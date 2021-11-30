TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As most facilities across the country have resumed full operation, their maintenance needs have expanded accordingly. From storm recovery to winterization and preventative HVAC servicing, the needs of buildings are many and varied. MaintenX International has been expanding nationwide throughout 2021 to meet these client requirements, and is looking for additional team members as winter begins.
MaintenX has added more than 100 self-performing facility maintenance technicians to their national team so far this year, and still has more than 60 open positions available across the country. From Commercial Plumbing Service Technician openings in San Diego, California to an HVAC and Refrigeration Service Technician posting in Columbia, South Carolina, MaintenX is adding to its team coast to coast.
"Our goal is to have MaintenX technicians in every major US metro in the United States. We are always looking for ways to grow the team and 2021 has been a special year for us in terms of hiring," said MaintenX VP of Business Development Bill Schaphorst. "Every new technician we welcome brings us closer to our vision of coast-to-coast service and expands our ability to serve our clients' needs quickly and efficiently – as well as contributing to our fun and cohesive workplace culture."
That culture is a major draw for those applying to the MaintenX team. The company offers amenities including an onsite gym, twice weekly catered lunches, and various teambuilding events from sports games to service projects. At the recent Halloween party at MaintenX's Tampa headquarters, team members competed in a costume contest – the winners came dressed as Ryan Vargas (the MaintenX-sponsored NASAR Xfinity Series driver) and his pit crew.
Benefits include medical, dental, vision, and life insurance, short and long term disability, paid vacations, 401(k) with company match, and MaintenX-provided vehicles, uniforms, and tools.
From curb to roof, plumbing to electrical, MaintenX technicians have you covered nationwide. To learn more about joining their fast-growing team, visit https://maintenx.com/job-opportunities/.
ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:
MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For more than 40 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.
