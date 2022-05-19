Spurred by 114% growth of its business in 2021, Makers' foray into the U.S. is a critical step in building a global network of Producers who can make anything, anywhere, and deliver scalable production solutions across any media channel. To help bolster the company's global growth, Alex Dvorkin joins Makers as Vice President of Finance.
Founded in Toronto by executive producer Sumit Ajwani in 2016, Makers is a first-of-its-kind Producer-only network that is singularly focused on elevating the craft of production in order to turn world-changing ideas into a reality. Many businesses and industries today are challenged in getting ideas made efficiently and at a speed that meets the needs of our global economy. Makers exists to solve that gap with best-in-class production specialists who partner with clients to provide reliable execution of the entire creative production process, connect the right specialists and resources, and produce ideas at the highest standard of quality.
Makers' foray into the U.S. follows consistent growth across its North American business. In 2021, Makers added ten new clients in the U.S., including PepsiCo, Reuters, Conde Nast, and Cloud9, among others. In that same period, Makers grew 114%. To help manage its growing U.S. business, Makers has hired three new Executive Producers: Maria Elena Lopez-Frank, Victoria Miller, and Brock Marlborough.
"So many people in the world have ideas, but don't necessarily have the ability to make them a reality. Our expansion into the United States represents a milestone moment in the growth of Makers as we introduce our expansive network of Producers to one of the world's most creative, entrepreneurial, and visionary markets where ideas are everywhere," said Ajwani, founder of Makers. "We are growing a collaborative and connected model that puts a world of resources within arm's reach for our clients. This new model puts the Producer at the forefront as a strategic partner to lead scalable production solutions and projects. It allows anyone to make anything anywhere in the world, without the need to hire large teams or build local operations to get a project done. Together, there is nothing we can't make."
Makers has a proven track record of bringing ideas to life for clients across a host of industries, including advertising, entertainment, experiences, innovation, and advanced manufacturing. Makers' recent work and projects in North America include: Rockstar Hustler Station for Rockstar Energy Drink, Canada Goose's NBA capsule collection with designer Salehe Bembury, and Amazon Prime Video's first-ever media upfronts in Canada, among others.
Additionally, Makers has appointed growth expert, Alex Dvorkin as Vice President of Finance, to help bolster the global growth of the company's Producer network.
"Alex is not your traditional finance vice president. With keen oversight of the big picture and a deep understanding of the details, he has proven experience leading finance, operations and integration for emerging businesses going through high-growth, acquisitive phases. Alex brings a depth of financial and operational expertise that will allow Makers to scale and reach greater heights globally," said Ajwani.
Dvorkin joins Makers from Think Research in Toronto, where he served as Vice President of Finance. While there, he built a robust finance department from the ground up, growing his team from one to twenty employees and overseeing a public listing and ten acquisitions in just two years' time. Previously, he served as Controller at Fanxchange and worked directly on the end-to-end process relating to the company's acquisition by Vivid Seats.
"Our goal is to be the execution superpower across all industries and for ideas that are not only good for business but also good for humanity. Makers is well positioned to realize our ambition," added Ajwani.
About Makers:
Makers is a first-of-its-kind, Producer-only collaborative in North America, with a growing team of 50+ Producers who are redefining the way ideas get made in the world. Our Producers work with ideators across all industries to creatively execute projects in advertising, entertainment, events and experiences, innovation, rapid prototyping, construction and more. Makers has partnered with more than 70 global and local clients, including Canada Goose, Mastercard, Mattel, PepsiCo, Amazon, and the World Wildlife Fund, among others. Learn more at http://www.makers.to.
