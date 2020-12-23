Maire Tecnimont Strengthens Its Petrochemical Business In India With An EPCC Contract Of About USD 255 Mn

EPCC contract awarded by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the construction of new Petrochemical Derivatives Units in Dumad, in the western state of Gujarat Tecnimont Private Limited, the Indian entity of Tecnimont SpA, will carry out the execution of the contract as a single point of responsibility