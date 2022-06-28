Makers' acquisition of Fixation.TV marks another step in the company's evolution as a global Producer network for global brands.
TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Makers, a fast-growing team of Producers that is redefining the way ideas get made in the world, has acquired Fixation.TV, a London-based production company, and has opened a presence in Europe.
This acquisition marks another step in Makers' evolution as a global Producer network for global brands. With this move, Makers now has a presence in Canada, the United States and Europe. Most recently, Makers expanded into the U.S. in 2021 following consistent growth across its North American business.
"The acquisition of Fixation.TV broadens the reach and scale of our Producer network by opening up access to best-in-class capabilities, experts, and resources in Europe," said Sumit Ajwani, founder, Makers. "As media and technology become more decentralized and trust in those systems erodes, the need for a trusted source for Producers who can execute any idea, anywhere in the world, has never been clearer. This acquisition continues our track record of growth and brings us one step closer to completing our vision for a fully global, fully vetted network of Producers."
Founded in Toronto by executive producer Sumit Ajwani in 2016, Makers is a first-of-its-kind, Producer-only network that is elevating the craft of production in order to turn world-changing ideas into a reality. Many businesses and industries today are challenged in getting ideas made efficiently and at a speed that meets the needs of our global economy. Makers exists to solve that gap by delivering scalable production solutions and reliable execution of the entire creative production process, connecting the right specialists and resources, and producing ideas at the highest standard of quality. Makers has a proven track record of bringing ideas to life for clients across advertising, entertainment, experiences, innovation, and advanced manufacturing.
Fixation.TV's Mike Garrod has joined Makers as a Partner and Executive Producer. Fixation.TV was founded by Garrod in 2014 after 15 years of working as a producer globally taught him the value of local networks and the need for trusted, vetted talent. Prior to its acquisition by Makers, Fixation.TV has delivered custom production solutions for global brands such as Nespresso, EA Sports, Castrol, Sony, and Ericsson, across multiple countries. The company has also executed numerous successful projects around the world for TV networks including National Geographic, Discovery, Vice/Viceland, BBC, and Universal.
"The success of Fixation was entirely attributable to the talented teams in our global network. In Makers, we saw a dynamic, like-minded organization with big dreams and it felt natural to want to explore what we could do together. I'm extremely flattered that they feel the same way," said Garrod. "By joining forces with Makers, our company and the people in our community have been turbo-charged, giving us a unique opportunity to offer our existing clients a more 360-degree service and help Makers' clients explore production solutions outside of North America."
Added Ajwani, "Mike and I share a love of collaboration and a vision for connecting people and ideas to make things happen. What he has built at Fixation is truly impressive. With Mike on board and Makers' European presence in place, new opportunities will open up for our clients outside of North America, and for our Producers to expand their horizons."
Some of Fixation's recent production projects include "Nespresso Master Origins," a campaign with Hogarth Worldwide celebrating the art and craft that comes with the coffee brewing profession, and a film series titled "Nespresso Presents." For EA Sports, Fixation produced a launch film for the release of FIFA 22 with Founder Creative.
Makers is a first-of-its-kind, Producer-only collaborative in North America, with a growing team of 50+ Producers who are redefining the way ideas get made in the world. Our Producers work with ideators across all industries to creatively execute projects in advertising, entertainment, events and experiences, innovation, rapid prototyping, construction and more. Makers has partnered with more than 70 global and local clients, including Canada Goose, RBC, Mattel, PepsiCo, Sephora, Amazon Prime, and the World Wildlife Fund, among others. Learn more at http://www.makers.to.
