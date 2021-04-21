MainStreet Bank Headquarters 10089 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, Virginia 22030 (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)

FAIRFAX, Va., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2021.  Net income of $5.5 million represents a 12.95% Return on Average Equity (ROAE), a 1.32% Return on Average Assets (ROAA) and $0.65 per share of common stock (basic and diluted). 

"We are focused on adding new loan and deposit relationships"  Abdul Hersiburane

Net interest income was $13.5 million and noninterest income was $1.4 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 31% and 2% respectively over the same period in 2020.  One-half of the increase in net interest income for the quarter came from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) origination fees.

The Company's cost of funds for the quarter-ended March 31, 2021 was 1.11%, down from 2.11% from the same period a year ago.  The Company is focused on reducing funding costs, increasing fee income, and improving operating efficiency.  The Company's efficiency ratio was 52% for the quarter-ended March 31, 2021, a solid improvement from the 61% efficiency ratio reported for the same period a year ago.

Total assets were $1.7 billion on March 31, 2021, an increase of 31% from March 31, 2020.  Net loans were $1.3 billion on March 31, 2021, which included $180 million in PPP loan balances. Asset quality continues strong with non-performing assets representing 0.08% of total assets on March 31, 2021. 

Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 32% of the $1.5 billion in total deposits on March 31, 2021.  Seventy-five percent of total deposits are core deposits – which is a significantly positive shift over the past eight quarters. 

The Company continues to be strongly capitalized, and on April 6, 2021, the Company entered into a Subordinated Note Purchase Agreement for a private placement of $30 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due in 2031.  The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including potential retirement of existing subordinated debt and capital to support the organic growth of its bank subsidiary, MainStreet Bank.  Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC served as sole placement agent for the offering.

"With 2020 behinds us, our clients are starting this year strong and confident," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank.  "We are focused on aggressively adding new loan and deposit relationships to the mix."

"We are fortunate to be in such a robust and resilient market," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "With the addition of $30 million of very low-cost subordinated debt to our capital stack, we are well positioned to pursue continued growth opportunities."

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK:  MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C.  MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution.  The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment solutions for financial technology companies and has a team ready to create a perfect solution for their needs.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate.  MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions.  From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.  

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution.  MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance.  Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties.  The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made.  In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO

(703) 481-4567

 

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share data)







March 31,

2021





December 31,

2020





September 30,

2020





June 30,

2020





March 31,

2020



ASSETS









































Cash and cash equivalents









































Cash and due from banks



$

118,399





$

75,935





$

102,480





$

55,273





$

62,098



Federal funds sold





51,598







31,593







25,074







21,081







10,677



Total cash and cash equivalents





169,997







107,528







127,554







76,354







72,775



Investment securities available for sale, at fair value





180,028







147,414







118,844







91,823







102,191



Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value





26,427







22,520







23,114







23,843







23,878



Restricted equity securities, at cost





4,664







4,616







4,616







5,041







5,041



Loans held for sale











57,006





















Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $13,215, $12,877, $14,346,

$13,731, and $9,898, respectively





1,299,169







1,230,379







1,279,899







1,259,012







1,059,628



Premises and equipment, net





13,975







14,289







14,474







14,416







14,666



Other real estate owned, net





1,180







1,180







1,580







1,175







1,207



Accrued interest and other receivables





9,349







9,604







8,579







7,458







4,809



Bank owned life insurance





25,518







25,341







25,157







24,959







24,761



Other assets





12,722







23,288







26,371







24,786







20,786



Total Assets



$

1,743,029





$

1,643,165





$

1,630,188





$

1,528,867





$

1,329,742



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









































Liabilities:









































Non-interest bearing deposits



$

492,463





$

370,497





$

416,648





$

388,104





$

240,979



Interest bearing DDA deposits





69,180







70,307







72,807







18,266







16,846



Savings and NOW deposits





72,259







74,099







69,015







65,876







60,454



Money market deposits





342,468







426,600







348,146







332,246







265,443



Time deposits





561,772







496,743







510,429







537,840







559,489



Total deposits





1,538,142







1,438,246







1,417,045







1,342,332







1,143,211



Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings























10,000







10,000



Subordinated debt





14,841







14,834







14,827







14,819







14,812



Other liabilities





17,868







22,420







25,055







21,546







21,424



Total Liabilities





1,570,851







1,475,500







1,456,927







1,388,697







1,189,447



Stockholders' Equity:









































Preferred stock





27,263







27,263







27,527















Common stock





29,437







29,130







32,460







32,433







32,418



Capital surplus





66,233







66,116







75,217







74,850







74,482



Retained earnings





49,090







44,179







37,105







31,933







32,567



Accumulated other comprehensive income





155







977







952







954







828



Total Stockholders' Equity





172,178







167,665







173,261







140,170







140,295



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



$

1,743,029





$

1,643,165





$

1,630,188





$

1,528,867





$

1,329,742



 

 

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)







Year-to-Date





Three Months Ended







March 31,

2021





March 31,

2020





March 31,

2021





December 31,

2020





September 30,

2020





June 30,

2020





March 31,

2020



INTEREST INCOME:

























































Interest and fees on loans



$

15,792





$

14,220





$

15,792





$

15,933





$

15,083





$

14,399





$

14,220



Interest on investment securities





530







501







530







519







491







496







501



Interest on federal funds sold





15







395







15







15







12







9







395



Total interest income





16,337







15,116







16,337







16,467







15,586







14,904







15,116



INTEREST EXPENSE:

























































Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits





55







117







55







108







56







36







117



Interest on savings and NOW deposits





42







64







42







52







55







50







64



Interest on money market deposits





277







778







277







418







490







474







778



Interest on time deposits





2,250







3,566







2,250







2,583







2,841







3,333







3,566



Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank

   advances and other borrowings











50



















13







44







50



Interest on subordinated debt





238







241







238







240







245







241







241



Total interest expense





2,862







4,816







2,862







3,401







3,700







4,178







4,816



Net interest income





13,475







10,300







13,475







13,066







11,886







10,726







10,300



Provision for (recovery of) loan losses





320







350







320







(2,950)







635







5,575







350



Net interest income after provision

   for loan losses





13,155







9,950







13,155







16,016







11,251







5,151







9,950



NON-INTEREST INCOME:

























































Deposit account service charges





539







487







539







509







487







433







487



Bank owned life insurance income





177







199







177







183







199







198







199



Loan swap fee income











403













833







1,851







423







403



Net gain on held-to-maturity securities





3













3



























Net gain on sale of loans





344













344













33















Other fee income





383







325







383







378







288







264







325



Total other income





1,446







1,414







1,446







1,903







2,858







1,318







1,414



NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:

























































Salaries and employee benefits





4,767







4,433







4,767







4,746







4,495







4,263







4,433



Furniture and equipment expenses





526







454







526







601







574







500







454



Advertising and marketing





275







256







275







290







266







191







256



Occupancy expenses





306







267







306







360







332







311







267



Outside services





336







276







336







263







215







205







276



Administrative expenses





150







164







150







166







167







177







164



Other operating expenses





1,449







1,293







1,449







1,732







1,589







1,713







1,293



Total other expenses





7,809







7,143







7,809







8,158







7,638







7,360







7,143



Income before income tax expense (benefit)





6,792







4,221







6,792







9,761







6,471







(891)







4,221



Income tax expense (benefit)





1,342







751







1,342







2,051







1,299







(257)







751



Net Income (loss)





5,450







3,470







5,450







7,710







5,172







(634)







3,470



Preferred stock dividends





539













539







635





















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders





4,911





$

3,470





$

4,911





$

7,075





$

5,172





$

(634)





$

3,470



Net income (loss) per common share,

   basic and diluted



$

0.65





$

0.42





$

0.65





$

0.92





$

0.63





$

(0.08)





$

0.42



Weighted average number of common shares,

   basic and diluted





7,523,547







8,287,317







7,523,547







7,700,470







8,272,570







8,263,370







8,287,317



 

 

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)







March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





March 31, 2020





Percentage Change







$ Amount





% of

Total





$ Amount





% of

Total





$ Amount





% of

Total





Last

3 Mos





Last

12 Mos



LOANS:

































































Construction and land development loans



$

327,393







24.8

%



$

324,906







26.0

%



$

285,960







26.7

%





0.8

%





14.5

%

Residential real estate loans





181,649







13.8

%





183,531







14.7

%





149,968







13.9

%





-1.0

%





21.1

%

Commercial real estate loans





499,134







37.8

%





466,898







37.4

%





449,786







42.0

%





6.9

%





11.0

%

Commercial industrial loans - Other





92,680







7.0

%





94,847







7.6

%





118,258







11.0

%





-2.3

%





-21.6

%

Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans





179,835







13.6

%





135,180







10.8

%











0.0

%





33.0

%





100.0

%

Consumer loans





39,563







3.0

%





44,073







3.5

%





68,160







6.4

%





-10.2

%





-42.0

%

Total Gross Loans



$

1,320,254







100.0

%



$

1,249,435







100.0

%



$

1,072,132







100.0

%





5.7

%





23.1

%

Less: Allowance for loan losses





(13,215)















(12,877)















(9,898)



























Net deferred loan fees





(7,870)















(6,179)















(2,606)



























Net Loans



$

1,299,169













$

1,230,379













$

1,059,628



























DEPOSITS:

































































Non-interest bearing demand deposits



$

492,463







32.0

%





370,497







25.8

%



$

240,979







21.1

%





32.9

%





104.4

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits:

































































Demand deposits





69,180







4.5

%





70,307







4.9

%





16,846







1.5

%





-1.6

%





310.7

%

Savings and NOW deposits





72,259







4.7

%





74,099







5.2

%





60,454







5.3

%





-2.5

%





19.5

%

Money market accounts





342,468







22.3

%





426,600







29.7

%





265,443







23.2

%





-19.7

%





29.0

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more





287,154







18.7

%





213,077







14.8

%





213,409







18.7

%





34.8

%





34.6

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000





274,618







17.8

%





283,666







19.6

%





346,080







32.2

%





-3.2

%





-20.6

%

Total Deposits



$

1,538,142







100.0

%



$

1,438,246







100.0

%



$

1,143,211







100.0

%





6.9

%





34.5

%

BORROWINGS:

































































Federal Home Loan Bank advances











0.0

%











0.0

%





10,000







40.3

%





0.0

%





-100.0

%

Subordinated debt





14,841







100.0

%





14,834







100.0

%





14,812







59.7

%





0.0

%





0.2

%

Total Borrowings



$

14,841







100.0

%



$

14,834







100.0

%



$

24,812







100.0

%





0.0

%





-40.2

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings



$

1,552,983













$

1,453,080













$

1,168,023















6.9

%





33.0

%



































































Core customer funding sources (1)



$

1,159,207







74.6

%



$

1,046,087







72.0

%



$

785,661







67.2

%





10.8

%





47.5

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)





378,935







24.4

%





392,159







27.0

%





357,550







30.6

%





-3.4

%





6.0

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances











0.0

%











0.0

%





10,000







0.9

%





0.0

%





-100.0

%

Subordinated debt (3)





14,841







1.0

%





14,834







1.0

%





14,812







1.3

%





0.0

%





0.2

%

Total Funding Sources



$

1,552,983







100.0

%



$

1,453,080







100.0

%



$

1,168,023







100.0

%





6.9

%





33.0

%

 

(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

 

 

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)







For the three months ended March 31, 2021





For the three months ended March 31, 2020







Average

Balance





Interest

Income/

Expense





Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)





Average

Balance





Interest

Income/

Expense





Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)



ASSETS:

















































Interest earning assets:

















































Loans (1)(2)(3)



$

1,319,542





$

15,792







4.85

%



$

1,058,738





$

14,220







5.40

%

Investment securities





89,868







530







2.39

%





73,838







501







2.73

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits





193,755







15







0.03

%





136,314







395







1.17

%

Total interest earning assets



$

1,603,165





$

16,337







4.13

%



$

1,268,890





$

15,116







4.79

%

Other assets





70,727























59,363



















Total assets



$

1,673,892





















$

1,328,253



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

















































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest-bearing demand deposits



$

68,593





$

55







0.33

%



$

33,558





$

117







1.40

%

Money market deposit accounts





412,554







277







0.27

%





230,158







778







1.36

%

Savings and NOW deposits





69,993







42







0.24

%





62,699







64







0.41

%

Time deposits





479,136







2,250







1.90

%





567,112







3,566







2.53

%

Total interest-bearing deposits



$

1,030,276





$

2,624







1.03

%



$

893,527





$

4,525







2.03

%

Subordinated debt





14,838







238







6.51

%





14,809







241







6.55

%

FHLB borrowings























10,330







50







1.95

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



$

1,045,114





$

2,862







1.11

%



$

918,666





$

4,816







2.11

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities





458,051























270,422



















Total liabilities



$

1,503,165





















$

1,189,088



















Stockholders' Equity





170,727























139,165



















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



$

1,673,892





















$

1,328,253



















Interest Rate Spread





















3.02

%





















2.68

%

Net Interest Income











$

13,475





















$

10,300











Net Interest Margin





















3.41

%





















3.26

%

Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)





















3.20

%





















3.26

%

 

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual and loans held for sale

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $154.2 million and related interest income of approximately $386,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

 

 

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)







At or For the Three Months Ended







March 31,







2021





2020



Per share Data and Shares Outstanding

















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)



$

0.65





$

0.42



Book value per common share



$

19.26





$

16.98



Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)





7,523,547







8,287,317



Common shares outstanding at end of period





7,523,547







8,260,231



Performance Ratios

















Return on average assets (annualized)





1.32

%





1.05

%

Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)





0.91

%





1.05

%

Return on average equity (annualized)





12.95

%





10.03

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)





13.88

%





10.03

%

Yield on earning assets (annualized)





4.13

%





4.79

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)





1.11

%





2.11

%

Net interest spread





3.02

%





2.68

%

Net interest margin (annualized)





3.41

%





3.26

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)





3.20

%





3.26

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)





0.35

%





0.43

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)





1.89

%





2.16

%

Efficiency ratio(3)





52.34

%





60.98

%

Asset Quality

















Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans





0.07

%





0.19

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans





0.00

%





0.01

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans





0.01

%





0.01

%

Other real estate owned



$

1,180





$

1,207



Non-performing assets



$

1,329





$

1,415



Non-performing assets to total assets





0.08

%





0.11

%

Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)





0.09

%





0.11

%

Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans





1.00

%





0.92

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)





1.16

%





0.92

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets





9.94







7.82



Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)



$

(18)





$

36



Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)





(0.01)

%





0.06

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)





(0.01)

%





0.06

%

Troubled debt restructurings (total)

















Performing in accordance with modified terms



$





$

1,477



Not performing in accordance with modified terms



$





$



Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)

















Total risk-based capital ratio





15.43

%





12.44

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio





14.38

%





11.68

%

Leverage ratio





10.83

%





11.45

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio





14.38

%





11.68

%

Other information

















Closing stock price



$

20.76





$

16.76



Equity / assets





9.88

%





10.55

%

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)





11.01

%





10.55

%

Average equity / average assets





10.20

%





10.48

%

Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)





11.23

%





10.48

%

Number of full time equivalent employees





125







125



# Full service branch offices





7







7



 

(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2021 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

 

 

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)







For the three months ended March 31,









2021







2020



Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact

















Loans held for investment (GAAP)



$

1,320,254





$

1,072,132



Less: PPP loans





179,835









Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



$

1,140,419





$

1,072,132





















Average loans held for investment (GAAP)



$

1,319,542





$

1,058,738



Less: Average PPP loans





154,233









Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



$

1,165,309





$

1,058,738









For the three months ended March 31,









2021







2020



Net interest margin adjustment

















Net interest income (GAAP)



$

13,475





$

10,300



Less: PPP fees recognized





1,642









Less: PPP interest income earned





386









Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)





11,447







10,300





















Average interest earning assets (GAAP)





1,603,165







1,268,890



Less: average PPP loans





154,233









Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)





1,448,932







1,268,890





















Net interest margin (GAAP)





3.41

%





3.26

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)





3.20

%





3.26

%







For the three months ended March 31,









2021







2020



Total asset adjustment

















Total assets (GAAP)



$

1,743,029





$

1,329,742



Less: PPP loans





179,835









Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)





1,563,194







1,329,742



Total equity (GAAP)





172,178







140,295



Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)





11.01

%





10.55

%



















Average asset adjustment

















Average assets (GAAP)





1,673,892







1,328,253



Less: average PPP loans





154,233









Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans





1,519,659







1,328,253



Total average equity (GAAP)





170,727







139,165



Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)





11.23

%





10.48

%







For the three months ended March 31,









2021







2020



Return on Average Assets, adjusted

















Net income (GAAP)



$

5,450





$

3,470



Less: PPP fees recognized





1,642









Less: PPP interest income





386









Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)





3,422







3,470



Average total assets





1,673,892







1,328,253



Less: average PPP loans





154,233









Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)





1,519,659







1,328,253



Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)





0.91

%





1.05

%







For the three months ended March 31,









2021







2020



Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted

















Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)



$

1,329





$

1,415



Total assets (GAAP)





1,743,029







1,329,742



Less: PPP loans





179,835









Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)





1,563,194







1,329,742



Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)





0.09

%





0.11

%







For the three months ended March 31,









2021







2020



Allowance for loan losses, adjusted

















Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)



$

13,215





$

9,898



Total gross loans (GAAP)





1,320,254







1,072,132



Less: PPP loans





179,835









Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)





1,140,419







1,072,132



Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)





1.16

%





0.92

%







For the three months ended March 31,









2021







2020



Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted

















Total net charge-offs (recoveries) (GAAP)



$

(18)







36



Total average gross loans (GAAP)





1,319,542







1,058,738



Less: average PPP loans





154,233









Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)





1,165,309







1,058,738



Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)





(0.01)

%





0.01

%

 

 

