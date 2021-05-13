TAMPA, Fla., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The premiere military spouse entrepreneur retreat, makeHer Milspouse, held its second annual event virtually, April 29-May 2, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event kicked off a week before Military Spouse Appreciation Day with a live DJ and opening remarks from title sponsor USAA. "When you look at all the numbers around military spouse unemployment, what better way to take control than entrepreneurship. We're excited to be a part of makeHer and give you the opportunity to expand what you know, who you know, and how you do it," said JJ Montanaro, Certified Financial Planner, USAA Military Advocacy, during the event.
makeHer Milspouse is rooted in the purpose of sparking wellness, creativity, community, ingenuity, and growth. What made the retreat extra special this year is the intimate staycation experience where military spouses indulged in a guilt-free break to focus on self-care and professional development solely. With the help of DINEvent, a full-service event planning company, VIP attendees chose a hotel within 50 miles of their home to relax and enjoy the whole makeHer experience. All meals and experiences, such as the virtual escape room, daily morning sound bath and meditation, gift swag, and the peer-to-peer incubator, were all-inclusive.
Having a high focus on diverse and inclusive speakers was also a top priority. Using HopIn's virtual platform, speakers presented topics that they've mastered in their own business, ranging from tangible business development strategies to wellness, productivity, and mindset shifts towards money. Attendees and speakers have backgrounds in everything from e-commerce retailers to online service-based businesses, publicists, realtors, podcasters, authors, brand influencers, and everything in between.
"At a time when we hear of people experiencing virtual fatigue, we were so proud to sponsor an event that took such care to differentiate itself by giving attendees a new way to connect safely outside of their homes," said Bianca Strzalkowski, Managing Editor, Military Families Magazine. "We continue to watch as women's income is disproportionately affected by this pandemic, and this retreat was designed to address those current trends while arming military spouses with next-generation tools to meet the current challenges."
Attendees were also able to visit virtual booths to learn about the sponsors and companies whose focus is to support entrepreneurs.
"As an event sponsor, we at Armed Forces Insurance believe in a strong commitment to giving back to the community, and we're forever committed to celebrating and supporting our military spouses," said Lori Simmons, Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer.
"We started planning this event in 2019 and obviously had to make unique adjustments with the times, said Kia Young, Managing Partner, Milspo Media. Military families are positioned and qualified to 'go with the flow,' but having to pivot without notice is still a challenge, said Young. "One of the best ways that we can stay afloat and spark new ideas is to support each other and share what you know. This creates an environment of community versus competition. We like to call it our 'Milspouse Village.' In a village, everyone has a place, everyone is essential, and the community isn't the same if someone is missing."
For more information on makeHer Milspouse, visit milspouseretreat.com.
About Milspo Media:
Milspo Media is a full spectrum marketing agency for organizations that want to reach the military community. Through our strategic partnerships, we actualize high-end live events, plan publicity strategies, broker brand to influencer campaigns, and develop and execute custom social strategies. Through our work, we are able to offer paid jobs and earning resources to military spouse entrepreneurs, creators, gigers, and freelancers.
About makeHer Milspouse:
makeHer Milspouse is a four-day night, three-night working wellness experience created for today's modern military spouse entrepreneur. The retreat is an extension of the influential milspouse lifestyle blog ArmyWife101.com and the milspouse influencer network housed at Sofluential Media, where digital influence and entrepreneurship are popular focal points.
Media Contact
Lakesha Cole, she PR, +1 9103335252, hello@shepr.co
SOURCE makeHer Milspouse