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In thousands)
For the three months ended March 31,
2021
2020
Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact
Loans held for investment (GAAP)
$
1,320,254
$
1,072,132
Less: PPP loans
179,835
—
Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
$
1,140,419
$
1,072,132
Average loans held for investment (GAAP)
$
1,319,542
$
1,058,738
Less: Average PPP loans
154,233
—
Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
$
1,165,309
$
1,058,738
For the three months ended March 31,
2021
2020
Net interest margin adjustment
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
13,475
$
10,300
Less: PPP fees recognized
1,642
—
Less: PPP interest income earned
386
—
Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)
11,447
10,300
Average interest earning assets (GAAP)
1,603,165
1,268,890
Less: average PPP loans
154,233
—
Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
1,448,932
1,268,890
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.41
%
3.26
%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
3.20
%
3.26
%
For the three months ended March 31,
2021
2020
Total asset adjustment
Total assets (GAAP)
$
1,743,029
$
1,329,742
Less: PPP loans
179,835
—
Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1,563,194
1,329,742
Total equity (GAAP)
172,178
140,295
Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
11.01
%
10.55
%
Average asset adjustment
Average assets (GAAP)
1,673,892
1,328,253
Less: average PPP loans
154,233
—
Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans
1,519,659
1,328,253
Total average equity (GAAP)
170,727
139,165
Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)
11.23
%
10.48
%
For the three months ended March 31,
2021
2020
Return on Average Assets, adjusted
Net income (GAAP)
$
5,450
$
3,470
Less: PPP fees recognized
1,642
—
Less: PPP interest income
386
—
Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)
3,422
3,470
Average total assets
1,673,892
1,328,253
Less: average PPP loans
154,233
—
Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
1,519,659
1,328,253
Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
0.91
%
1.05
%
For the three months ended March 31,
2021
2020
Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted
Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)
$
1,329
$
1,415
Total assets (GAAP)
1,743,029
1,329,742
Less: PPP loans
179,835
—
Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1,563,194
1,329,742
Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.09
%
0.11
%
For the three months ended March 31,
2021
2020
Allowance for loan losses, adjusted
Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)
$
13,215
$
9,898
Total gross loans (GAAP)
1,320,254
1,072,132
Less: PPP loans
179,835
—
Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1,140,419
1,072,132
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
1.16
%
0.92
%
For the three months ended March 31,
2021
2020
Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted
Total net charge-offs (recoveries) (GAAP)
$
(18)
36
Total average gross loans (GAAP)
1,319,542
1,058,738
Less: average PPP loans
154,233
—
Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1,165,309
1,058,738
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)
(0.01)
%
0.01
%
